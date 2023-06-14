Just saying it might have been a once thing. Did it crash again when you loaded it a second time?
It's crashed twice total since I bought it
I run a QA team I know how these things work
It just put me off - not much more to it, there's been no time since, if it is servers like you say I'll just be better off going in again later
Was about 45 minutes in, and I'm not missing it - don't take this as an annoyed post, it can join the other games on my backlog
But when you drop decent money on a big game and it crashes on a a console that's not a great experience no matter what the reasons be. When I professionally come across some crash issues especially from the public I expedite them above virtually anything else
So by that logic I will try again soon
But it was at some really innocuous part, just roaming around, crash
Second crash, similar, not quite the same
I think it is valid to be put off, no?
I hope you're right and it's temporary server issues
The way I work is I want a gap now - isn't optional - made a bad impression and I'll try again, but forcing it isn't gonna help
Was enjoying it til then. Especially as I tend to think of Diablo as a PC game. PS5 version otherwise excellent
For the sake of other players I don't mind being one with the crashes
And yeah I filled in the report / description. I see them in my own job, it's pretty funny actually: many people fill the box with swear words or insults