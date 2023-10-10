Erm...it's a Bethesda game. They don't give a flying fuck about quality of life or quality in general. I mean, they use an engine so antiquated that you have loading screens to enter a building.
Loading screens albeit short ruin a seamless experience where you want to transition to different areas. They are basically just boxed in areas, it's not an open world game. They are small levels (planets) where you can only go to certain areas.
This would be fine in 2010, I mean you could still argue it's poorly done, I'd of preferred a handful of planets with lots of stuff going on, being explorable and interesting. Games have come on so much the last 10 years or so, Bethesda are stuck in the past. Animation, NPC's, UI, you name it, it belongs in the mid 2000's.