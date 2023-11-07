« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3440 on: November 7, 2023, 11:01:04 am »
Picked up the Dead Space remake on discount. Been wanting to grab it since it came out and whilst I respect the work that went into it, no fucking way was I paying full price for a game I've played through multiple times.

The updated version is brilliant though, whilst the obvious update are the visuals, the audio is amazing....every time the comms crackle into life I fucking shit myself!

On my second play through already, probably needs 4? play throughs to get all the achievements, doubt it will hold my attention for that long but there's certainly a good 40+ hours there for the completionists.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3441 on: November 7, 2023, 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 30, 2023, 02:57:54 pm
Old Fallout games are a blast if you havent played them. Also Mass Effect Legendary collection is incredible value if youve not played it. Some older RPG titles might be worrh exploring, Dragon Age Origins, Baldurs Gate 1&2 remaster, Icewind Dale. Perhaps Divinity games too.

Cheers, I started to make a "I have played these:" in my original post but realised it would either be too long or short to be useful.

I have done Mass Effect way back in the day, Dragon Age and all of the 1st person Fallout games. I was looking more for that sort of action-y 1st or (ideally) 3rd person experience rather than the overhead/isometric stuff, but those other ones are maybe cheap enough to try.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3442 on: November 7, 2023, 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November  7, 2023, 11:54:13 am
Cheers, I started to make a "I have played these:" in my original post but realised it would either be too long or short to be useful.

I have done Mass Effect way back in the day, Dragon Age and all of the 1st person Fallout games. I was looking more for that sort of action-y 1st or (ideally) 3rd person experience rather than the overhead/isometric stuff, but those other ones are maybe cheap enough to try.
Outriders? Not exactly cheap and the player base looks a wee bit sparse these days if you want any co-op help but I had a solid time in there running the campaign through.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3443 on: November 7, 2023, 05:10:11 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on November  7, 2023, 10:22:25 am
They were great developers, yes. Unfortunately that was their last game.

Ahh shit, thanks for ruining my day.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3444 on: November 8, 2023, 09:43:37 am »
Quote from: dalarr on November  3, 2023, 03:22:18 pm
you are in for a treat, my friend. Went the same route as you: Desperados 3, then Shadow Tactics. Surely you've played Shadow Gambit, the newest release from the same people who made D3 and ST? I've finished the main story and doing the challenges now. Brilliant game.

Are you playing D3 on PC or console mate?

The reason I ask is that I recently downloaded the remastered version of Commandos 2: Men of Courage demo on PS5.   The controls were absolutely terrible and I deleted it.  I was so disappointed.

I played the original Desperados back in the day and even wrote a review for one of the PC gamer mags.

So to play D3 and/or ST should I be looking at the PC versions?

Cheers
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3445 on: November 11, 2023, 02:38:26 am »
Quote from: Crimson on November  5, 2023, 05:23:06 pm
I played this as well. It's a beautiful little game. Instantly got it when it came to Gamepass.

Just finished it, very cute and engaging game for $20. Quick to play though, but a lot of fun.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3446 on: November 14, 2023, 03:08:00 pm »
SimSig, which is a railway signaling simulator, & they have a load of good sims, some of the payware sims can be quite pricey though, i'm currently playing Telford & Oxley sim.

https://www.simsig.co.uk/
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3447 on: November 15, 2023, 10:35:09 am »
Playing Divinity:Original Sin 2 whilst I wait to get Baldurs Gate 3 for the Xbox.

Ive also jumped back in to The Division 2. Thought I was doing ok at level 2300 or so but Ive come back on and seen someone over 20k! The best but about this game apart from exploring famous locations and killing weirdos is putting the builds together, hunting down parts and finding synchronicities. Ive just put a build together, thats a little squishy, with the Vile Mask & Scorpio shotgun that transmits conditions (bleed, burning etc) to other enemies within 10-15m. A lot of fun. Nothing much else has changed, but they pump out new seasons and manhunts. I guess they added Incursion & Descent too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3448 on: November 15, 2023, 11:29:08 am »
Still between Starfield and Forza on the Xbox but I've recently got back into handheld gaming on my Switch and picked up the Borderlands Collection for a fiver. Got a Hori Split Pad Pro as well and am now playing through Borderlands

Also picked up Limbo and Inside for about £2 for both so will give them a blast soon
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3449 on: November 15, 2023, 02:59:15 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 15, 2023, 10:35:09 am
Ive also jumped back in to The Division 2. Thought I was doing ok at level 2300 or so but Ive come back on and seen someone over 20k! The best but about this game apart from exploring famous locations and killing weirdos is putting the builds together, hunting down parts and finding synchronicities. Ive just put a build together, thats a little squishy, with the Vile Mask & Scorpio shotgun that transmits conditions (bleed, burning etc) to other enemies within 10-15m. A lot of fun. Nothing much else has changed, but they pump out new seasons and manhunts. I guess they added Incursion & Descent too.
Loved it when it came out but the lack of content saw me move on after a few weeks. Been tempted back a few times, might look out for it in the steam sales (bought on console and don't have gamepass/gold or whatever you need to be able to actual play games on xbox these days).
Quote from: ScottScott on November 15, 2023, 11:29:08 am
...picked up the Borderlands Collection for a fiver.

