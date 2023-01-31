I'm a few hours into Far Cry 6.



I'm currently trying to save the people of Yarah from a terrifying killer-mongoose epidemic. I think that there's a sub-plot involving a tyrannical regime or some such, but it's clearly the mongooses (mongeese?) that are the main threat, as I've seen them kill at least two dozen people so far, which is way more than the government soldiers have.



Somebody at Ubisoft has a genuine phobia of animals. Most games of theirs are the same. Whether it's Far Cry or an Assassin's Creed, you can't walk ten steps across the open world without getting 'attacked by nature'.



The game is fun in a mindless, idiotic sort of a way, but Far Cry games always seem a bit odd to me in that they can't decide what they want to be. On one hand you have a...well, an attempt at a serious story and a beautiful, immersive looking setting. On the other, Wiley Coyote cartoon-style madness in the gameplay and npc behaviour. As such, you never buy into the world (or story) as you would with the likes of Metro Exodus, Witcher 3 or Red Dead. There is simply too much ridiculous shit continually going on at any given time to allow any proper immersion into the world. The world never seems 'genuine', for wont of a better term in the same way that some other open world games achieve. Ubisoft don't seem to have ever learned the 'less is more' approach from other developers.



Conversely, the game takes itself WAY too seriously with all of the angst, torture and the like in the cut-scenes to be aiming to be simply slapstick fun in the vein of say Rage 2. You're supposed to care about these people in the same way that you care about Arthur in Red Dead. The game is so ridiculous for the most part though that it feels like being expected to become emotionally invested in a Bugs Bunny cartoon.



Long post I know, but Ubisoft have a habit or frustrating the hell out of me, primarily because you can see that they could make truly fantastic games with just a little more thought and effort.