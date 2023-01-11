« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 153454 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2920 on: January 11, 2023, 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on January 11, 2023, 09:39:32 am
So Im in the middle of playing Golf Story now and just saw on Twitter that the first patch for Sports Story was rolled out a few days ago.

Has anyone checked to see if Sports Story plays less buggy now? Apparently the devs are already working on the next patch

Not had a go yet as I'm finishing off Pokémon Violet but from looking on Reddit it seems as though they're a long way from resolving all of the issues. I'd hold fire for now.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2921 on: January 11, 2023, 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 11, 2023, 04:47:47 pm
Thanks, I probably need to do that as I'm a bit rubbish at that.

This is the video that instantly made me so much better and more confident when facing Lynels:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiSwOkat_Uw
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2922 on: January 12, 2023, 04:46:59 am »
There's no need to open a new thread for this. I just wanna ask only.

Okay... Urm, I'm kind of a Playstation guy. I love the processing power of graphic in Playstation.

But but... In your opinion, is it worth it to buy a Nintendo Switch in future? Is it fun?

Any opinion here, from the owners? Because I don't have it and never use it in my whole life, Nintendo Switch.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,049
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2923 on: January 12, 2023, 07:44:45 am »
I enjoyed mine for a good while, it got me into lot of indie games. Now its mostly played by my kid. But unless youre specifically interested in Switch exclusives I have to say dont bother. There are though some absolutely brilliant games on Switch.
Logged

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • TV's own
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2924 on: January 12, 2023, 07:44:49 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 12, 2023, 04:46:59 am
There's no need to open a new thread for this. I just wanna ask only.

Okay... Urm, I'm kind of a Playstation guy. I love the processing power of graphic in Playstation.

But but... In your opinion, is it worth it to buy a Nintendo Switch in future? Is it fun?

Any opinion here, from the owners? Because I don't have it and never use it in my whole life, Nintendo Switch.

IMO yes it's worth having the switch. I have a had a PS4 for about 8 years and a switch for about 5. I flip between the two depending on what game I'm really into at one point. There are some astonishing switch only games (zelda, Mario odyessy, Mario kart) that rival anything you can get on PlayStation in terms of quality if not quite up to the same graphics level. The ability to play handheld is a massive plus for me in a busy family home where the TV is being used for something else. Also means you can take the switch with you when you go out, on holiday etc.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2925 on: January 12, 2023, 09:19:57 am »
I mean, it was worth it just for Zelda, and the upcoming Zelda for me. Living in a small flat with a kid, the switch helps me have little intense bursts of arcade fun on indie games as I can play it anywhere my kid isnt (and yes sometimes I play it on the toilet). So its great in that aspect. I can only play PS when shes gone to bed. Havent actually played my switch through the TV since the first year I had it so the portability is a big plus. I wasnt really a fan of indie games before, but the switch massively opened them up to me.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2926 on: January 12, 2023, 09:23:53 am »
Yep, definitely worth it for Zelda and the upcoming Zelda this year.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2927 on: January 12, 2023, 09:46:33 am »
It also depends on how you like to play. I had a Switch for a while, but gave it to my sister's family, because I wasn't really using it anymore. I enjoyed playing Zelda and some of the other games I had on there, but I'm probably one of the few people who's not really that fond of the Zelda game and in general I have very little interest in any other Nintendo exclusives. Add to that, that the whole handheld-experience is also not really that important to me. I made use of it a bit when I still had the Switch, but I'm basically just playing when I'm at home and then I prefer using either my PC or a console on my TV. It might be different, if you're away from home a lot and want to play there or if you have to commute for a significant time every day and want to pass time with playing.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,305
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2928 on: January 12, 2023, 10:09:22 am »
Yeah the handheld thing is a big thing for me, otherwise I probably wouldn't have got it. Aside from the Nintendo only games like Zelda, it obviously doesn't have the a lot of biggest newer games but personally that doesn't bother me because it has some fantastic indie titles and ports of older games like Bioshock (which still looks and plays fantastic).

