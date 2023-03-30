« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 30, 2023, 05:01:44 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 24, 2023, 09:11:10 am
Nope, plain vanilla on Xbox.
And it still wipes the floor with FIFA.
It just plays like a game of football.
It's so refreshing to have all types of games play out.
From dominant wins, suckerpunch losses, grueling 0-0's and everything in between.
Teams play differently and tactics actually mean something.

If you're on PC, give Football Life 23 a go - it's basicaly free pre-modded and tuned PES 2021.


Can you dive, feign injury and nut the annoying centre forward?
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 31, 2023, 09:25:08 am
I think there is diving, never used it mind you.
Not sure about the rest.

Referees to be honest - are by far the worst aspect of the game.
bailey90

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 31, 2023, 01:00:02 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 31, 2023, 09:25:08 am
I think there is diving, never used it mind you.
Not sure about the rest.

Referees to be honest - are by far the worst aspect of the game.

They're actually laughably bad. Get free kicks for the softest touch, but can be snapped in half in the box and nothing.

And yeah, think diving is something like L1, L2 and both the sticks in.
ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 31, 2023, 01:11:40 pm
Far Cry 5 got a current gen update on the SX so I've been playing that. Played it initially on Game Pass when it went in and liked it but then it dropped behind some other games. The upgrade is great, the game looks and runs amazingly well. Love the setting as well. Currently just doing the main missions but enjoying it

Looking forward to the new PGA Tour Golf from EA coming in a couple of weeks. Got £30 in vouchers through MS Rewards so will be picking it up
BER

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 31, 2023, 07:24:39 pm
Getting stuck into DREDGE and RE4.
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 08:25:05 am
Started Disco Elysium yesterday after reading this thread, cant believe I spent 2 hours in that hotel and outside just talking to people. Unbelievable voice acting and writing, cant wait to see how this goes. My man is an absolute mess aswell.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 09:06:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  1, 2023, 08:25:05 am
Started Disco Elysium yesterday after reading this thread, cant believe I spent 2 hours in that hotel and outside just talking to people. Unbelievable voice acting and writing, cant wait to see how this goes. My man is an absolute mess aswell.
Really need to get to this someday
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 11:11:51 am
Just beat Owl Father in Sekiro.

Might actually be the single best boss fight I ever had in any game through my 30 years of gaming. You get all these skills and trinkets to use in Sekiro and nothing makes one bit of difference against this guy. He is vicious, varied, fast, strong and hits like a tank. All you can do is follow his tune and dance. Amazing fight, like proper trench warfare, blow for blow, punishing tiniest openings and avoiding mistakes.

I honestly hope they consider making a sequel, this game is too good.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 11:58:29 am
Never knew Roy rodgson was a boss in a video game. Good for him...
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 12:18:01 pm
Who else could be a role model twat?
Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2023, 04:32:39 pm
Started Hitman 3 earlier this week.

Great fun, I love the planning aspect of each mission and working out how to complete the dozens of different optional associated mission challenges, aside from assassinating your target in dozens of varied ways.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 2, 2023, 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April  1, 2023, 11:11:51 am
Just beat Owl Father in Sekiro.

Might actually be the single best boss fight I ever had in any game through my 30 years of gaming. You get all these skills and trinkets to use in Sekiro and nothing makes one bit of difference against this guy. He is vicious, varied, fast, strong and hits like a tank. All you can do is follow his tune and dance. Amazing fight, like proper trench warfare, blow for blow, punishing tiniest openings and avoiding mistakes.

I honestly hope they consider making a sequel, this game is too good.
Its an incredible fight, both better and harder IMO than the final boss that many believe is the actual best one.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 3, 2023, 12:26:24 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April  2, 2023, 12:56:36 pm
Its an incredible fight, both better and harder IMO than the final boss that many believe  is the actual best one.

Will report back on that.
I've just reached Isshin now.

Bit fatigued from the endgame to be honest.
Owl, Demon of Hatred and now Isshin - it's a brutal challenge.

classycarra

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 3, 2023, 03:06:36 pm
Giving Returnal a go. Hope it lives up to what i've heard

I really got into Hades, hoping that bodes well
F-T-9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2023, 10:18:09 am
Replaying RDR2, it still holds up in every sense to every game releasing today. Truly a GOAT level game.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2023, 01:33:42 pm
Quote from: F-T-9 on April  5, 2023, 10:18:09 am
Replaying RDR2, it still holds up in every sense to every game releasing today. Truly a GOAT level game.

