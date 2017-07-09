« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 211319 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,461
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3560 on: March 22, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail... :D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3561 on: March 23, 2024, 11:26:08 am »
My understanding is that the DD2 backlash is due to the prevalence of micro transactions and play to win invading a single player experience.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3562 on: March 25, 2024, 01:05:09 am »
Quote from: stoa on March 22, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's getting poo-pooed all over the place, but I find it really enjoyable. An RPG that's right down my alley. Haven't had any issues performance wise on PC so far, but I've only just come to the first big city and most technical issues seem to be in the big cities. Fights in the open world were running flawlessly for me and I love the big enemies you can fight. Best experience so far was my group getting into a fight with some goblins and after we've defeated them, I had my character walk past one of my pawns and they actually high-fived each other... Great little detail... :D

I think that a lot of people's grievances are genuine issues though. Massive CPU usage in Cities and stuttering/low fps for many people, even those with pretty powerful rigs, microtransactions galore (a microtransaction for fast travel? fucking really?) etc. The big WTF though is the inability to restart a game or have multiple saves on a single player game in 2024. That shit is indefensible.
« Last Edit: March 25, 2024, 01:07:19 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3563 on: March 25, 2024, 09:25:01 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 01:05:09 am
I think that a lot of people's grievances are genuine issues though. Massive CPU usage in Cities and stuttering/low fps for many people, even those with pretty powerful rigs, microtransactions galore (a microtransaction for fast travel? fucking really?) etc. The big WTF though is the inability to restart a game or have multiple saves on a single player game in 2024. That shit is indefensible.

This.


It's a great game but poorly optimised evident by powerful systems having bad performance in the cities and the micro transactions are reaching new levels of scum, anyone who defends them is a fucking lunatic.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,030
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3564 on: March 25, 2024, 09:40:24 am »
Really?

That seems to fly in the face of the old "save often, save in different slots" rpg thing.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3565 on: March 25, 2024, 09:51:22 am »
Bought Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights on GOG and am quite enjoying it so far. I played NWN when it was first released and I had mixed feelings over it. First of all it wasn't a lush, isometric, 2D stunner that BG2 was. Second there was no party, it's you and one select henchman. But playing it now, I have to say it's a pretty good and challenging game. Still in Act 1, made a Barbarian character and got another Barbarian henchman - so we're just two dumb fuck going everywhere and smashing people, monsters, chests, doors and anything else.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3566 on: March 25, 2024, 02:01:35 pm »
Horizon Forbidden West finally out on PC - downloading now!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,771
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3567 on: March 25, 2024, 03:08:21 pm »
Purchased Robocop on the PS5, my weekend will be walking round shooting the shit out of everything with my over powered gun and I can't wait  ;D
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3568 on: March 26, 2024, 04:21:37 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on March 25, 2024, 02:01:35 pm
Horizon Forbidden West finally out on PC - downloading now!

Yeah, I've just finished downloading today myself, so gonna have a bash this evening. The download I used also has the FSR3 mod, which worked great on HZD, so even on my 'way overdue an upgrade' rig I should get good FPS.

Quote from: Henry Gale on March 25, 2024, 03:08:21 pm
Purchased Robocop on the PS5, my weekend will be walking round shooting the shit out of everything with my over powered gun and I can't wait  ;D

Let me know how you get on. Looks like proper fun from the videos I've seen.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,030
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3569 on: March 26, 2024, 07:31:47 am »
I've been playing hfw since it got released and it's a good port. I had a lot of CTDs when playing it at 1440 ('very high' presets) but swapping to 4k and 'high' (with 'very high' textures) sorted that out. there are some fps drops during cut scenes with multiple people in which seems to be fairly common, but while actually playing the game it's smooth. or smooth enough for me anyway, I'm not one of these people who is obsessed with fps.
« Last Edit: March 26, 2024, 07:42:04 am by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,771
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3570 on: March 27, 2024, 12:50:43 pm »
Quote
Let me know how you get on. Looks like proper fun from the videos I've seen.

It does look like a fun game, I wanted it from release but I wasn't paying £60 so I waited till I could pick it up for £25  ;D
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,434
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3571 on: April 10, 2024, 12:52:41 pm »
Just finished Prince of Persia on the Switch. Really enjoyed it.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3572 on: April 11, 2024, 07:37:27 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 10, 2024, 12:52:41 pm
Just finished Prince of Persia on the Switch. Really enjoyed it.

Yessssss! Loved it! and it's sill getting a few free updates aswell, including a story related DLC later this year.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3573 on: April 23, 2024, 12:46:59 pm »
My Steam Deck OLED is about to arrive  ;D

As someone who's been Nintendo exclusive these past 15 years, I'm excited about the wealth of games I will suddenly have access to.

So, watch should I get stared with? (While I wait for Hades II to release ino Early Access...)

I've mainly been looking at the likes of Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk, The Witcher 3 etc.  ;D

Any tips?

For reference, my last games on Switch were The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Wonder, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Hollow Knight.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 am »
Restarted the Red Dead Redemption 2 campaign. Still the love the mood, the details, the movement... hope they bring all of this "humanity" into the new GTA.

Crazy that RDR2 was never updated to 60+ fps. It's still stuck on 30 fps, which is unusual for me now, but doesn't ruin the experience  :) 
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm »
Palworld

It's unfinished but it's really quite calm and the most recent pokemon games have been so shit this is a decent rip off.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,030
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
They've said they're making a kcd2 so I've reinstalled the first one again. It was 6 years ago and I can remember about fuck all of what happened.

The combat is still annoying. So I just cheat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 