So I guess it depends on what you're looking for in terms of use and what kind of games you want to play.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,305
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2929 on: January 12, 2023, 10:09:57 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on January 11, 2023, 09:35:00 pm
This is the video that instantly made me so much better and more confident when facing Lynels:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiSwOkat_Uw

Thanks, going to need to get some practice in!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2930 on: January 12, 2023, 11:36:41 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on January 12, 2023, 09:19:57 am
I mean, it was worth it just for Zelda, and the upcoming Zelda for me. Living in a small flat with a kid, the switch helps me have little intense bursts of arcade fun on indie games as I can play it anywhere my kid isnt (and yes sometimes I play it on the toilet). So its great in that aspect. I can only play PS when shes gone to bed. Havent actually played my switch through the TV since the first year I had it so the portability is a big plus. I wasnt really a fan of indie games before, but the switch massively opened them up to me.

This, absolutely this!

I already had a PS4 (mainly for Fifa) and went on to buy the Switch mainly for Zelda.

I put the PS4 away a few months ago and now only use my Switch. I love it for its portability and all the wonderful indie games its online store (and some helpful lads right here in this thread) opened up to me.

I wouldnt trade it for any other console, especially with the new Zelda getting released in May.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2931 on: January 12, 2023, 12:16:38 pm »
Damn, after reading all of the replies here, feels like want to spend my money on Nintendo Switch. It's worth it, as you all have said above.

I trust Rawkites here then.  Portability is the big key here I believe, even the graphic processing power is not as good as Playstation.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,121
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2932 on: January 12, 2023, 12:30:47 pm »
My daughter loves it for the different kind of games it tends to have. Very rarely plugs it into a tv, but as you say its very portable.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2933 on: January 12, 2023, 03:57:21 pm »
Another big plus for me is that I can pick it up and be carrying on a game within 5 seconds. PS is a bit more of an event due to my own time constraints... firing the TV up, loading the game and waiting half an hour for a story line to play out before I can shoot something :)
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2934 on: January 13, 2023, 07:23:38 am »
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing

- Animal Crossing
- Legend of Zelda
- Mario Kart
- Luigi's Mansion
- Monster Hunter

I mean, for someone who is from Playstation background, those are NOT intriguing for me. I swear God the Mario stuffs would bore me to death.

p/s: Don't get me wrong. Please. Of course I admit millions of people are loving and playing Nintendo Switch. Fans everywhere.

It's just aa... I don't know what to play actually. May I know what's yours? The games.

Which and which are the fun games there. In Nintendo world.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
    • X-Realms
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2935 on: January 13, 2023, 07:40:31 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 13, 2023, 07:23:38 am
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing

- Animal Crossing
- Legend of Zelda
- Mario Kart
- Luigi's Mansion
- Monster Hunter

I mean, for someone who is from Playstation background, those are NOT intriguing for me. I swear God the Mario stuffs would bore me to death.

p/s: Don't get me wrong. Please. Of course I admit millions of people are loving and playing Nintendo Switch. Fans everywhere.

It's just aa... I don't know what to play actually. May I know what's yours? The games.

Which and which are the fun games there. In Nintendo world.

Adding to the list above:

- Metroid Dread
- Super Mario Odyssey

But then especially:
- Hades
- Hollow Knight
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Golf Story

^^ These five are amongst the most popular indie games on the Switch. I put countless hours into the first two (Hades: 170h, Hollow Knight: 80h) and, in my opinion, they blow any big title release out of the water! (bar Zelda, maybe).

Both Hollow Knight and Hades also have sequels coming out soon-ish.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2936 on: January 13, 2023, 07:42:35 am »
What kind of games do you like though?

There's no kind of Uncharted, God Of War, TLOU, Spiderman, COD type games.

There's some good rpg's like octopath traveller which is like an old school RPG visually similar to ff8, or xenoblade chronicle games which are open world action RPG.