I've often considered it but I'm not sure I can be arsed with the bleakness of it all.

After my nostalgia kick of ff8 I've re-downloaded ff10. So I'll have a bash on that
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2023, 01:36:10 pm
Disco Elysium has me by the balls at the moment.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2023, 11:37:51 pm
Beat Sekiro.
What a game.
Make a sequel From please.
Metallinick

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 05:02:46 am
We just finished installing our home theater a few weeks ago. Since that time I have discovered the joys of playing God of War Ragnarok in 4k on a 120" screen with full Dolby Atmos. Safe to ay family and friends aren't going to be seeing much of me and the wife for the next 6-months!
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 11:30:33 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  5, 2023, 01:33:42 pm
I've often considered it but I'm not sure I can be arsed with the bleakness of it all.

After my nostalgia kick of ff8 I've re-downloaded ff10. So I'll have a bash on that

It's an absolute masterpiece mate and although it's undeniably bleak at times there are enough lighter moments and fun to stop you wanting to figuratively cut your wrists.  It's always difficult to ascertain what somebody else would love/hate, but from everything that I've read of yours on here over time, I think that you'd really enjoy it.   I'd highly recommend that you give it a try after FFX.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 11:34:22 am
Quote from: Darren G on April  6, 2023, 11:30:33 am
It's an absolute masterpiece mate and although it's undeniably bleak at times there are enough lighter moments and fun to stop you wanting to figuratively cut your wrists.  It's always difficult to ascertain what somebody else would love/hate, but from everything that I've read of yours on here over time, I think that you'd really enjoy it.   I'd highly recommend that you give it a try after FFX.

oh I've played it, I even paid actual money for it.

I've just never had any motivation to play it again.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 12:07:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  6, 2023, 11:34:22 am
oh I've played it, I even paid actual money for it.

I've just never had any motivation to play it again.

Ah, fair enough.  I misunderstood.  That being the case, I can understand the whole 'not wanting to watch the fucker die all over again' mindset.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 12:09:52 pm
Quote from: Darren G on April  6, 2023, 12:07:22 pm
Ah, fair enough.  I misunderstood.  That being the case, I can understand the whole 'not wanting to watch the fucker die all over again' mindset.

It'd get to the 'go get micah out of that jail' mission and I'd probably just be like "nah you're alright, fuck him"
Broad Spectrum

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 01:12:43 pm
Quote from: F-T-9 on April  5, 2023, 10:18:09 am
Replaying RDR2, it still holds up in every sense to every game releasing today. Truly a GOAT level game.

Also replaying it now for the 3rd time having started watching the series Deadwood (for the first time, in 2023!), and had an itch to start again. Fortunately I created a separate save once you leave the mountains the first time I played through in 2018, so not had to redo that section.

Completely understand the bleakness view, it is a bleak game at times and Im about to do the mission to break Micah out and you wish you could just put a bullet in him there and then! But its an absolute masterpiece, one of my all time favourites. Just wish R* released even a semi-update for next gen consoles as I dont have a PC. But its not called GTA V so wishful thinking
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 01:27:34 pm
it's an excellent game, no doubt about that. even if that part on the island was a proper slog.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 01:34:48 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  6, 2023, 01:27:34 pm
it's an excellent game, no doubt about that. even if that part on the island was a proper slog.

For me personally, it wasn't so much that it was a slog but it just felt tonally all wrong in relation to the game in general and tacked-on for the sake of an extra environment. 

On the subject of environments, I'm a ridiculous amount of hours into Far Cry 6 and whatever the games other failings may be (and God knows I've bitched enough about them), fake-Cuba is just a stunning bit of work from Ubisoft. 
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 6, 2023, 02:14:30 pm
Quote from: Darren G on April  6, 2023, 01:34:48 pm
For me personally, it wasn't so much that it was a slog but it just felt tonally all wrong in relation to the game in general and tacked-on for the sake of an extra environment. 

On the subject of environments, I'm a ridiculous amount of hours into Far Cry 6 and whatever the games other failings may be (and God knows I've bitched enough about them), fake-Cuba is just a stunning bit of work from Ubisoft. 

when it first happened I thought it was pretty cool but it ended up just being a complete slog.

