My Steam Deck OLED is about to arrive
As someone who's been Nintendo exclusive these past 15 years, I'm excited about the wealth of games I will suddenly have access to.
So, watch should I get stared with? (While I wait for Hades II to release ino Early Access...)
I've mainly been looking at the likes of Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk, The Witcher 3 etc.
Any tips?
For reference, my last games on Switch were The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Wonder, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Hollow Knight.