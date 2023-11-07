Have been looking for one of those "Stardew Valley" like games in recent weeks, but didn't really find one I had long term fun with. Played Coral Island a bit and that came very close to what I wanted, but I've been really disappointed with it after it released to 1.0 from Early Access this week. Loads of stuff still missing from the game and planned to be released next year and still bugs in it (from what people on Steam are saying some of the bugs have been in there for quite a while). In the beginning the gameplay is really good, because you have various options in terms of what you can do. You need to do your farm work, you can go to the mines or you can go underwater to clean up the ocean. Now, I'm at a point where I have cleared the mines (4 with 40 levels each) and cleaned up the ocean. My farm is basically running itself with loads of sprinklers and a bit of automation for the farm animals. So, I don't really have anything left to do. I'll probably wait until they add the still missing content. Can't really recommend the game in its current state. Thankfully it's included in Gamepass so didn't have to pay extra to give it a try...