Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 166589 times)

Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3160 on: June 14, 2023, 08:22:46 am »
In these days of digital downloads I find pre ordering games weird unless you really want whatever bonuses a game has. Though I guess they're apparently doing early access. Though it's bethesda so I'm sure that despite what they say it'll be full of bugs and general jank until they patch it anyway.

It'll be fun though.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3161 on: June 14, 2023, 08:28:45 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 14, 2023, 08:15:12 am
You shouldn't pre order anyway.

Good God, never!

I won't mind paying the £7 though for a month on it, see if it's good, then pick up once decent mods start appearing
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3162 on: June 15, 2023, 09:51:07 pm »
On to Dark Souls 2, but not liking it nearly as much as DS, had always been told it was the weak link of the trilogy, but I'll persevere with it for the time being.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3163 on: June 16, 2023, 01:56:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 15, 2023, 09:51:07 pm
On to Dark Souls 2, but not liking it nearly as much as DS, had always been told it was the weak link of the trilogy, but I'll persevere with it for the time being.
Underrated game. Just avoid using lock on and look into raising Adaptability if you don't find rolling to click like it did in the original
Offline Metallinick

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3164 on: June 16, 2023, 03:23:18 am »
F1 23 and it is fantastic. Much better than last years' misstep. They have fully addressed the handling on the car and responsiveness of controls. The addition of the new tracks and a decent upgrade of the graphics means there will be hours of fun coming up for me.
Offline meady1981

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3165 on: June 16, 2023, 05:11:00 pm »
Is this Hollow knight sequel ever coming out?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3166 on: June 16, 2023, 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Metallinick on June 16, 2023, 03:23:18 am
F1 23 and it is fantastic. Much better than last years' misstep. They have fully addressed the handling on the car and responsiveness of controls. The addition of the new tracks and a decent upgrade of the graphics means there will be hours of fun coming up for me.

that seems to tally up with what a lot of people have said so I will probably get it. I'm not really in any rush but probably next month sometime.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3167 on: June 16, 2023, 11:19:23 pm »
Bought Diablo 4 and it just crashed randomly... Great
Offline Chakan

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3168 on: June 16, 2023, 11:58:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 16, 2023, 11:19:23 pm
Bought Diablo 4 and it just crashed randomly... Great

The servers have been under a bit of stress today, but honestly the issues i've had have been very few and very far between.

Online gjr1

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3169 on: June 17, 2023, 06:53:59 am »
Just about to start playing Diablo IV on my shiny new PS5

Been meaning to buy one for ages but they where always sold out!!!
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3170 on: June 17, 2023, 02:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on June 16, 2023, 11:58:46 pm
The servers have been under a bit of stress today, but honestly the issues i've had have been very few and very far between.

Well good for you :D but it crashed for me on my PS5

It's put me off for a wee bit ah well

Back to red dead modding. Some ex Nvidia guy has a patreon where he inserts ray tracing via ReShade so gonna try that along with various fun mods
« Last Edit: June 17, 2023, 02:13:11 pm by ToneLa »
Offline Chakan

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3171 on: June 17, 2023, 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 17, 2023, 02:11:30 pm
Well good for you but it crashed for me

Just saying it might have been a once thing. Did it crash again when you loaded it a second time?
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3172 on: June 17, 2023, 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on June 17, 2023, 02:13:02 pm
Just saying it might have been a once thing. Did it crash again when you loaded it a second time?

It's crashed twice total since I bought it

I run a QA team I know how these things work  :D

It just put me off - not much more to it, there's been no time since, if it is servers like you say I'll just be better off going in again later

Was about 45 minutes in, and I'm not missing it - don't take this as an annoyed post, it can join the other games on my backlog

But when you drop decent money on a big game and it crashes on a a console that's not a great experience no matter what the reasons be. When I professionally come across some crash issues especially from the public I expedite them above virtually anything else

So by that logic I will try again soon

But it was at some really innocuous part, just roaming around, crash
Second crash, similar, not quite the same

I think it is valid to be put off, no?

I hope you're right and it's temporary server issues
The way I work is I want a gap now - isn't optional - made a bad impression and I'll try again, but forcing it isn't gonna help

Was enjoying it til then. Especially as I tend to think of Diablo as a PC game. PS5 version otherwise excellent

For the sake of other players I don't mind being one with the crashes  ;D

And yeah I filled in the report / description. I see them in my own job, it's pretty funny actually: many people fill the box with swear words or insults  ;D
Offline Chakan

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3173 on: June 17, 2023, 02:51:09 pm »
I haven't tried it on console so no experience with Diablo on that platform. Can just tell you what i've experienced through PC.

Yeah it does put you right off agreed. Have to give a little consideration that it's only been 10 days since release and it's one of the biggest anticipated games in the world. I mean the user base is huge. So there are going to be teething problems right off the bat.

They did a beta which crashed multiple times and the queues were over 2 hours long to get in. They fixed 95% of that before the actual release.

I can understand the frustration trust me (i'm a software developer by trade, so know the pain of bugs)

I would say just persevere with it and hopefully it doesn't crash on you again.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 07:12:34 am »
Been playing Diablo 4 as well on PS5 and from my 20/30/40hr play through so far, only experienced 2 crashes which forced me to close and reopen the game, which was a very mild annoyance but think its been fine overall.

No complaints and good Diablo 2 vibes to it.
Offline Skeeve

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 01:37:41 am »
Had no crashes on D4 here, only functional problem I have had with it was just after the full launch when the servers died for a bit.

On the subject of preorders, if it is something I am likely to buy right away (such as D4) anyway if it isn't broken then I am fine with preordering in that window between the reviews going out and the game actually launching if there's bonuses that seem interesting or useful, but I really don't get why anyone would preorder a long way in advance at all.

