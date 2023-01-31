Both MW campaigns are good.



Just finished some SP games recently. God Of War Ragnarok and TLOU Remake. Played TLOU multiple times now but this remake, god damn the animations are something else, really hits harder at some points. Ragnarok was a great sequel, wouldn't say they changed the formula too much from the first and the pacing is up and down but the NPC's and world in general is so much more fleshed out.



Hogwarts in a week or so. Really getting back into single player stuff after so many years playing Multiplayer games. Can't beat a beer and some story content at your own pace



Still on the fence with PSVR2, GT7 is tipping me closer but I suffer from tinnitus and I think not wearing headphones would break the immersion VR offers.