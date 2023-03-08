« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Kashinoda

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 8, 2023, 05:35:35 pm
War Thunder, specifically air simulation battles in VR with HOTAS ;D
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 9, 2023, 03:50:44 pm
Almost five continuous months of PES 2021.
Best football game ever made in my opinion.
Makes a mockery of FIFA 23.
Armand9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 19, 2023, 08:16:34 am
after watching a vid on the similarities between Star Trek and Mass Effect, i feel a run of the trilogy including all DLC coming on, my favourite gaming true trilogy of all time

and to think i never even finished andromeda, i must have left off around three quarters through i imagine, maybe i'll finish it one day but man, what a fuck up
naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 19, 2023, 09:25:48 am
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2023, 03:50:44 pm
Almost five continuous months of PES 2021.
Best football game ever made in my opinion.
Makes a mockery of FIFA 23.

I might give PES2021 another go at some point. I remember jibbing it last time though as the collision system was just broke which led to the refs making wrong call after wrong call and it was just infuriating to play.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 20, 2023, 10:54:09 pm
Still Noita. Killed the dragon. Yay.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 07:11:06 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 19, 2023, 09:25:48 am
I might give PES2021 another go at some point. I remember jibbing it last time though as the collision system was just broke which led to the refs making wrong call after wrong call and it was just infuriating to play.

It is nowhere near as good as in FIFA, no doubt about it. They do make for good representation of Premier League referees - completely inept and random.

The gameplay makes up for it though. Actual midfield battles, speed being valuable but not overpowering, tactics making a difference and so on. It simply feels like football, which FIFA doesnt.
Chakan

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 01:11:31 pm
Quote from: Zlen on January  6, 2023, 01:07:40 pm
My backog is few years long, so I'll probably dip into 2023 titles in few years time.
Interested to see if Diablo 4 is any good.

just played the beta this weekend, was awesome!

They've done a lot to combine the best bits of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

So much you can do!

Really looking forward to this weekend's beta and the release.
naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 01:52:10 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 21, 2023, 07:11:06 am
It is nowhere near as good as in FIFA, no doubt about it. They do make for good representation of Premier League referees - completely inept and random.

The gameplay makes up for it though. Actual midfield battles, speed being valuable but not overpowering, tactics making a difference and so on. It simply feels like football, which FIFA doesnt.

Yeah I do kind of miss the slower build up instead of the ping pongy FIFA stuff. 

I might see if I can get it on PC and see if there are any mods available that increase the sensitivity for ref calls.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 05:45:19 pm
Wo Long's a pretty decent Sekiro-like.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 06:04:05 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 21, 2023, 01:52:10 pm
Yeah I do kind of miss the slower build up instead of the ping pongy FIFA stuff. 

I might see if I can get it on PC and see if there are any mods available that increase the sensitivity for ref calls.

Just get Football Life if you are on PC. Its basically beefed up PES 2021 and its free.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 21, 2023, 06:50:18 pm
Just finished Disco Elysium after slowly playing it through for over a year. What a fucking masterpiece. Sad to read about the disintegration of the studio meaning we'll probably never get a proper sequel written by the original staff. Could have spent longer in Revachol. Might replay to see what I missed.

Also the only quest I had left was to find my missing shoe, which I had found but somehow glitched so I could only wear either the left or right shoe but never both together...

Setting up the rave in the church was a godlike quest, loved it. Soundtrack by Sea Power is truly excellent too.

Not sure I'll find anything in the video game world to match my interests like this ever again. Communism, drugs, music, detectives, it had it all.
zero zero

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 07:51:33 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on March 21, 2023, 06:50:18 pm
Just finished Disco Elysium after slowly playing it through for over a year.
Thanks for that. I've had it for a couple of weeks now but waiting for some time to have a proper session with it.

Must admit it seems a bit intimidating to start with. Such a change of style to what I normally play
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 07:57:05 am
Disco Elysium is one of the best games ever made.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:21:46 am
It really is.
Only game I remember having a similar impact on me was Planescape Torment.
It's one of those very rare games that don't raise the bar - but simply set completely new standards and it's all about writing and sheer volume of new ideas.

I do wish the gaming world was more tuned towards producing games of this kind - but it really isn't, almost all of them are strange fruit that grew against the flow of the industry.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:49:59 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:57:05 am
Disco Elysium is one of the best games ever made.

I got it on sale the other week. Played for about 15 minutes. Not into it so far. Think I'll have to get stuff done I need to do and then put some serious time aside for it? It seems like it's going to be a long game..
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 01:51:31 pm
Really isn't that long.
I finished it in several days.
Once you reach the end and look back, it feels kinda small, the map certainly is.
naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:14:22 pm
I'm currently playing through cyberpunk2077. I've gave it a go a few times since launch but bugs and just the general feeling I got with the game always meant I ended up shelving it after the first couple of hours. The driving especially drove me nuts...

So this time I was determined to push through beyond the initial chapter or so and to my surprise the driving felt better and I'm now like 15 hours into it and feel like I can judge it better.

I think it's solid, it doesn't feel like CDPR made this game, I can only really judge the Witcher series but I'd say they created a better world in W3 and cast of characters. I also feel like there's way too much dialogue, like an overload of information at times and I'm completely lost, maybe that's in part because of the futuristic nature of it but I feel like I've not been given all the information to understand what the hell is going on half the time.
shank94

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Any Hell let loose players here?