Also picked up Limbo and Inside for about £2 for both so will give them a blast soon

Hole shit! That's a lot of game for £7! Whilst Limbo and Inside are very short they are both amazing. Might give Inside another play through at some point.

Bought, The Remnant II, yesterday. The first DLC has just dropped so the game is on discount at the minute. It's absolutely fantastic. Brutal and infuriating...to the point that now and then I thought it was a tiny bit unfair....but get good innit! Looking forward to trying out some co-op play once I start to get a build together. Anyone else playing it at the minute?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3450 on: November 15, 2023, 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August 17, 2023, 08:21:22 pm
Remnant 2's last boss' second phase is totally ridiculous, and my coop mate and I genuinely weren't sure if we were facing bugs with some of the more random moments that happen in the battle. Still a great game though.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3451 on: November 15, 2023, 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on November 15, 2023, 11:29:08 am
Still between Starfield and Forza on the Xbox but I've recently got back into handheld gaming on my Switch and picked up the Borderlands Collection for a fiver. Got a Hori Split Pad Pro as well and am now playing through Borderlands

Also picked up Limbo and Inside for about £2 for both so will give them a blast soon

Borderlands 1-3 is the best game series I've played, such amazing story telling and experience.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3452 on: November 17, 2023, 09:24:27 am »
Mostly just playing Dreamlight Valley with my gf at the moment. Yeah yeah I know, super casual and stuff, but it's really enjoyable and relaxing after a long day at the office.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3453 on: November 18, 2023, 12:19:53 pm »
Have been looking for one of those "Stardew Valley" like games in recent weeks, but didn't really find one I had long term fun with. Played Coral Island a bit and that came very close to what I wanted, but I've been really disappointed with it after it released to 1.0 from Early Access this week. Loads of stuff still missing from the game and planned to be released next year and still bugs in it (from what people on Steam are saying some of the bugs have been in there for quite a while). In the beginning the gameplay is really good, because you have various options in terms of what you can do. You need to do your farm work, you can go to the mines or you can go underwater to clean up the ocean. Now, I'm at a point where I have cleared the mines (4 with 40 levels each) and cleaned up the ocean. My farm is basically running itself with loads of sprinklers and a bit of automation for the farm animals. So, I don't really have anything left to do. I'll probably wait until they add the still missing content. Can't really recommend the game in its current state. Thankfully it's included in Gamepass so didn't have to pay extra to give it a try...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3454 on: November 18, 2023, 06:27:52 pm »
Sociable Soccer

is quite good. Feels more like a fighting game than sensi of old. Decent like. Growing on me
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3455 on: November 20, 2023, 09:22:54 am »
Returnal which is available on PS5/Microsoft.
A roguelike shooter that just has an insane ability to keep dragging you back for more.
Epic 🤙🏼
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3456 on: November 20, 2023, 09:33:25 am »
Picked up Wild Hearts to play with friends I used to play MH:W with.

The graphics are a bit ass if I am being honest, I got it on the sale so am not super fussed but if I had paid full price I'd be questioning that more. Seems okay although closer to a rip off on MH than a similar type of game. The building element is cool.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3457 on: November 20, 2023, 12:19:52 pm »
Picked up a PS5 the weekend, Not a massive gamer at all but enjoying it so far. Started on Resident Evil Village and once that's done (In about a year) I have Cyberpunk, God Of War Ragnarok then Robocop. Should lead me nicely on to the release of GTA 6  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3458 on: November 20, 2023, 02:17:08 pm »
Same, finally ordered a ps5 coming tomorrow. Down to 379 for black friday which seemed very reasonable.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3459 on: November 20, 2023, 02:50:27 pm »
Well originally I wanted a 4K player and also saw the black Friday deal, Plus Amazon offered me 6 months interest free credit so thought may as well just order the PS5.

Funnily enough I haven't actually watched any 4k movies on it yet as I'm kinda addicted to Resident Evil. But I'm a very slow gamer, My 14 year old says it's hard watching me game  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3460 on: November 20, 2023, 03:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on November 20, 2023, 02:50:27 pm
Well originally I wanted a 4K player and also saw the black Friday deal, Plus Amazon offered me 6 months interest free credit so thought may as well just order the PS5.

Funnily enough I haven't actually watched any 4k movies on it yet as I'm kinda addicted to Resident Evil. But I'm a very slow gamer, My 14 year old says it's hard watching me game  ;D

The only slight issue I have with using it as a 4k player is it doesn't support Dolby Vision
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3461 on: November 21, 2023, 08:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  8, 2023, 09:43:37 am
Are you playing D3 on PC or console mate?

The reason I ask is that I recently downloaded the remastered version of Commandos 2: Men of Courage demo on PS5.   The controls were absolutely terrible and I deleted it.  I was so disappointed.

I played the original Desperados back in the day and even wrote a review for one of the PC gamer mags.

So to play D3 and/or ST should I be looking at the PC versions?

