« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 207794 times)

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3520 on: January 22, 2024, 10:01:01 am »
The new Prince of Persia is tons of fun! Very very neat little metroidvania  :D
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,961
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3521 on: January 22, 2024, 10:03:18 am »
Yeah, got that the other day myself. Really good, very reminiscent of Ori.
Logged
AHA!

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3522 on: January 22, 2024, 02:29:44 pm »
Recently got a PS5 so playing Returnal, amazing game.. great atmosphere. The only problem is.. I'm shit! keep dying all the time haha
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,374
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3523 on: January 22, 2024, 02:54:10 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on January 22, 2024, 02:29:44 pm
Recently got a PS5 so playing Returnal, amazing game.. great atmosphere. The only problem is.. I'm shit! keep dying all the time haha
such a good game, and so addictive!

it's so nicely set up too, just when you begin to think ah shit, i'm no good at this. things start to open up and you start to improve and the story develops a bit. keep at it! (while youre enjoying it)
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3524 on: January 24, 2024, 07:22:53 pm »
Any recommendations for an NFL game? For someone without massively in depth knowledge of the sport.

I enjoyed MLB The Show 19 as a baseball game, but the reviews for a lot of the NFL games are mixed. Not sure if this is devotees of the sport complaining about the games being less than perfect - FIFA reviews are fairly crap and I agree with them as I'm obviously a big footy fan, but I suspect if I was an American with limited football knowledge it might not bother me so much ;D
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3525 on: January 25, 2024, 11:37:53 am »
your best bet is probably just the most recent Madden games, they are all much the same and has issues but there's not much else out there.
Logged

Online Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3526 on: January 25, 2024, 01:19:00 pm »
Another option might be the NHL. A fairly recent one is on Gamepass at the moment if youre on Xbox.

Theyre generally fun and fast paced matches and also avoid some of the potential frustrations if youre not a big follower.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3527 on: January 25, 2024, 10:12:05 pm »
Ta! Will have a look at both, will probably be able to pick up a copy of an older Madden title for not too much now.

I had NHL 98 and loved it, remember playing as the Anaheim Ducks all the time solely because of the movies :lmao
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3528 on: January 26, 2024, 10:42:04 am »
Older Madden games you can generally update too with community made rosters.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • YNWA
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3529 on: January 26, 2024, 08:01:39 pm »
Finished Golf Story on the switch last night, very enjoyable game. British humour, the golf chat reminded me of Happy Gilmore for some reason.

Heard the follow up Sports Story isn't so great tho?
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3530 on: January 26, 2024, 10:39:05 pm »
Quote from: RMG on January 26, 2024, 08:01:39 pm
Finished Golf Story on the switch last night, very enjoyable game. British humour, the golf chat reminded me of Happy Gilmore for some reason.

Heard the follow up Sports Story isn't so great tho?

It's not, sadly. I got it when it came out and it was horribly buggy. Some of the bugs were patched but they've never bothered to fix them all. I waited almost a year before finally playing it, and even now there are still some soft locks you have to be very careful of, I ended up using a guide to make sure I didn't come a cropper.Twice I very nearly had to restart after about two-thirds of the game but fortunately I hadn't saved for a while either time.

The gameplay isn't nearly as good either. The other sports they introduce can be fun on occasion but for the most part they're poorly thought out. Tennis for example is a fairly major bit of the game, but you can't actually direct your shots. Each area of the game does come with a golf course you can play through, which redeems it a bit, but they feel tacked on.

If you can get it for a couple of quid it's probably worth it for the extra golf courses, the design is lovely and some of the writing is really good. But it was ultimately a fairly frustrating experience. I think frankly it's cheeky of them to still be charging £13 quid for it when, as far as I'm aware, it hasn't been updated since last February despite a load of bugs still being well known, and some of the content being simply unfinished. Via the tennis bit for example, you win entry into the tennis "world tour", which sounds exciting but never actually happens. Another character says he'll meet you at a venue, but then never does. It just feels like it wasn't finished and was rushed to meet a deadline despite clearly not being ready.
« Last Edit: January 26, 2024, 10:43:21 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3531 on: January 29, 2024, 03:19:11 pm »
Just started GranBlue Fantasy Relink
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3532 on: January 29, 2024, 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on January 29, 2024, 03:19:11 pm
Just started GranBlue Fantasy Relink

How is it?

I am playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at the moment - absolutely fantastic from a series I absolutely adore.

There's so many games coming out right away it's nuts - Persona 3R, FF7Rebirth, still got Alan Wake 2 too play. It's nuts
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3533 on: January 30, 2024, 11:49:13 pm »
Golden Sun and its sequel just appeared on the Gameboy Advance Switch Online. One of the RPG greats. Rare games too. Well worth a play if you're into them.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3534 on: January 31, 2024, 09:13:00 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 29, 2024, 10:04:10 pm
How is it?

I am playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at the moment - absolutely fantastic from a series I absolutely adore.

There's so many games coming out right away it's nuts - Persona 3R, FF7Rebirth, still got Alan Wake 2 too play. It's nuts

Have played about 4-5 hours now, it is really, really good.

