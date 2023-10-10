« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Flaccido Dongingo

Reply #3360 on: October 10, 2023, 01:29:28 am
Reply #3360 on: October 10, 2023, 01:29:28 am
Forza Motorsport, it's absolutely gorgeous, 60fps with Ray tracing on Series X is quite a technical feat by the developers.
Ed-Zeppelin

Reply #3361 on: October 10, 2023, 12:26:43 pm
Reply #3361 on: October 10, 2023, 12:26:43 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 10, 2023, 01:29:28 am
Forza Motorsport, it's absolutely gorgeous, 60fps with Ray tracing on Series X is quite a technical feat by the developers.

Looking forward to giving it a go later when I get home. As a PlayStation/Gran Turismo fan of many years this is my first FM so itll be interesting to compare but I like the look of the way the career and races are structured and reviews have been good. It sounds like itll be subject to a good level of ongoing support and updates from now on too.
naYoRHa2b

Reply #3362 on: October 10, 2023, 07:29:55 pm
Reply #3362 on: October 10, 2023, 07:29:55 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on October 10, 2023, 12:26:43 pm
Looking forward to giving it a go later when I get home. As a PlayStation/Gran Turismo fan of many years this is my first FM so itll be interesting to compare but I like the look of the way the career and races are structured and reviews have been good. It sounds like itll be subject to a good level of ongoing support and updates from now on too.

It's quite a bit different to the old Forza honestly. It's more need for speed shift/grid type game.

Had a night race round kyalami which looked nice. In terms of attention to detail with the cars it's not GT level but it's nice enough, the material on the cars looks a little plasticy sometimes, it's nice to play with the chase cam with controller.

I like how the cars aren't too expensive so should be able to get a decent amount although the upgrade path for each car I'm not a fan of, you have to level the cars up in order to unlock options to upgrade, I'd rather just use the credits from the off to buy components rather than grind a cars level for a particular part that I want.
Ycuzz

Reply #3363 on: October 11, 2023, 09:58:56 am
Reply #3363 on: October 11, 2023, 09:58:56 am
I've made a terrible mistake.. ;D

Got into EverQuest again, (p99, classic version)
Darren G

Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 05:58:51 am
Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 05:58:51 am
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Fuck me, what a difference. Now admittedly I haven't played this game since close to launch, so the contrast will in all probability be be greater for me than for those who played later builds.  That said, for me it's like a completely different game.  I was pretty critical of whatever build I previously played, even aside from the bugs I just really didn't enjoy the experience much.  9 hours in to 2.0 with a couple of very minor mods (mainly HUD stuff) and I'm having a blast. 

Darren G

Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 am
Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 19, 2023, 09:22:38 am
I always find it odd that developers don't seem to implement housekeeping/quality of life updates prior to release and it's then up to the modders to fill the gap whilst they catch up.

Maybe they just don't have the volume of users in the alpha/beta tests or they just don't allow enough time to sort through the data?

Erm...it's a Bethesda game.  They don't give a flying fuck about quality of life or quality in general.  I mean, they use an engine so antiquated that you have loading screens to enter a building. 
naYoRHa2b

Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 08:40:19 am
Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 08:40:19 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:10:39 am
Erm...it's a Bethesda game.  They don't give a flying fuck about quality of life or quality in general.  I mean, they use an engine so antiquated that you have loading screens to enter a building.

Loading screens albeit short ruin a seamless experience where you want to transition to different areas. They are basically just boxed in areas, it's not an open world game. They are small levels (planets) where you can only go to certain areas.

This would be fine in 2010, I mean you could still argue it's poorly done, I'd of preferred a handful of planets with lots of stuff going on, being explorable and interesting. Games have come on so much the last 10 years or so, Bethesda are stuck in the past. Animation, NPC's, UI, you name it, it belongs in the mid 2000's.
ScottScott

Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 09:04:14 am
Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 09:04:14 am
Starfield and Forza Motorsport

Starfield is phenomenal. Gets better the more I play it and explore. Just so much to do

Forza is great. Looks amazing, and the new physics feel great. Not really into the online for Forza but have been hearing really good things so might give it a go
voodoo ray

Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 am
Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 am
I haven't found starfield as good or as bad as made out above but that isn't unusual in itself. the loading screens last a few seconds so haven't bothered me and I've had fun playing it but I can't help but think it's just more of the same really.

