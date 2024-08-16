« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 230109 times)

Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3560 on: August 16, 2024, 08:30:20 am »
For anyone arsed, the next dragon age game is due on the 31st of october. Don't preorder
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3561 on: August 16, 2024, 11:21:00 am »
It looks crap anyway.
After Baldur's Gate 3, which has many flaws, Veilguard looks so unambitious and sterile.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3562 on: August 16, 2024, 11:48:42 am »
I think it'll probably be enjoyable enough, and that's all I really care about these days.

Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3563 on: August 17, 2024, 12:13:21 am »
Jet Set Radio

Offline Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3564 on: August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on August 16, 2024, 07:54:14 am
It's amazing, isn't it? Glad someone else enjoys it :-) It's a fantastic action-platformer/metroidvania!

I 100 percented it right after it released at the beginning of the year. I think they've released a couple of gameplay updates since then so I might need to give this another look.
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.
Online emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3565 on: August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am »
Quote from: Garrus on August 19, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
It really is. Never really played a metroidvania before.

This game is amazing and really hard in some places. Especially some of the platforming bits but there's always a way. Just about halfway through. Can see myself 100%ing this.


It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3566 on: August 21, 2024, 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August  9, 2024, 07:26:29 am
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Didn't expect it to be as good as it is.

I think there's a demo available so if anyone is on the fence, give it a go to see if it works for you.

I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Offline Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3567 on: August 22, 2024, 03:47:04 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 21, 2024, 06:34:09 pm
I can't see the demo on the PS store.  Am I not looking in the right place?

Is it still there can anyone tell me, please?
Sorry, looks like there was a demo before the game released and it isn't there anymore on the PS Store.

Just checked on Reddit and apparently they replaced it with a PS+ trial 2 months ago. Not sure if that's still around but it looks like there's a demo for PC if you want to try it on there.
Offline Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3568 on: August 22, 2024, 04:01:32 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am
It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
Thanks for the suggestions. Will have a look at those.
Offline PhilV

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3569 on: August 22, 2024, 09:15:38 am »
Added a new (old) one to my gaming rota, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero I am about 5 hours in, find it quite chill and entertaining :)
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3570 on: August 22, 2024, 10:44:59 am »
Really enjoyed Robocop Rogue City - it shows its AA status occasionally and isnt big or clever in a lot of ways but if you like the films its worth a look, and does a good job of making you feel like Robo.

Also recommend Thank goodness youre here a mad 2 hour-ish game where you arrive in a northern English town and cause mayhem / solve everyone problems. Its got some very British daft humour and is a simple to play nice relaxing fun time!

About to start Nobody Wants to Die, love the look on it and the reviews have been decent.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3571 on: August 23, 2024, 01:04:46 am »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on August 22, 2024, 10:44:59 am
Really enjoyed Robocop Rogue City - it shows its AA status occasionally and isnt big or clever in a lot of ways but if you like the films its worth a look, and does a good job of making you feel like Robo.

Also recommend Thank goodness youre here a mad 2 hour-ish game where you arrive in a northern English town and cause mayhem / solve everyone problems. Its got some very British daft humour and is a simple to play nice relaxing fun time!

About to start Nobody Wants to Die, love the look on it and the reviews have been decent.

Just played this, it was great. Absolutely bonkers ;D
Online Draex

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3572 on: August 23, 2024, 07:11:36 am »
Borderlands 4 announced! Lets hope its not as shit as the movie..
Online emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3573 on: August 23, 2024, 07:47:40 am »
Has anyone tried out that new action game with the ape that everyone is currently talking about? (Sorry, the title escapes me... WuKong something?) Any good?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3574 on: August 23, 2024, 07:52:57 am »
sounds like another boss fight bonanza game, which seem really popular with some people but don't appeal to me at all.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3575 on: August 23, 2024, 09:06:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 23, 2024, 07:11:36 am
Borderlands 4 announced! Lets hope its not as shit as the movie..

They should have learnt a lot from 3 with the amount of abuse the story and main antagonist(s) got.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3576 on: August 28, 2024, 11:35:18 pm »
GoW Ragnarok.

Loved the first game but, having looked forward to it for ages and finally getting round to it, I'm struggling a bit. Not finding the combat particularly interesting. I feel like I should stick with it as the reviews are great and the storytelling is interesting but it just feels a bit meh.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3577 on: August 29, 2024, 12:54:17 pm »
It took me a while to get into it after loving the first one, by the end it is my favourite of the two.

Cannot wait for Astrobot to come out next week looks incredible.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3578 on: August 29, 2024, 09:52:05 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 28, 2024, 11:35:18 pm
GoW Ragnarok.

Loved the first game but, having looked forward to it for ages and finally getting round to it, I'm struggling a bit. Not finding the combat particularly interesting. I feel like I should stick with it as the reviews are great and the storytelling is interesting but it just feels a bit meh.

If you liked the previous one then you should grow into this one. The story is on point and the variety of quests available plus exploration adds to the game. The combat does also get better with more different enemy types and boss types.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3579 on: August 29, 2024, 10:20:54 pm »
Been on a mean Diablo 4 streak recently. I usually pick up and run ARPGs like once in five years, but boy do I let loose. Its a good game this, much improved since launch with first proper expansion coming soon. But mostly its just mindless casual fun, great to unwind after a long day.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3580 on: August 30, 2024, 02:24:09 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 28, 2024, 11:35:18 pm
GoW Ragnarok.