The story is a bit... meh so far (am on chapter 6) not a lot of substance to it and the majority of lore requires some Granblue Fantasy knowledge, so via previous games or the anime, you can get it all in game via a glossary and some scenes but it is a lot of depth, considering it has like 20 playable characters etc...

But the combat is excellent, the graphics are beautiful, etc etc, really good - I really like the quests that you can launch instantly and get good rewards which then benefit you in game.

Still trying to figure out party composition.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 09:29:31 am by PhilV »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,148
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3535 on: February 23, 2024, 05:52:50 pm »
Playing Robocop and its shite but its funny shite and very violent.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3536 on: February 27, 2024, 11:11:42 am »
Got bored of Red Dead 2 again (I keep trying to play it like I do other games, and hunt everything, complete all the challenges, and then after a few hours get bored of playing it like that) so still haven't actually finished that.  Decided for a break to play Tomb Raider (2013) - loving it, despite it having less puzzley elements than the older games.  Will probably go back to Red Dead 2 and just try and mainline the story and side missions, and ignore everything else at some point
Logged

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3537 on: February 27, 2024, 11:57:14 am »
Got to be some others playing helldivers 2?

Basically starship troopers with a bit of terminator thrown in.

Only issue has been the servers not able to cope with how many people are loving the game
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 11:58:49 am by macca007 »
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3538 on: February 27, 2024, 01:17:42 pm »
Been playing Wild Hearts a lot, it's not Monster Hunter but enjoyed it as a wait for FF VII Rebirth. I think I'd like to try Helldivers 2 also
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3539 on: February 27, 2024, 05:20:40 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on February 27, 2024, 11:57:14 am
Got to be some others playing helldivers 2?

Basically starship troopers with a bit of terminator thrown in.

Only issue has been the servers not able to cope with how many people are loving the game

Me and a few mates plan to get it because it does look fun, but waiting for those server issues to clear up because it sounds like a bit of a shitshow atm.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3540 on: February 29, 2024, 12:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on February 27, 2024, 05:20:40 pm
Me and a few mates plan to get it because it does look fun, but waiting for those server issues to clear up because it sounds like a bit of a shitshow atm.

I'd just get on it. Once you get used to what's going on it's some of the most fun I've had on a game in ages. Especially when I've been on with mates.

Dealing with hordes of bugs while some huge ones come through breaches in the ground feel likes your in starship troopers.

Once you get used to the stratagems and game play it's unreal. Just have to get used to friendly fire being on and being accidentally killed by teammates turrets or airstrikes they've called in. Especially if it's misthrown and hits a bit of rock

Not much handholding to understand what's going on tho so either get on with someone who knows or watch a few guides.

Think they've done well with the difficulty settings. Bugs don't have more health on the hardest difficulty it's just there loads more of them. The type of bugs or automatrons that you face increases in difficulty tho as you go up in levels. But think from level 6 (goes up to 9) you can face the biggest hardest foes.

Took me a bit to get used to not spamming the reload button aswell, as it discards the full clip with all remaining bullets. So don't make that mistake. Also doesn't auto reload when the clip is done but fuck me makes it tense when there's a horde after you.
« Last Edit: March 1, 2024, 11:54:20 am by macca007 »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,102
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3541 on: February 29, 2024, 02:52:13 pm »
I keep hearing good stuff about Helldivers 2 from everywhere.  Starship Troopers is even getting a bit of an internet bump off the back of it.

How is it for solo queuing, are the matchmaking times good?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3542 on: March 1, 2024, 07:35:43 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 29, 2024, 02:52:13 pm
I keep hearing good stuff about Helldivers 2 from everywhere.  Starship Troopers is even getting a bit of an internet bump off the back of it.

How is it for solo queuing, are the matchmaking times good?

Been fine for me. They've just released a patch for a few of the early problems. And bar in the first days when the servers where overloaded I've not had a problem getting on anytime
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3543 on: March 1, 2024, 11:49:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2024, 05:52:50 pm
Playing Robocop and its shite but its funny shite and very violent.

Seemed to get favourable reviews, like its decent enough. Picked it up last week for a few quid but not tried it yet.

I don't care much for FPS types but so long as the story and atmosphere of the film is there, should be alright for a weekend's entertainment, I hope!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,102
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3544 on: March 1, 2024, 12:08:50 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on March  1, 2024, 07:35:43 am
Been fine for me. They've just released a patch for a few of the early problems. And bar in the first days when the servers where overloaded I've not had a problem getting on anytime

Thanks, still debating whether to buy it or not but I reckon it's only a matter of time before I give in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3545 on: March 1, 2024, 02:42:28 pm »
Star Wars Dark Forces Remastered. It's pretty good, much better than Blood which I enjoyed more as a kid.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3546 on: March 2, 2024, 07:56:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 29, 2024, 02:52:13 pm
I keep hearing good stuff about Helldivers 2 from everywhere.  Starship Troopers is even getting a bit of an internet bump off the back of it.

How is it for solo queuing, are the matchmaking times good?

