What games are you playing at the moment?

Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:01:04 am
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:01:04 am »
Picked up the Dead Space remake on discount. Been wanting to grab it since it came out and whilst I respect the work that went into it, no fucking way was I paying full price for a game I've played through multiple times.

The updated version is brilliant though, whilst the obvious update are the visuals, the audio is amazing....every time the comms crackle into life I fucking shit myself!

On my second play through already, probably needs 4? play throughs to get all the achievements, doubt it will hold my attention for that long but there's certainly a good 40+ hours there for the completionists.
Reply #3441 on: Today at 11:54:13 am
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 30, 2023, 02:57:54 pm
Old Fallout games are a blast if you havent played them. Also Mass Effect Legendary collection is incredible value if youve not played it. Some older RPG titles might be worrh exploring, Dragon Age Origins, Baldurs Gate 1&2 remaster, Icewind Dale. Perhaps Divinity games too.

Cheers, I started to make a "I have played these:" in my original post but realised it would either be too long or short to be useful.

I have done Mass Effect way back in the day, Dragon Age and all of the 1st person Fallout games. I was looking more for that sort of action-y 1st or (ideally) 3rd person experience rather than the overhead/isometric stuff, but those other ones are maybe cheap enough to try.
