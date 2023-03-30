Have gotten back into X4:Foundations. It's the fourth installment of the X-series by German games-studio Egosoft and if you like space sims you should definitely give it a look. Was initially released in 2018 and I think it was a bug-fest at that time. They've fixed a lot of the mess though and have added 3 big DLC-packs since then (with a fourth one being released tomorrow) with new factions and mechanics. You even get some of the new stuff, if you only own the base game. It's still clunky as fuck with some of the worst menues and usability I've ever seen in a game, but it's still fascinating. They've still done a very good job creating the universe initially and building on it. Not sure whether I've played all the games from the X-series, but I definitely knew it before this one. I just never really got into them. It was different with this one.



I just love how you can basically do whatever you want as is the norm for that kind of game. I.e you can do trading, mining, missions, become an outlaw/pirate or just build up your own (business) empire to then declare war on other factions. At the same time, all the factions themselves (and there are a lot of them) are doing their own thing, like fighting each other, building new stuff,... The best thing for me is, that the game really makes you feel like you're running your own company, faction or whatever you want to call it. While I started out doing missions, flying around and earning money with my simple starter ship, hours later, I'm standing on the bridge of my big destroyer telling the pilot where to fly (you can do that even early in the game) and then planning the build for my next space-station/space-factory. And then when we've arrived at the place where we needed to go, I can just take over and do whatever we're supposed to do. I just love it...