Loved the first game but, having looked forward to it for ages and finally getting round to it, I'm struggling a bit. Not finding the combat particularly interesting. I feel like I should stick with it as the reviews are great and the storytelling is interesting but it just feels a bit meh.
Can't remember how it was in GoW 2018 but I disliked the hold to charge weapon mechanics. Still loved the game though.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3581 on: August 30, 2024, 08:18:59 am »
Quote from: Zlen on August 29, 2024, 10:20:54 pm
Been on a mean Diablo 4 streak recently. I usually pick up and run ARPGs like once in five years, but boy do I let loose. Its a good game this, much improved since launch with first proper expansion coming soon. But mostly its just mindless casual fun, great to unwind after a long day.

Apparently big changes with the next update
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3582 on: August 30, 2024, 08:37:39 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 30, 2024, 08:18:59 am
Apparently big changes with the next update

Just read up on them, testing beta launches next week. Reads like a new game almost, really a major update. Blizzard does this with almost all Diablo games, they really hit maturity with first full expansion. I'm enjoying it, wasn't interested at launch, picked it up dead cheap just to give it a whirl and got hooked as I need my ARPG fix here and there. Already bought the expansion, so once that drops it'll be my autumn gaming sorted.

Autumn would for me usually be the 'time of football' - but with shocking state football game landscape is I just still play PES 2021 here and there and it seems there is nothing coming this year except for another recycled ice skating simulation by EA. Boy do I miss those early years of last console generation where both PES and FIFA were amazing.
Online Bennett

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3583 on: August 30, 2024, 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 28, 2024, 11:35:18 pm
GoW Ragnarok.

Loved the first game but, having looked forward to it for ages and finally getting round to it, I'm struggling a bit. Not finding the combat particularly interesting. I feel like I should stick with it as the reviews are great and the storytelling is interesting but it just feels a bit meh.

Combat improves with greater upgrades as you go along. I found the game a bit samey personally though. Too many instances where I didn't know where I was meant to be going and it was more headachey than interesting.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3584 on: September 3, 2024, 09:02:03 pm »
Been playing (and loving,) Concord, but since Sony have now shut it down 2 weeks after release, they can get to fuck.

Genuinely gutted because the game was actually fun.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3585 on: September 3, 2024, 11:58:50 pm »
star wars outlaws. it's decent. I'm enjoying it anyway
Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3586 on: Yesterday at 12:38:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September  3, 2024, 11:58:50 pm
star wars outlaws. it's decent. I'm enjoying it anyway

Had been looking at it as well and it seems it's an okay game, which would be enough for me (not a big Star Wars fan/nerd). However, I'm kind of not really in the mood for a game like that and might give it a try in a few weeks with the Ubisoft+ thing and if I like it, buy it in a sale way down the road. Currently, I'm kind of in the mood for a space game, but currently not sure what I want. I think Space Trucker (included in Game Pass) looks intriguing and I'm definitely giving it a try. Then again, I also played a bit of Elite Dangerous today and feel I could get back into it. Having said that, I still feel it's all a bit clunky and maybe I'll once again start a new game in X4:Foundations.
Offline has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3587 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September  3, 2024, 11:58:50 pm
star wars outlaws. it's decent. I'm enjoying it anyway

I was wondering when someone was going to mention this.  Opinions appear that its a marmite kind of game, typical ubi soft material, but am waiting for it to drop a bit in price before pulling the trigger.
Offline has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3588 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:38:20 am
Had been looking at it as well and it seems it's an okay game, which would be enough for me (not a big Star Wars fan/nerd). However, I'm kind of not really in the mood for a game like that and might give it a try in a few weeks with the Ubisoft+ thing and if I like it, buy it in a sale way down the road. Currently, I'm kind of in the mood for a space game, but currently not sure what I want. I think Space Trucker (included in Game Pass) looks intriguing and I'm definitely giving it a try. Then again, I also played a bit of Elite Dangerous today and feel I could get back into it. Having said that, I still feel it's all a bit clunky and maybe I'll once again start a new game in X4:Foundations.

Same as, really want to dig into some kind of space exploration style game, along the lines of Elite / No Mans Sky, but have rinsed both those to death so need something new. Choices seem a bit thin. Loads of survival and world/city builder types but few stand out explore and mild combat styled games. Wish Star Citizen development wasnt such a shambles!
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3589 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 10:12:40 am
I was wondering when someone was going to mention this.  Opinions appear that its a marmite kind of game, typical ubi soft material, but am waiting for it to drop a bit in price before pulling the trigger.

I got the basic PC version for 39 quid from a keys site and I'm fine with that.

There are undoubtedly things that it could do better but it's an enjoyable waste of time. As someone who likes SW they seem to have pretty much nailed the 'feel' of things too.
Offline has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 10:12:45 am »
Had a 10% off coupon along with a further price cut off said key site so pulled the trigger.

Outlaws has a real nice ambience, nicely detailed and full of charm. Despite some minor issues, particularly on the speedbike controls, there is a lot to like. Might be my favourite ubisoft game to date.
Offline tray fenny

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on August 20, 2024, 07:57:59 am
It only gets better, mate. I love how fluid the combat is in this game, and the platforming has just the right edge to it: Some sections take more than a few tries, but you end up making a tiny bit of progress every time, and once you've mastered it, the feeling is glorious!

If you're enjoying this, I can only recommend you try some more metroidvanias, like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread.
ok I've purchased this game on the back of this 'to and forth' 😁
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm »
Astrobot comes out tomorrow.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 02:35:34 pm »
Cant wait for it, still think Playrooms been my favourite next-gen experience. Bit of a sad state of affairs, really. Despite how great it is.
Online emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 10:45:28 am
ok I've purchased this game on the back of this 'to and forth' 😁

Haha, well in mate, hope you enjoy it as much as I did! It's an extremely accessible game, too  if you find a particular enemy/boss too challenging, there's a menu option with a slider to reduce the difficulty. Nothing for the purist, mind, but I found it a great little feature, especially when you only have limited gaming time.
