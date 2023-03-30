Far Cry 5 got a current gen update on the SX so I've been playing that. Played it initially on Game Pass when it went in and liked it but then it dropped behind some other games. The upgrade is great, the game looks and runs amazingly well. Love the setting as well. Currently just doing the main missions but enjoying it



Looking forward to the new PGA Tour Golf from EA coming in a couple of weeks. Got £30 in vouchers through MS Rewards so will be picking it up