It's very different from playstation and the games which are on both..well your gonna want to play most of them on PlayStation because the ports of Witcher 3, doom, outer world etc just aren't the same visually.

All the games you listed are good games, not for everyone though.

You'd be better off with a steam deck to be honest
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2937 on: January 13, 2023, 07:49:07 am »
Just started the Bioshock trilogy again, the art design is second to none, just wonderful world building.  Hoping to rattle through them all in time for Dead Space.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2938 on: January 13, 2023, 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 13, 2023, 07:23:38 am
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing

- Animal Crossing
- Legend of Zelda
- Mario Kart
- Luigi's Mansion
- Monster Hunter

I mean, for someone who is from Playstation background, those are NOT intriguing for me. I swear God the Mario stuffs would bore me to death.

p/s: Don't get me wrong. Please. Of course I admit millions of people are loving and playing Nintendo Switch. Fans everywhere.

It's just aa... I don't know what to play actually. May I know what's yours? The games.

Which and which are the fun games there. In Nintendo world.

In fairness if you don't like those games, I'm not sure the Switch is necessarily for you? ;D

The Switch shines primarily (IMO) with the quality of their big launches (Mario, Zelda, Pokemon etc) and indie games.  There are obviously a lot of other titles, but I'm not sure what you like or are looking for? A fair amount of the other titles may be cross-platform anyway. I'd recommend all of the titles that emergency red mentions above, but no idea if those kind of indie platformers, metroidvania games and RPGs will be your cup of tea!
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2939 on: January 13, 2023, 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 13, 2023, 07:23:38 am
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing

- Animal Crossing
- Legend of Zelda
- Mario Kart
- Luigi's Mansion
- Monster Hunter

I mean, for someone who is from Playstation background, those are NOT intriguing for me. I swear God the Mario stuffs would bore me to death.

p/s: Don't get me wrong. Please. Of course I admit millions of people are loving and playing Nintendo Switch. Fans everywhere.

It's just aa... I don't know what to play actually. May I know what's yours? The games.

Which and which are the fun games there. In Nintendo world.
.

Sounds like you want to get yourself a PlayStation
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2940 on: January 13, 2023, 12:53:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on January 13, 2023, 11:58:47 am
.

Sounds like you want to get yourself a PlayStation

Good luck with that... ;)
Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2941 on: January 13, 2023, 05:43:39 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,305
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2942 on: January 13, 2023, 06:24:33 pm »
Echo what JK said above, Switch has fantastic indie games if you're into those. The big titles are usually the likes of Mario and Zelda (I don't play Mario either but have Zelda). If that's not what you want, then it might not be for you.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 13, 2023, 07:49:07 am
Just started the Bioshock trilogy again, the art design is second to none, just wonderful world building.  Hoping to rattle through them all in time for Dead Space.

The other thing the Switch has is ports of older games like Bioshock. If playing older games doesn't bother you, then that's another reason to get the Switch. Bioshock is still fantastic to play, even 13 years after it was initially released. Like you say, the art design is brilliant and it still looks great (even on the Switch) after all these years. And the narrative and gameplay are just as great. Plus the trilogy on Switch is usually on sale so you can likely pick it up quite cheap. Now, would you kindly pick up a Switch Naruto?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2943 on: January 13, 2023, 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: cloggypop on January 13, 2023, 05:43:39 pm
There you go

https://www.amazon.co.uk/PlayStation-Console-God-War-Ragnar%C3%B6k/dp/B0BK1G3PW9/ref=sr_1_3?crid=36B5UMCRYWL0V&keywords=ps5&qid=1673631753&sprefix=ps5%2Caps%2C78&sr=8-3


Oh didn't know they were back on sale. Had a look on German Amazon around Christmas and they only had Xboxes and some kind of waiting list deal for PS5+Horizon. Got myself and Xbox and put myself on the waiting list, but haven't gotten an invite so far. Just had a look and they now have the same God of War bundle with February 1st as earliest delivery.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2944 on: January 13, 2023, 07:36:29 pm »
I thought I'd have a dabble on one of the many smaller gamepass games that I'd downloaded earlier. I went for 'Subliminal'.

