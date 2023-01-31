Hi-Fi Rush and Goldeneye mostly at the minute. The former is just brilliant, an early GOTY contender. Not something I've ever really got into before, Action Rhythm games, but this is just phenomenal. It's absolutely stunning and plays great. About 4ish hours in so far and can't wait to keep playing



The latter is Goldeneye, I mean, what more needs to be said. I'm playing this on the Series X and the changes to the controls have made it so much better. Dual sticks is a dream for this. I hadn't played it in about 15 years, maybe closer to 20 years, but it's insane how much you remember from games like this. This was a seminal game of my teenage years and it absolutely takes me back to the N64 and thinking this was the pinnacle of gaming