« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 154260 times)

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • Now listen here son
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2960 on: January 31, 2023, 06:35:49 pm »
I haven't played anything since Far Cry 6 but I think there is a Modern Warfare I missed so might have a look at that as long as the campaign is ok, not interested in multiplayer.
Logged
Legacy fan

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2961 on: January 31, 2023, 07:34:23 pm »
Both MW campaigns are good.

Just finished some SP games recently. God Of War Ragnarok and TLOU Remake. Played TLOU multiple times now but this remake, god damn the animations are something else, really hits harder at some points. Ragnarok was a great sequel, wouldn't say they changed the formula too much from the first and the pacing is up and down but the NPC's and world in general is so much more fleshed out.

Hogwarts in a week or so. Really getting back into single player stuff after so many years playing Multiplayer games. Can't beat a beer and some story content at your own pace

Still on the fence with PSVR2, GT7 is tipping me closer but I suffer from tinnitus and I think not wearing headphones would break the immersion VR offers.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,945
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2962 on: February 2, 2023, 03:52:37 pm »
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2963 on: February 2, 2023, 03:54:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February  2, 2023, 03:52:37 pm
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.

I played that again in the past week or so and the slidy bits weren't actually as annoying as I remembered them being.

they then announced they'd delayed the sequel until april.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2964 on: February 5, 2023, 12:36:31 am »
Quote from: tubby on February  2, 2023, 03:52:37 pm
Started Fallen Order.  Feels like any other game with that combat system, a bit annoying at first as you try and work out the timing, but it's already starting to come together.  Movement does feel a little clunky though.
I've been playing this for about a month. I'm coming towards the end now. Its a lovely game, and that's from someone who's not a star wars fan!

I think it's visually incredibe.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,470
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2965 on: February 5, 2023, 10:54:08 am »
Undisputed (formerly Esports Boxing Club

NEVER THOUGHT I'D GET TO POST THAT
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,945
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 am »
https://twitter.com/RhodeToLove/status/1622338999598698502

Sticking this here because I dunno where else to put it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,501
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm »
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 11:21:56 am »
Started Disgaea 5 on the Steamdeck (played 4 on the Vita years ago) - after sinking a few hours into the wonderful Vampire Survivors.  on PS5 still playing through Elden Ring.  Nextr up is probably Yakuza Like a Dragon probably - and just watched a couple of videos previewing Ishin which looks phenomenal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 