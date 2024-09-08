« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 8, 2024, 11:16:20 am
Installing Deadlock
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 12, 2024, 11:23:59 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe®
Astrobot comes out tomorrow.

Has anyone played this yet?

Any good?

I will probably grab it myself regardless over the next few days :)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 12, 2024, 12:05:48 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete
Has anyone played this yet?

Any good?

I will probably grab it myself regardless over the next few days :)

It's brilliant, so much fun.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 12, 2024, 12:22:56 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke
It's brilliant, so much fun.

Great to hear.  Just seen its almost £60 on Amazon

Is this generally the price of new releases these days?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 12, 2024, 12:39:21 pm
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Have never really touched Warhammer stuff before this game, just looked cool, Gears of War like so jumped on it, LOVE IT! Really immersed in the world to the point reading lore and background info on the Universe now, it is extremely dark!!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 13, 2024, 10:52:05 am
Quote from: Buck Pete
Great to hear.  Just seen its almost £60 on Amazon

Is this generally the price of new releases these days?

For PC and console yes, this is pretty much the new standard RRP for AAA titles.

Bit of a joke but game dev requires big budgets and production costs.

Like everything, early adopters to stuff are shafted, usually with buggy crap that needs patching. I personally wait for sales on almost everything now, by which time most game breaking bugs are squashed to.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 13, 2024, 12:16:48 pm
To be fair, games have been pretty stable in terms of pricing for the last few decades, while development for big titles has become more complex and also more expensive. One of the big advantages of pc gaming is that games get cheaper pretty quickly after they have been released even if you don't buy from shady key sites.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 13, 2024, 12:22:39 pm
I'm pretty sure super mario brothers 2 was about £60 about 30+ years ago. If not more.

I've used cdkeys a few times and it's always been sound.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 13, 2024, 12:45:03 pm
Quote from: has gone odd
For PC and console yes, this is pretty much the new standard RRP for AAA titles.

Bit of a joke but game dev requires big budgets and production costs.

Like everything, early adopters to stuff are shafted, usually with buggy crap that needs patching. I personally wait for sales on almost everything now, by which time most game breaking bugs are squashed to.



Yeah, £60 for a top new game seems about right looking at the cost of everything else in life these days.

Obviously, tons of work goes into creating these titles.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 13, 2024, 03:57:49 pm
Quote from: PhilV
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Have never really touched Warhammer stuff before this game, just looked cool, Gears of War like so jumped on it, LOVE IT! Really immersed in the world to the point reading lore and background info on the Universe now, it is extremely dark!!

Slippery slope there getting into the lore  ;D

Started doing the same myself a couple months ago and I'm slowly regaining my virginity (40k Lorecast & Adeptus Ridiculous are good podcasts to try).

As for the game, fuck me. Just played through the prologue and I was sweating buckets through stress :lmao

Once I get into the flow of combat it'll be different but I found myself at one health bar for quite a while. I've seen others say the same and that the last health bar deliberately takes longer to deplete than the others, purposely leading to constantly being up against it.

It's good though,  and certainly isn't helping my need for more stupid background info
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 16, 2024, 07:50:46 am
Quote from: Golden_Child
Slippery slope there getting into the lore  ;D

Started doing the same myself a couple months ago and I'm slowly regaining my virginity (40k Lorecast & Adeptus Ridiculous are good podcasts to try).

As for the game, fuck me. Just played through the prologue and I was sweating buckets through stress :lmao

Once I get into the flow of combat it'll be different but I found myself at one health bar for quite a while. I've seen others say the same and that the last health bar deliberately takes longer to deplete than the others, purposely leading to constantly being up against it.

It's good though,  and certainly isn't helping my need for more stupid background info

Second that! Utterly brilliant game. If people can afford it then would recommend, if people cant and wait out for this to go on discount/a deal then definitely wait out and pounce on it when it comes to a value that is affordable.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 19, 2024, 02:50:42 am
Didn't post in the dedicated thread as it's a few years old now, but finally got around to Ghost of Tsushima and am around 4 or so hours in.  Already starting to fall in love with the game in the same way that I did when first playing Witcher 3 and Red Dead. Threw a reshade on (without destroying the art style) and it just looks absolutely beautiful at times. Already had a few of those zen moments where you just stop and soak it all in; just stuff like standing on a cliff and watching the sunset.  Runs amazingly well too. Just really enjoying everything about it so far.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 19, 2024, 10:50:41 am
I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.

Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!

Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 19, 2024, 10:52:10 am
RDR2 is indeed fussy.
A rare type of game where you spend 100+ hours and still by the end don't automate use of half of bloody mechanics and controls.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 19, 2024, 11:01:56 am
Quote from: Zlen
RDR2 is indeed fussy.
A rare type of game where you spend 100+ hours and still by the end don't automate use of half of bloody mechanics and controls.

I kept forgetting the 'dead eye' thing even existed in that.

Ghost of Tsushima is clearly a good game but as I've said before it hit the 'too bleak, stopped caring' button for me and I jacked it in.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 19, 2024, 05:11:43 pm
Quote from: Darren G
Didn't post in the dedicated thread as it's a few years old now, but finally got around to Ghost of Tsushima and am around 4 or so hours in.  Already starting to fall in love with the game in the same way that I did when first playing Witcher 3 and Red Dead. Threw a reshade on (without destroying the art style) and it just looks absolutely beautiful at times. Already had a few of those zen moments where you just stop and soak it all in; just stuff like standing on a cliff and watching the sunset.  Runs amazingly well too. Just really enjoying everything about it so far.

I expect it to hold up as the game the new AssCreed could have been

If you bounce off Tshushima, you're likely not just playing it as a roaming swordfight sim

though it does make some grave errors. Unskippable dialogue, and a modern game with a "you've lost all your weapons" level - so tired

Quote from: voodoo ray
I kept forgetting the 'dead eye' thing even existed in that.

Ghost of Tsushima is clearly a good game but as I've said before it hit the 'too bleak, stopped caring' button for me and I jacked it in.

interesting criticisms but seem to be innate aspects of both games
Maybe solvable on your side, at least the first one ;)

Red Dead was alwaays about Deadeye.. and I do think both games make a huge deal of teaching you it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 20, 2024, 09:50:51 am
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin
I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.

Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!

Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on

Ah, you've simply got to play TW3 mate.  Simply a masterpiece of a game. The only caution I'd urge with it is that the controls feel really janky at first, but you get used to them and any minor issues are outweighed by the brilliance of the rest of it. Just giving you that heads-up, as I actually jacked the game in after around 5 minutes the first time out due to the controls, only came back to it because I had nothing else to play and nearly missed out on what is almost certainly my greatest gaming experience.

As for Red Dead, I actually find the GoT mechanics more complex and 'fiddly', but then I'm still getting used to it, as opposed to Red Dead where I have an embarrassing number of hours, so everything is on muscle-memory autopilot now and I and can barely recall my first hours in the game. 

Quote from: ToneLa
I expect it to hold up as the game the new AssCreed could have been

If you bounce off Tshushima, you're likely not just playing it as a roaming swordfight sim

though it does make some grave errors. Unskippable dialogue, and a modern game with a "you've lost all your weapons" level - so tired

interesting criticisms but seem to be innate aspects of both games
Maybe solvable on your side, at least the first one ;)

Red Dead was alwaays about Deadeye.. and I do think both games make a huge deal of teaching you it

Immersion is a strange thing.  The Assassin's Creed games over the years have at times looked Amazing, but there's something about the world itself in GoT (aside from any gameplay considerations) that has just absolutely sucked me in. I realise that you were speaking of the games overall in terms of the AC Shadows comparison, but I do find it an interesting thing that some games can draw you into the world with their setting, whilst with others - despite them sometimes having amazing visuals - you never really connect and feel it the same way.

As for the 'roaming swordfight simulator' comment, whilst I am enjoying the combat, which is a lot of fun, it's never really that part of a game that makes a game a great experience for me. It's moments like arriving in White Orchard with that beautiful theme playing and the subsequent feel of the place; watching the sunset whilst walking through a field of tall grass in GoT, or the first time that you come down out of the snow in RDR2, riding with the gang as the landscape changes from white to green. Stuff like that. Probably waffling at this point, but from previous conversations with you and reading your posts, I'm pretty sure you know what I am - rather poorly - trying to get at.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 20, 2024, 12:43:09 pm
playing Alan Wake Remastered atm, the combat is annoying af but enjoying the story so looking forward to playing the second one once I've finished.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 20, 2024, 01:17:23 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke
playing Alan Wake Remastered atm, the combat is annoying af but enjoying the story so looking forward to playing the second one once I've finished.

