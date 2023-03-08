I'm currently playing through cyberpunk2077. I've gave it a go a few times since launch but bugs and just the general feeling I got with the game always meant I ended up shelving it after the first couple of hours. The driving especially drove me nuts...



So this time I was determined to push through beyond the initial chapter or so and to my surprise the driving felt better and I'm now like 15 hours into it and feel like I can judge it better.



I think it's solid, it doesn't feel like CDPR made this game, I can only really judge the Witcher series but I'd say they created a better world in W3 and cast of characters. I also feel like there's way too much dialogue, like an overload of information at times and I'm completely lost, maybe that's in part because of the futuristic nature of it but I feel like I've not been given all the information to understand what the hell is going on half the time.