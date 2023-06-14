Just saying it might have been a once thing. Did it crash again when you loaded it a second time?



It's crashed twice total since I bought itI run a QA team I know how these things workIt just put me off - not much more to it, there's been no time since, if it is servers like you say I'll just be better off going in again laterWas about 45 minutes in, and I'm not missing it - don't take this as an annoyed post, it can join the other games on my backlogBut when you drop decent money on a big game and it crashes on a a console that's not a great experience no matter what the reasons be. When I professionally come across some crash issues especially from the public I expedite them above virtually anything elseSo by that logic I will try again soonBut it was at some really innocuous part, just roaming around, crashSecond crash, similar, not quite the sameI think it is valid to be put off, no?I hope you're right and it's temporary server issuesThe way I work is I want a gap now - isn't optional - made a bad impression and I'll try again, but forcing it isn't gonna helpWas enjoying it til then. Especially as I tend to think of Diablo as a PC game. PS5 version otherwise excellentFor the sake of other players I don't mind being one with the crashesAnd yeah I filled in the report / description. I see them in my own job, it's pretty funny actually: many people fill the box with swear words or insults