I've got the cyberpunk expansion now (legitimately, for a change) so will have a look at that. the first thing I'm going to have to do is re-skill one of my existing characters though which could be weird. thankfully it seems that you can add and remove 'perks' on the fly which will help.
Malaysian Kopite

Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 am
Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 am
The puzzling thing about the loading screens in Starfield is that some of the areas that need them are in fact seamlessly interconnected. If you use your jetpack you'll be able to navigate some of these places without loading screens. There's multiple high platforms/areas where you can jump down from the top to the bottom seamlessly, but if you take an elevator from the bottom to the top you'll get one. It's like the team decided that people would rather get a loading screen then a quick 'wait in the elevator' sequence. But yeah on PC they're fairly quick they're not a bother.

I'm a little annoyed with the game now because the last update broke it for me, couldn't boot without the game crashing. So I've had to reinstall it which means all my mods are gone. I've started on RE8, I think I'll finish that first before jumping back into Starfield, I also want to try Forza and Lies of P but don't have the disk space for now.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 am »
I'm interested in forza but I'm not in any rush to play it. thoughts on it seem all over the place too.
stoa

Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 am
Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:16:16 am
The puzzling thing about the loading screens in Starfield is that some of the areas that need them are in fact seamlessly interconnected. If you use your jetpack you'll be able to navigate some of these places without loading screens. There's multiple high platforms/areas where you can jump down from the top to the bottom seamlessly, but if you take an elevator from the bottom to the top you'll get one. It's like the team decided that people would rather get a loading screen then a quick 'wait in the elevator' sequence. But yeah on PC they're fairly quick they're not a bother.

I'm a little annoyed with the game now because the last update broke it for me, couldn't boot without the game crashing. So I've had to reinstall it which means all my mods are gone. I've started on RE8, I think I'll finish that first before jumping back into Starfield, I also want to try Forza and Lies of P but don't have the disk space for now.

I think 'more of the same' is a good description of Starfield. I enjoyed playing it, but it soon went the same way as with the likes of Fallout 4 and other similar games. It all just turns in a huge mess of available quests and they get more and more while each individual quest gets stretched further and further itself. All until you reach the point where you actually don't know what you are actually trying to achieve. It also means that you basically can't leave the game for a few days or a week without having massive issues getting back into it, because you have forgotten what you were doing last and what you wanted to do next.
voodoo ray

Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
I still find it somewhat amusing that the best bethesda game I've played was fallout:nv. which wasn't a bethesda game.
Draex

Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 am
Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:09:14 am
I haven't found starfield as good or as bad as made out above but that isn't unusual in itself. the loading screens last a few seconds so haven't bothered me and I've had fun playing it but I can't help but think it's just more of the same really.


I got to level 23 and just got bored of flying to planets doing minimal activity then flying somewhere else, especially the main quest line.

The game misses so much opportunity, there should be hostile planets which you could take over etc. As you say it's so on rails to the detrement of the game.

The skill trees are very bland and unexciting.
I've been a good boy

Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Never been into Assassins Creed but Mirage looks incredible. Would love to get my hands on it, do I need to have played previous versions or can I dive right in?
Chakan

Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 01:49:32 pm
Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 01:49:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Never been into Assassins Creed but Mirage looks incredible. Would love to get my hands on it, do I need to have played previous versions or can I dive right in?

All the assassin creed games are stand alone games, with a tutorial phase in the beginning.
naYoRHa2b

Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 01:49:51 pm
Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 01:49:51 pm
You can go right in, the story of the animus with Desmond went off the rails ages ago.
Darren G

Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:09:14 am
I haven't found starfield as good or as bad as made out above but that isn't unusual in itself. the loading screens last a few seconds so haven't bothered me and I've had fun playing it but I can't help but think it's just more of the same really.

I've got the cyberpunk expansion now (legitimately, for a change) so will have a look at that. the first thing I'm going to have to do is re-skill one of my existing characters though which could be weird. thankfully it seems that you can add and remove 'perks' on the fly which will help.

If you're gonna play 2.0 you might want to start over as CDPR have said that older build saves can be glitchy with the update. If you haven't yet played 2.0 I'd suggest starting over anyhow unless you're just looking at playing the expansion, because so much has been reworked and it's a really different experience.  There's also a lot of new stuff too.  Totally agree with you about New Vegas by the way.  Shame Bethesda kinda fucked them over with the whole metacritic thing.
voodoo ray

Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm
Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
If you're gonna play 2.0 you might want to start over as CDPR have said that older build saves can be glitchy with the update. If you haven't yet played 2.0 I'd suggest starting over anyhow unless you're just looking at playing the expansion, because so much has been reworked and it's a really different experience.  There's also a lot of new stuff too.  Totally agree with you about New Vegas by the way.  Shame Bethesda kinda fucked them over with the whole metacritic thing.