That's another game I gave up on because the combat, as you said, was annoying.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 23, 2024, 09:52:54 am
Finally completed Black Myth Wukong over the weekend.

Fantastic game with some amazing combat and skill tree development. It was basically just boss fight after boss fight which isn't usually my kind of thing but there was just something so satisfying about the gameplay that I enjoyed every minute of it. The last couple of bosses were absolutely brutal.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 23, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Quote from: Red Viper
Finally completed Black Myth Wukong over the weekend.

Fantastic game with some amazing combat and skill tree development. It was basically just boss fight after boss fight which isn't usually my kind of thing but there was just something so satisfying about the gameplay that I enjoyed every minute of it. The last couple of bosses were absolutely brutal.

that sort of thing does seem to be wildly popular but just.........no.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 25, 2024, 01:24:09 pm
Mainly going between Vampire Survivors and Halls of Torment on the Steamdeck.  Bloody brilliant games, both are.  Will finish Miles Morales at some point too - just been to busy to put serious hours on the PS5 in.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 25, 2024, 01:30:16 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin
I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.

Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!

Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on

I agree.  I liked the first 5-6 hours of the first Read Dead; went on holiday and then got completely bored about 1-2 horus later.  Played a good few hours of RDR2 and think it is a better game than the first, but just hit a boredom wall maybe half way through the story and never gone back even to just try and complete the main story.  I still would rate it ats an 8/10 game, and at some point I might go back to it. 

GoT on the other hand is in my top 10-20 games of all time, just love that game, platinumed the main game, tried to do as much as possible in Iki island, etc etc. 

I tend to do every single side quest in a game, do everything I can to collect etc - and maybe that is the issue  with the scale of RDR2 vs GoT.  Having more to do, meaning me getting more sidetracked.

Also, Vampire Surivivors is a pretty much perfect game for its type (as is Halls of Torment I think) and play it on steam deck a lot.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 25, 2024, 07:12:04 pm
Going to give all the mass effect games a play through, determined to only use the fire stick though, so I'll report back if I smash my controller up.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
Im playing First Descendant a free download on the PS4 and its free to play online no paid account needed
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:39:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Going to give all the mass effect games a play through, determined to only use the fire stick though, so I'll report back if I smash my controller up.

I'm not even sure what the middle part of this even means.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
Picked up a few games on sale over the last couple of weeks. Crysis Trilogy Remastered, South Park Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole, The Crew 2 (90p!) and Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts is a stunningly beautiful game. I've only done the 1st couple of lessons and I'm about to head to Hogsmeade but I can tell I'll be right into this
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:13:10 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray
I'm not even sure what the middle part of this even means.

Game pass on the fire stick.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:27:41 am
Not really a 'what I'm playing at the moment', but given the GoT discussion, I see that a new Ghost game just got a trailer. Another nail in AC Shadows coffin.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:34:34 am
Quote from: Scottymuser
I agree.  I liked the first 5-6 hours of the first Read Dead; went on holiday and then got completely bored about 1-2 horus later.  Played a good few hours of RDR2 and think it is a better game than the first, but just hit a boredom wall maybe half way through the story and never gone back even to just try and complete the main story.  I still would rate it ats an 8/10 game, and at some point I might go back to it. 

GoT on the other hand is in my top 10-20 games of all time, just love that game, platinumed the main game, tried to do as much as possible in Iki island, etc etc. 

I tend to do every single side quest in a game, do everything I can to collect etc - and maybe that is the issue  with the scale of RDR2 vs GoT.  Having more to do, meaning me getting more sidetracked.

Also, Vampire Surivivors is a pretty much perfect game for its type (as is Halls of Torment I think) and play it on steam deck a lot.

I'm really loving the game (GoT), but it's not up there with RDR2 in my personal opinion.  It's beautiful and immersive, but it's incredibly repetitive and RDR2 is just more deeply crafted and complex, both in terms of story, characters and the world itself (again, in my personal view).  That said, GoT is defo in my top 5 or 6 open world games already and I still have a long way to go.
