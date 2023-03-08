Just finished Disco Elysium after slowly playing it through for over a year. What a fucking masterpiece. Sad to read about the disintegration of the studio meaning we'll probably never get a proper sequel written by the original staff. Could have spent longer in Revachol. Might replay to see what I missed.
Also the only quest I had left was to find my missing shoe, which I had found but somehow glitched so I could only wear either the left or right shoe but never both together...
Setting up the rave in the church was a godlike quest, loved it. Soundtrack by Sea Power is truly excellent too.
Not sure I'll find anything in the video game world to match my interests like this ever again. Communism, drugs, music, detectives, it had it all.