I doubt it's a coincidence that the name is somewhat similar to 'guano'.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 11, 2023, 01:34:31 pm
Have gotten back into X4:Foundations. It's the fourth installment of the X-series by German games-studio Egosoft and if you like space sims you should definitely give it a look. Was initially released in 2018 and I think it was a bug-fest at that time. They've fixed a lot of the mess though and have added 3 big DLC-packs since then (with a fourth one being released tomorrow) with new factions and mechanics. You even get some of the new stuff, if you only own the base game. It's still clunky as fuck with some of the worst menues and usability I've ever seen in a game, but it's still fascinating. They've still done a very good job creating the universe initially and building on it. Not sure whether I've played all the games from the X-series, but I definitely knew it before this one. I just never really got into them. It was different with this one.

I just love how you can basically do whatever you want as is the norm for that kind of game. I.e you can do trading, mining, missions, become an outlaw/pirate or just build up your own (business) empire to then declare war on other factions. At the same time, all the factions themselves (and there are a lot of them) are doing their own thing, like fighting each other, building new stuff,... The best thing for me is, that the game really makes you feel like you're running your own company, faction or whatever you want to call it. While I started out doing missions, flying around and earning money with my simple starter ship, hours later, I'm standing on the bridge of my big destroyer telling the pilot where to fly (you can do that even early in the game) and then planning the build for my next space-station/space-factory. And then when we've arrived at the place where we needed to go, I can just take over and do whatever we're supposed to do. I just love it...
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 11, 2023, 05:32:31 pm
Playing GTA III 'Definitive' edition.  Having a good time and then I got to that bastard Plaster Blaster mission and Jesus titty christ, I'm as frustrated now as I was way back when.  GTA III have a bunch of these hair pulling missions.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 12, 2023, 06:29:12 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 11, 2023, 05:32:31 pm
Playing GTA III 'Definitive' edition.  Having a good time and then I got to that bastard Plaster Blaster mission and Jesus titty christ, I'm as frustrated now as I was way back when.  GTA III have a bunch of these hair pulling missions.
I looked up the mission and kinell that looks terribly frustrating. No idea how I got through that back in the day.
Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 12, 2023, 08:39:06 pm
Just moved on to the Berlin mission on Hitman 3

Good fun this game.
reidy125

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:12:30 am
Elden Ring - once you get past the first couple of hours, this is an incredible, difficult but rewarding game.

I highly recommend it.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:06:17 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April 12, 2023, 06:29:12 am
I looked up the mission and kinell that looks terribly frustrating. No idea how I got through that back in the day.

Don't remember that mission, but just watched a video of it and they guy used a truck and then some handgrenades to get it done in about two minutes I think. Is there anything that makes it difficult and the guy was just lucky or cheated?

And no matter how hard that mission is, it can't be worse than the one where you have to kill vans with a toy plane and then one with the RC helicopter blowing stuff up in that building site... :D
Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:06:17 pm

And no matter how hard that mission is, it can't be worse than the one where you have to kill vans with a toy plane and then one with the RC helicopter blowing stuff up in that building site... :D

That's the first brutal GTA mission I thought of :)

There was one that you had to fly a plane through rings too.  Was that San Andreas?

edit:  Yeah the Pilot school missions in SA. 
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:06:17 pm
Don't remember that mission, but just watched a video of it and they guy used a truck and then some handgrenades to get it done in about two minutes I think. Is there anything that makes it difficult and the guy was just lucky or cheated?

And no matter how hard that mission is, it can't be worse than the one where you have to kill vans with a toy plane and then one with the RC helicopter blowing stuff up in that building site... :D
Oh that Vice City one is undoubtedly worse. I think SA had that RC plane one too that was a nightmare, and there was one that had a bunch of toys in a sandbox or have I made that up?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 05:59:54 pm
The RC mission and flight school seem easier on the 'definitive' editions, I breezed through both, GTA 3 is tougher than both of those games because even though it's supposedly reworked, the controls are still janky and the NPC vehicles are still as dumb as a stump.

Good fun though.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 06:10:31 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Oh that Vice City one is undoubtedly worse. I think SA had that RC plane one too that was a nightmare, and there was one that had a bunch of toys in a sandbox or have I made that up?

The last one where you have to shoot the little planes out of the sky used to really fucking annoy me, but all of those were optional anyway so could just be ignored.
Draex

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 07:58:44 pm
Doing a fresh run of borderlands three, my my very fun.
classycarra

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 03:07:47 am
made it to the credits on Returnal - great game, really good job from the Finns who made it. still going to play to get the 'true' ending, but quite satisfied having beaten the big boss
