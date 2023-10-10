The puzzling thing about the loading screens in Starfield is that some of the areas that need them are in fact seamlessly interconnected. If you use your jetpack you'll be able to navigate some of these places without loading screens. There's multiple high platforms/areas where you can jump down from the top to the bottom seamlessly, but if you take an elevator from the bottom to the top you'll get one. It's like the team decided that people would rather get a loading screen then a quick 'wait in the elevator' sequence. But yeah on PC they're fairly quick they're not a bother.



I'm a little annoyed with the game now because the last update broke it for me, couldn't boot without the game crashing. So I've had to reinstall it which means all my mods are gone. I've started on RE8, I think I'll finish that first before jumping back into Starfield, I also want to try Forza and Lies of P but don't have the disk space for now.