Online Titi Camara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3200 on: July 16, 2023, 04:14:23 pm »
Tried, Oxygen Not Included, after watching a speedrunner destroy it on super mental difficult mode.....

It's an amazing game but the depth and complexity is wild! Have no background in these resource management games so was a bit overwhelmed. After not looking at the clock for 6 hours...everyone was dead ;D ;D ;D

Will no doubt give it several more tries in the future once I'm over the passing of my entire crew ;D ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcLayGm_pM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcLayGm_pM4</a>
Online stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3201 on: July 16, 2023, 08:29:47 pm »
It's a pretty complex game and really fun, too. Only issue I have with those kinds of games is, that they get even more complex further in and for me that's often where I lose interest. I'm trying to play a game and not getting an engineering, chemistry or physics degree.
Offline jackh

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3202 on: July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm »
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.

Wow, this is amazing - the world in it is fantastic (I think I'm towards the very end of chapter two) and I'm really enjoying the depth of the game. Even just enjoying knocking about with the binoculars, seeing which animals I can spot mooching by the river ;D

Got Death Stranding, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Last of Us ptII all ready to go on disc, so need to crack on...!
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3203 on: July 19, 2023, 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.

Wow, this is amazing - the world in it is fantastic (I think I'm towards the very end of chapter two) and I'm really enjoying the depth of the game. Even just enjoying knocking about with the binoculars, seeing which animals I can spot mooching by the river ;D

Got Death Stranding, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Last of Us ptII all ready to go on disc, so need to crack on...!

Take your time. Chapters 2 and 3 are probably the most enjoyable.

And get all the satchel upgrades too. The final one lets you carry 99 of things which is very useful
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3204 on: July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: jackh on July 19, 2023, 11:18:17 pm
So, I'm always years behind...

Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3205 on: July 20, 2023, 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait

ignore rumours.

I mean why would they do that? they might do, eventually, once they've made and released part 3. but that won't be for years.

get playing.
Offline jackh

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3206 on: July 20, 2023, 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 20, 2023, 11:52:15 am
I want to get through HZD too (gotten the game for free twice now) but the rumors of a potential remaster/remake are making me wait

Quote from: voodoo ray on July 20, 2023, 12:44:57 pm
ignore rumours.

I mean why would they do that? they might do, eventually, once they've made and released part 3. but that won't be for years.

get playing.

I agree - crack on.

I've yet to play the second game (Forbidden West) but am looking forward to playing that as it'll have all of the PS5 quality that the PS5-native first game (Zero Dawn) didn't have. Alternatively, you could stuck in a cycle waiting for a potential PS5 remaster of ZD, and then waiting for a potential PS6 remaster of FW!

I've not dabbled much in many games native to the current generation (maybe just GT7 actually), and so I'm enjoying the step-up in quality that some of the later games from the previous generation (Zero Dawn, RDRII, etc) seem to have been able to adopt compared to earlier releases.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3207 on: July 20, 2023, 03:49:51 pm »
Very temped by Arcade Paradise, for a tenner looks a nice little game!
Offline Rob K

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3208 on: July 20, 2023, 04:44:03 pm »
Mainly - Switch: Super Smash Brothers with the missus once the little ones asleep.
Then whenever i get a spare hour or so -
Xbox: Red Dead 2
PS4: Ace Combat 7
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 02:20:28 pm »
I went back to play some OG MW2 MP as the servers are fixed on Xbox. After all the moaning about recently released COD's and how they slowed down the gameplay (which I kind of agree with but don't mind) I thought I'd see how the older ones faired.

Just completely not how I remembered them! They used to feel fluid but honestly what I experienced was wooden movement, felt like input lag, limited to 80fov and 60 frames. Everything felt super zoomed in and blurry especially when ADS'ing

Might be different on PC but I uninstalled that shit pronto.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on July 20, 2023, 03:49:51 pm
Very temped by Arcade Paradise, for a tenner looks a nice little game!
Isn't it a tenner then you pay more for every other game?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:20:28 pm
I went back to play some OG MW2 MP as the servers are fixed on Xbox. After all the moaning about recently released COD's and how they slowed down the gameplay (which I kind of agree with but don't mind) I thought I'd see how the older ones faired.

Just completely not how I remembered them! They used to feel fluid but honestly what I experienced was wooden movement, felt like input lag, limited to 80fov and 60 frames. Everything felt super zoomed in and blurry especially when ADS'ing

Might be different on PC but I uninstalled that shit pronto.
Me too, the FOV knocked me out of whack completely.
