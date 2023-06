Anybody here has played Code Vein? I need an opinion. I read that it is a "Soullike" genre. Is it too difficult like Bloodborne?If the enemies keep spawning after we have died (like Bloodborne), then I give up. It's too difficult for me, such a waste of money that I bought Bloodborne and couldn't finish it.Is Code Vein like that? Thank you, lads here. Appreciate for the info.** My next target is Scarlet Nexus, just waiting the price to drop a bit. Looks fun, Scarlet Nexus.