Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 239582 times)

Online AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3640 on: October 16, 2024, 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 12, 2024, 01:10:50 am
I bought Undisputed on PS5, cause SSD and I supported that since early access

Good shit, one hopes

The internet is terrible when it comes to opinions

I intend to play the shit out of Undisputed

Is this any good?

Im on God of War 3 at the minute which is highly enjoyable.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3641 on: October 18, 2024, 12:14:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 16, 2024, 03:40:12 pm
Significantly better than the free PS5 original?


Yeah I think so, much bigger, more to do and the levels are great.

The worlds have a very cool pattern where they introduce a game from Playstation Studios and those levels alone are worth the money IMO.

So close to the platinum now just need to finish the final challenge level.

EDIT: Did it on my lunch 8)
Offline Rob K

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3642 on: October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm »
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3643 on: October 23, 2024, 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D

I'd really like another nfl head coach game.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3644 on: October 23, 2024, 10:28:50 pm »
Loved astrobot. Platinum trophy felt like a real achievement. Sequel now please

Working on my platinum trophy for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Waiting for Planet Coaster 2 to come out on the first week of November. Should see me through to Christmas
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3645 on: October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 16, 2024, 10:35:35 pm
Is this any good?


Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!

Quote from: Rob K on October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D

I really struggle with MyGM but I'm going to give it another go tonight. I've completed MyRise twice on the male version and once on the female version and really enjoyed those, the Showcase mode is quite fun to play and universe can be fun if you set it up right as well. I struggle with MyFaction though, I just don't really get it.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3646 on: October 25, 2024, 12:15:38 pm »
New Call of Duty for PS5 is £40 in Asda at the moment with their Asda rewards app voucher.
Offline Rob K

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3647 on: October 25, 2024, 02:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!

I really struggle with MyGM but I'm going to give it another go tonight. I've completed MyRise twice on the male version and once on the female version and really enjoyed those, the Showcase mode is quite fun to play and universe can be fun if you set it up right as well. I struggle with MyFaction though, I just don't really get it.

Done a bit of showcase, but lost twice in the angle/michaels match and havent been back since.

Just finished GM mode after 5 seasons, so may go back to it or try the other modes out now.
Offline kingmonkey007

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!


Nope, it's complete shite, broken and looking like a con, online is totally broken and the devs have said they'll fix it in December at some point. Sony gave me a refund without any reason needed, that tells me something is very wrong with the game because everyone knows how hard it is to get a refund off them.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 09:13:28 am »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm
Nope, it's complete shite, broken and looking like a con, online is totally broken and the devs have said they'll fix it in December at some point. Sony gave me a refund without any reason needed, that tells me something is very wrong with the game because everyone knows how hard it is to get a refund off them.

Cheers mate. Might give it a go if it comes out on Game Pass but won't pay for it. Shame, I love a good boxing game, especially one with a good career mode as well.
Online Red Viper

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 09:23:52 am »
I'm enjoying Undisputed but then I've absolutely zero interest in playing online which I think is where most of the issues are.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 10:38:05 am »
Still enjoying Diablo 4. Pretty much in the best state it has been so far after the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Great selection of endgame activities, better balanced levelling and gear hunting and just plenty to do compared to previous seasons.
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 10:53:14 am »
today seems to be the day that the dragon age reviews are out. see if it works.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 10:56:55 am »
I do hope it's not a complete flop, no matter how much I dislike current EA Bioware - it would be nice to have another studio delivering solid AAA CRPG games. They don't come around that often.
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 11:22:22 am »
I'm sure I'll be buying it on release day unless it's either a) shite or b) outright buggy to the point of being broken.
