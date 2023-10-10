Spoiler

The protagonist, Basim, is a small street criminal and he steals stuff for some guy together with his friend or sister (have no idea what she is). The guy he works for gets jobs from other people and amongst them is a Master Assassin. She's interested in some package that has arrived in the city and been brought to the palace, but she doesn't want Basim to get it for her. He decides to go into the palace and steal it anyway. His friend/sister says she knows a way to get in there and then they infiltrate the palace. When they find the package it contains some mysterious artefact and when Basim picks it up the boss guy of the palace surprises them. He gets into a fight with Basim and starts chocking him. Basim is trying to hold him back and is just about to reach for a dagger the guy has on his belt, when his friend/sister appears, grabs the dagger and kills the boss guy. After that the guy's son surprises them and they run away. The whole city is then looking for Basim and guards kill all the people that were living where the guy he did jobs for lived. His friend/sister catches up to him and they have a short dialogue, where Basim starts screaming at her that it was all her fault and that she killed the guy. Absolutely hated that. Not only was he about to kill the guy himself, but it was his own fucking idea to sneak into the palace and steal whatever was in the package. He then escapes out of the city with the help of the Master Assassin and that's when I decided I can't be arsed with this...No idea, whether the whole thing is cleared up later in the game, but I'm not that big of an AC-fan in the first place and that just put me off even more.