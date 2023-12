Used to play it quite a bit, but then they decided to make the ice hic hockey thingy competitive only and couldn't be arsed with that...



They've messed around stuff. That hockey thing is there for the season so you can't do dropshot, which was a boss little mode. That's in next seasonThey can't leave well enough alone. But the core gameplay is funI play a manic fast style haha everyone else seems to labour over their shots---------Gave The Finals a goWas alright. Pretty addictive. I like the vibe. You end up dyin more than you kill but of course