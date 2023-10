Looking forward to giving it a go later when I get home. As a PlayStation/Gran Turismo fan of many years this is my first FM so itíll be interesting to compare but I like the look of the way the career and races are structured and reviews have been good. It sounds like itíll be subject to a good level of ongoing support and updates from now on too.



It's quite a bit different to the old Forza honestly. It's more need for speed shift/grid type game.Had a night race round kyalami which looked nice. In terms of attention to detail with the cars it's not GT level but it's nice enough, the material on the cars looks a little plasticy sometimes, it's nice to play with the chase cam with controller.I like how the cars aren't too expensive so should be able to get a decent amount although the upgrade path for each car I'm not a fan of, you have to level the cars up in order to unlock options to upgrade, I'd rather just use the credits from the off to buy components rather than grind a cars level for a particular part that I want.