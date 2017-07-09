Finished Golf Story on the switch last night, very enjoyable game. British humour, the golf chat reminded me of Happy Gilmore for some reason.



Heard the follow up Sports Story isn't so great tho?



It's not, sadly. I got it when it came out and it was horribly buggy. Some of the bugs were patched but they've never bothered to fix them all. I waited almost a year before finally playing it, and even now there are still some soft locks you have to be very careful of, I ended up using a guide to make sure I didn't come a cropper.Twice I very nearly had to restart after about two-thirds of the game but fortunately I hadn't saved for a while either time.The gameplay isn't nearly as good either. The other sports they introduce can be fun on occasion but for the most part they're poorly thought out. Tennis for example is a fairly major bit of the game, but you can't actually direct your shots. Each area of the game does come with a golf course you can play through, which redeems it a bit, but they feel tacked on.If you can get it for a couple of quid it's probably worth it for the extra golf courses, the design is lovely and some of the writing is really good. But it was ultimately a fairly frustrating experience. I think frankly it's cheeky of them to still be charging £13 quid for it when, as far as I'm aware, it hasn't been updated since last February despite a load of bugs still being well known, and some of the content being simply unfinished. Via the tennis bit for example, you win entry into the tennis "world tour", which sounds exciting but never actually happens. Another character says he'll meet you at a venue, but then never does. It just feels like it wasn't finished and was rushed to meet a deadline despite clearly not being ready.