Helldivers 2 is such a great game. Very easy tutorial and then bam straight into the action. On first release it had loads of connection issues as well as struggling to join other sessions but theyve fixed that and yeah it is really enjoyable. When I first saw it at that PS5 state of play last year it didnt entice me but when seeing gameplay as it got released it sold it for me.

I think the gameplay is simple to enjoy off the bat, do objectives and shoot bugs/robots and earn credits to expand on the support options which you can then use next time around. Also a game that whilst you can solo, it is way better doing as part of a team and the cooping side has been rectified to make it easy to join other games.

For me its worth buying if those are able to afford it.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3547 on: March 17, 2024, 11:33:28 am »
I have Game Pass and an FTTP connection. Any recommendations for a good RPG or FPS I can get stuck into thats on Game Pass? Wanting to actually spend more time gaming as I used to love it and barely ever play anything anymore.

I did download Warhammer 40k Vermintide yesterday after a friend recommended it, shit Doom knock-off.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,771
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3548 on: March 17, 2024, 11:52:57 am »
They have Quake 1&2 remasters there, well worth a run even after all these years.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3549 on: March 17, 2024, 12:37:36 pm »
What kinds of RPG are you looking for. Quite a few to recommend on Gamepass. Do you want a more shooter/first-person style RPG or rather something tactical. If it's the former you can't go wrong with Fallout 3/New Vegas/4/76. The Outer Worlds is similar in style, but in space. Starfield  is the most recent, but I never really got into it. Again, it's in space and also similar to the ones I've mentioned. Of course Skyrim is also worth it, if you haven't already played it. Would also recomment the Mass Effect Legendary Edition as that trilogy is just one of the greatest ever, but you need to have EA Play for that. Not sure if that is part of every Gamepass or whether you need ultimate for that (if you don't have it on Gamepass, it's currently available in the Steam-sale for 9 Euros or your local equivalent. I would definitely recommend it for that price, if you like that kind of game.

Tactical RPGs I would recommend on Gamepass are Wasteland 3, Pillars of Eternity 2 and Wartales.

If you like RPGs with more freedom and base-building/crafting/survival/farming/open-world elements I would recommend Medieval Dynasty, Mount and Blade II Bannerlords, Grounded and Stardew Valley.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3550 on: March 17, 2024, 12:43:49 pm »
Thanks for the recommendations - Bethesda and BioWare are two of my all time favourite devs so Ive played their catalogues to death - got Wasteland 3 and Bannerlord downloading as we speak to give them a go.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,268
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3551 on: March 17, 2024, 08:40:48 pm »
Wasteland 3 I enjoyed although big downside of the game is plodding along in that crappy behicle everywhere, prepare to swear at your computer a lot! :D
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3552 on: March 18, 2024, 12:14:36 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2024, 12:43:49 pm
Thanks for the recommendations - Bethesda and BioWare are two of my all time favourite devs so Ive played their catalogues to death - got Wasteland 3 and Bannerlord downloading as we speak to give them a go.

If you're a Bethesda fan, get involved in Wolfenstein if you've not already. I've played them through more than once I enjoyed them that much.

On the subject of replaying, I've just got Sleeping Dogs back. Really good game.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3553 on: March 18, 2024, 04:32:36 pm »
Got back into Fallout 4

Then it's suddenly 4am  :no
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3554 on: March 18, 2024, 04:33:55 pm »
Don't play while drunk or on anything else that might make you pass out... ;)
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,871
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3555 on: March 20, 2024, 08:12:21 am »
Been playing Frostpunk again and completing all the scenarios  on hard in preparation for Frostpunk 2 (end of July).

I absolutely love the art style and game play of this game.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,966
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3556 on: March 20, 2024, 08:15:22 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on March 20, 2024, 08:12:21 am
Been playing Frostpunk again and completing all the scenarios  on hard in preparation for Frostpunk 2 (end of July).

I absolutely love the art style and game play of this game.

I played that and it was decent. might have a go at the 2nd if I can find a free version of it.

tomorrow (barring any reviews saying it's an awful broken port) I will be paying actual money for HFW on the pc though.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3557 on: March 20, 2024, 04:16:08 pm »
finally finished returnal, quite proud I pushed all the way through it, 70 deaths later!
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • Epic Swindler
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3558 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
I am really into FF VII: Rebirth - spoilers below if you've never played the original btw...


Just got to Cosmo Canyon and doing the Cave of the Gi phase... the voice change in Red was funny, I have been 100% every area before moving on, I fucking hate Chadly always perking up but apart from that I actually enjoy exploring every area fully and doing all the stuff, it doesn't feel like a chore, and the combat is deffo improved from Remake, feels more fluid, I really am liking this


Helldivers is a massive laugh, lvl 17 now I think, I love my Arc Thrower
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3559 on: Today at 10:51:15 am »
Dead Island 2

Absolutely loving it. Easy to pick up and power through a level or two and is almost therapeutic smashing zombies to bits. Actually has some funny moments in it as well and the main character (I chose the English fella) is quality
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 