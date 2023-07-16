So, I'm always years behind...Just finished Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (expansion game), having played ZD through 2021/22. I've faffed about on other bits over recent years (the Tomb Raider trilogy, Ratchet & Clank, the Crash and Spyro trilogies, and a replay of the Last of Us remaster) but - with some time off this week & next - I've just started Red Dead Redemption II.Wow, this is amazing - the world in it is fantastic (I think I'm towards the very end of chapter two) and I'm really enjoying the depth of the game. Even just enjoying knocking about with the binoculars, seeing which animals I can spot mooching by the riverGot Death Stranding, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Last of Us ptII all ready to go on disc, so need to crack on...!