« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 191161 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,645
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3480 on: December 21, 2023, 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 21, 2023, 09:22:15 pm
Used to play it quite a bit, but then they decided to make the ice hic hockey thingy competitive only and couldn't be arsed with that...

They've messed around stuff. That hockey thing is there for the season so you can't do dropshot, which was a boss little mode. That's in next season

They can't leave well enough alone. But the core gameplay is fun

I play a manic fast style haha everyone else seems to labour over their shots

---------


Gave The Finals a go

Was alright. Pretty addictive. I like the vibe. You end up dyin more than you kill but of course
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3481 on: December 21, 2023, 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 21, 2023, 09:09:42 pm
anyone play rocket league?
Just came 2nd in a tournament. why do people idle in tournies aieeeeeeeeee
Love Rocket League. Racked up days on it. I'm absolutely wank though.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 12:43:50 am »
Horizon: Zero Dawn. I'm at 'that point' in an RPG where I'm powerful enough to not worry about any encounter on the map so I've gone exploring, however I keep running into locations that suddenly advance existing questlines and I'm starting to lose some plot threads.

The alternative is to quest in order, complete the game and then still have to go back and find collectibles etc.

Neither is ideal!
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,580
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 12:48:00 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:43:50 am
Horizon: Zero Dawn. I'm at 'that point' in an RPG where I'm powerful enough to not worry about any encounter on the map so I've gone exploring, however I keep running into locations that suddenly advance existing questlines and I'm starting to lose some plot threads.

The alternative is to quest in order, complete the game and then still have to go back and find collectibles etc.

Neither is ideal!

It's worth following the main quest line in that. And just explore around where it sends you, for the most part
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,049
  • Vamos
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 am »
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,677
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator
Great game.

And one that bizarrely has the one more go feel to it, ridiculous number of times I say to myself that Ill get up to a certain percentage on a job and stop, then find myself still playing the game hours later.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,209
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 11:44:01 am »
Looks like the Steam Winter Sale has kicked in. A few on my wishlist...

Atomic Heart - 50% off - £27.49

Robocop - 30% off - £31.49

Was really wary of paying full price for either, would anyone recommend either at those price points?
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,789
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
I cant stop playing Powerwash Simulator

Bloody hell its addictive. I spent 2 hours this morning washing a house and backyard!!

Didnt know how to crouch down to get underneath stuff, finally figured it out.
Logged

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm »
Spider-Man 2 - brilliant. Story is great so far but Im also enjoying a lot of the side missions. General quality is superb and the load times are crazy as you zip around NYC.

Venba - finished it in one sitting, via Gamepass, this afternoon. Very relaxing but a lovely story and the simple mechanics that have you preparing various Indian dishes, playing as an Indian who has moved to Canada, are great fun. Recommend for how well it portrays how people moving to a foreign country must feel. I cant relate directly but thought it was really well done.

Jusant - an hour or so into this climbing focussed game which looks simple and has one of those brilliant game loops where its generally simple but has layers of complexity that build as you go. Also on Gamepass and would recommend if youve got it.

Over Christmas Im hoping to finish Spider-Man and get stuck into Dave the Diver and Cyberpunk!
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,338
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 11:44:01 am
Looks like the Steam Winter Sale has kicked in. A few on my wishlist...

Atomic Heart - 50% off - £27.49

Robocop - 30% off - £31.49

Was really wary of paying full price for either, would anyone recommend either at those price points?

Love the look of Atomic Heart but reviews are mixed. Given it's already basically 50% in year of release I reckon it'll probably end up going down even more.

Saw that Gotham Knights is already down to a fiver in ASDA  :o
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,174
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 06:16:40 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm

Saw that Gotham Knights is already down to a fiver in ASDA  :o

Still too much
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 