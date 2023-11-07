Ive also jumped back in to The Division 2. Thought I was doing ok at level 2300 or so but Ive come back on and seen someone over 20k! The best but about this game apart from exploring famous locations and killing weirdos is putting the builds together, hunting down parts and finding synchronicities. Ive just put a build together, thats a little squishy, with the Vile Mask & Scorpio shotgun that transmits conditions (bleed, burning etc) to other enemies within 10-15m. A lot of fun. Nothing much else has changed, but they pump out new seasons and manhunts. I guess they added Incursion & Descent too.



...picked up the Borderlands Collection for a fiver.



Also picked up Limbo and Inside for about £2 for both so will give them a blast soon



Loved it when it came out but the lack of content saw me move on after a few weeks. Been tempted back a few times, might look out for it in the steam sales (bought on console and don't have gamepass/gold or whatever you need to be able to actual play games on xbox these days).Hole shit! That's a lot of game for £7! Whilst Limbo and Inside are very short they are both amazing. Might give Inside another play through at some point.Bought, The Remnant II, yesterday. The first DLC has just dropped so the game is on discount at the minute. It's absolutely fantastic. Brutal and infuriating...to the point that now and then I thought it was a tiny bit unfair....but get good innit! Looking forward to trying out some co-op play once I start to get a build together. Anyone else playing it at the minute?