I would do that but I played through it again less than a year ago and cba to go through it all again just to get to the expansion. especially as it sounds like it references and includes people and things you don't do and meet until towards the end.

my "build" for the character I'm going to use is sandevistan/katana anyway so it's not like I'll have to re-learn hacks or anything.
stoa

Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 04:25:11 pm
Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 04:25:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Never been into Assassins Creed but Mirage looks incredible. Would love to get my hands on it, do I need to have played previous versions or can I dive right in?

Reactivated my Ubisoft+ for that, but stopped playing almost immediately after it started. Didn't like the parcours mechanics and even worse than that the protagonist is a massive c*nt...
Flaccido Dongingo

Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 02:57:34 pm
If you're gonna play 2.0 you might want to start over as CDPR have said that older build saves can be glitchy with the update. If you haven't yet played 2.0 I'd suggest starting over anyhow unless you're just looking at playing the expansion, because so much has been reworked and it's a really different experience.  There's also a lot of new stuff too.  Totally agree with you about New Vegas by the way.  Shame Bethesda kinda fucked them over with the whole metacritic thing.
Yep, I've seen it first hand, game crashed straight back to my Xbox dashboard in an hour in my first time playing after the new patch, admittedly the game played much smoother than I remember, but am I fuck restarting my 30 hour save file just because CDPR can't do their job properly, the game is out 3 years at this point.
voodoo ray

Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
I've had a few hours of it now and it's very 'on rails' but it's really good so far.
Bread

Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
Been playing Callisto Protocol since it's free on PS+ this month. Absolutely see why it received the criticism it did. Combat is a repetitive, joyless slog. Which is a shame, because the level design and atmospheric tension is top notch, but the gameplay absolutely breaks that immersion as it just isn't very fun to play.
I've been a good boy

Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:25:11 pm
Reactivated my Ubisoft+ for that, but stopped playing almost immediately after it started. Didn't like the parcours mechanics and even worse than that the protagonist is a massive c*nt...
Can you spoil it for me? I also hate it when the protagonist is a massive c*nt (Michael B Jordan in Creed) so if that's the case, I'll give it a swerve
stoa

Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Can you spoil it for me? I also hate it when the protagonist is a massive c*nt (Michael B Jordan in Creed) so if that's the case, I'll give it a swerve

It's basically the beginning of the story, but I'll put it in spoilertags.

Spoiler
The protagonist, Basim, is a small street criminal and he steals stuff for some guy together with his friend or sister (have no idea what she is). The guy he works for gets jobs from other people and amongst them is a Master Assassin. She's interested in some package that has arrived in the city and been brought to the palace, but she doesn't want Basim to get it for her. He decides to go into the palace and steal it anyway. His friend/sister says she knows a way to get in there and then they infiltrate the palace. When they find the package it contains some mysterious artefact and when Basim picks it up the boss guy of the palace surprises them. He gets into a fight with Basim and starts chocking him. Basim is trying to hold him back and is just about to reach for a dagger the guy has on his belt, when his friend/sister appears, grabs the dagger and kills the boss guy. After that the guy's son surprises them and they run away. The whole city is then looking for Basim and guards kill all the people that were living where the guy he did jobs for lived. His friend/sister catches up to him and they have a short dialogue, where Basim starts screaming at her that it was all her fault and that she killed the guy. Absolutely hated that. Not only was he about to kill the guy himself, but it was his own fucking idea to sneak into the palace and steal whatever was in the package. He then escapes out of the city with the help of the Master Assassin and that's when I decided I can't be arsed with this... ;) No idea, whether the whole thing is cleared up later in the game, but I'm not that big of an AC-fan in the first place and that just put me off even more.
[close]
Darren G

Reply #3385 on: Today at 07:37:35 am
Reply #3385 on: Today at 07:37:35 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:58:48 pm
Yep, I've seen it first hand, game crashed straight back to my Xbox dashboard in an hour in my first time playing after the new patch, admittedly the game played much smoother than I remember, but am I fuck restarting my 30 hour save file just because CDPR can't do their job properly, the game is out 3 years at this point.

Yeah, I understand and agree with your criticism to a point. When you look though at the amount of things that have been changed, added and completely reworked, I just think that (admittedly from a layman's perspective) that it probably would have been a nightmare to get old saves to work properly with what is to an extent a new game.  Obviously in an ideal world we'd get developers release games of high quality, in a completely finished state rather than them taking two fucking years to get them right.  As things stand though, I'd rather have a massively improved game and have to start over than an old working save and peace-meal improvements.