Cheers
Sorry for the late reply, mate. Playing on console. Commandos 2 Remastered is unplayable, whilst D3 and ST function great on console.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3462 on: November 24, 2023, 01:49:36 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on November 21, 2023, 08:00:45 pm
Sorry for the late reply, mate. Playing on console. Commandos 2 Remastered is unplayable, whilst D3 and ST function great on console.


Cool. Thanks for the confirmation mate.  Glad it's just not me that found C2 a nightmare.  Will defo try the latter 2 games you mention on my PS5 :)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3463 on: December 11, 2023, 07:26:17 pm »
Not a game I'm playing, but kind of following what is going on with The Day Before. What a shitshow that is... :lmao

And I'm sorry, but if you bought this pile of shite you deserve being scammed. Everything was out there to see that this is either a scam or a game that will be shite, because the people behind it have no clue what they're doing. I do hope Steam go after them and refund everyone, who bought the "game", but it's still an example of why you should do your research before buying games even if the hype is through the roof.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3464 on: December 11, 2023, 07:31:01 pm »
I've very slowly started a durge character in bg3. He's called c*nt
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3465 on: December 12, 2023, 11:41:46 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2023, 07:31:01 pm
I've very slowly started a durge character in bg3. He's called c*nt

😮😂
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3466 on: December 13, 2023, 04:12:42 pm »
Tried Divinity Original Sin 2, but it just bored the living shit out of me.  I know that it's rated quite highly, but just not my thing.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3467 on: December 13, 2023, 06:55:02 pm »
I have about 20% of spiderman 2 still to play to complete but it's been pretty enjoyable. Insomniac really do make games feel fun you can't argue with that. Interested to see where they go in the future with the marvel games obviously Wolverine is exciting but I'd imagine they also have plans after that too.

Also been playing Baldurs gate 3 with a mate. Neither of us had played a game like it before so decided to play together to make it easier to learn it together etc. It's been an absolute blast and one of the best gaming experiences we have had in years to be honest. We are still in act 2 having put about 45 hours into it so far and we are already discussing the choices we are going to make and the characters and companions we are going to use for a 2nd playthrough. It absolutely deserved game of the year and I hope other studios take note and put as much effort and thought into games as has gone into this.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3468 on: December 14, 2023, 09:56:10 am »
Just started BG3 with my daughter in a split screen play through. We didnt put any great thought into character build, but quite a lot into haircuts and piercings. She opted for a Tiefling Warlock & Ive gone for a Drow sorcerer. Just added Astarion to the party.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3469 on: December 15, 2023, 02:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on December 13, 2023, 04:12:42 pm
Tried Divinity Original Sin 2, but it just bored the living shit out of me.  I know that it's rated quite highly, but just not my thing.

Yeah same for me. Played it for a day, absolutely bored me to tears.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3470 on: December 15, 2023, 04:36:34 pm »
I'm about 75% done on Ragnarok but I don't want to finish it! Now there's a DLC out I may finish it over the weekend but it's been so good. It will go down as one of my favourite games ever.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3471 on: December 15, 2023, 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 15, 2023, 04:36:34 pm
I'm about 75% done on Ragnarok but I don't want to finish it! Now there's a DLC out I may finish it over the weekend but it's been so good. It will go down as one of my favourite games ever.
seen the disc is on sale at game and tempted to take the plunge for parts of the christmas break when im home. not played games much the last couple of months, but a great (and longish/detailed) game like this might be just the job. loved the last one so much
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3472 on: December 15, 2023, 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 05:25:56 pm
seen the disc is on sale at game and tempted to take the plunge for parts of the christmas break when im home. not played games much the last couple of months, but a great (and longish/detailed) game like this might be just the job. loved the last one so much

To be honest it was the main reason I bought the PS5, I managed to get it at Game for £30 which is a great price. I've put in 70 hours so far and still not finished the story  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3473 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 am »
I've been replaying the original Red Dead which, as good as it, just simply doesn't hold a candle to the second. They took the first one and put it up on speed for the 2nd. Not the firsts fault of course, but it's just so hard to get fully into when you've gone through the second.

Still have Cyberpunk sitting there so that's next on the agenda.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3474 on: Yesterday at 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:56:06 am
I've been replaying the original Red Dead which, as good as it, just simply doesn't hold a candle to the second. They took the first one and put it up on speed for the 2nd. Not the firsts fault of course, but it's just so hard to get fully into when you've gone through the second.

Still have Cyberpunk sitting there so that's next on the agenda.

I never played the first one so have no nostalgia for it, but I did find a way of playing it on an emulator earlier this year. I couldn't really get on with it really and spewed it after not all that long. In general I find I can only really play 'old' games if I played them when they were new(ish)

I'm sure it was really good for its time, and if they'd actually made a pc version at the time I'd have played it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3475 on: Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 15, 2023, 04:36:34 pm
I'm about 75% done on Ragnarok but I don't want to finish it!

After a few batterings from Gna you will be begging to finish it :)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 11:53:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm
After a few batterings from Gna you will be begging to finish it :)

My mate said similar, I'm sure it wont be too bad  :-[