Wank.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2945 on: January 13, 2023, 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January 13, 2023, 07:23:01 pm
Oh didn't know they were back on sale. Had a look on German Amazon around Christmas and they only had Xboxes and some kind of waiting list deal for PS5+Horizon. Got myself and Xbox and put myself on the waiting list, but haven't gotten an invite so far. Just had a look and they now have the same God of War bundle with February 1st as earliest delivery.

Dutch Amazon never has them. I ordered that one on Amazon UK to be delivered in the Netherlands.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2946 on: January 14, 2023, 09:12:31 pm »
 
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 13, 2023, 07:23:38 am
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing


Wait for the Switch 2 in any case.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2947 on: January 15, 2023, 10:12:51 am »
Now, I'm no Star Wars fan, I've only seen one film, but I thought the trailer for Fallen Order looked good and it looked as if it could be an enjoyable game.

Started playing last night and I'm really enjoying it. Looks beautiful, combat seems okay, there's humour and story seems decent enough so far.

I'll balance this with Ori (Wisps) and BF2042 until Hogwarts Legacy comes out.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2948 on: January 15, 2023, 10:27:28 am »
Decided to tackle my backlog (which is pretty hefty)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - cozy little platformer, thats very reminiscent of Rayman Legends. Completed the story, will probably be dropping in and out of it to tidy up the remaining challenges/stickers/trials etc.

Spider-Man - about 70% of the way through the story (which is very good), but the MJ missions are a real drag. When I first played this I was only interested in the little side quests like collecting backpacks, so its great to see so many unlocking now Im getting through the story.

In amongst those Ive always got time for a few games of Rocket League, kind of wish every season would start you from scratch though, as Ive hit my ceiling of late Diamond/early Champion. And its just becoming an inconsistent win/loss routine.

Got Ragnorak there, but Im going to play the first one before that, skipping the PS4 is certainly giving me value for money with PS+
Logged
AHA!

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2949 on: January 19, 2023, 07:44:25 am »
Just come across Pro Wrestling Sim - Like football manager but for Wrestling - very enjoyable! :)
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2950 on: January 27, 2023, 11:17:45 am »
This weekend ill be mostly playing Goldeneye on the Switch or Gamepass.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,911
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2951 on: January 27, 2023, 11:43:21 am »
Same. On Gamepass. Haven't played it in about 20 years. Can't wait for another beloved childhood memory to go down the drain, like what happened with the TMNT Cowabunga Edition
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2952 on: January 27, 2023, 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 27, 2023, 11:43:21 am
Same. On Gamepass. Haven't played it in about 20 years. Can't wait for another beloved childhood memory to go down the drain, like what happened with the TMNT Cowabunga Edition

:D

played a bit on the switch on my lunch break and taking a while to get on with the controls. :-/  a shame the n64 controller isn't available to buy now really.

hopefully is better on the xbox. got mates coming round for the superbowl in a couple of weeks so hoping this will be a cracking pre-game activity.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2953 on: January 27, 2023, 10:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on January 27, 2023, 02:31:43 pm
:D

played a bit on the switch on my lunch break and taking a while to get on with the controls. :-/  a shame the n64 controller isn't available to buy now really.

hopefully is better on the xbox. got mates coming round for the superbowl in a couple of weeks so hoping this will be a cracking pre-game activity.

For the switch maybe this could be useful:

https://youtu.be/tUp9nyml_uQ
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2954 on: Yesterday at 05:39:57 am »
Finished Bioshock (for the umpteenth time) yesterday, straight on to the sequel.  Probably my favourite games.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,305
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2955 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:39:57 am
Finished Bioshock (for the umpteenth time) yesterday, straight on to the sequel.  Probably my favourite games.

Yes! It still holds up, not just narratively and playability wise but it still looks gorgeous. Sequel was good too. Planning to play Infinite soon (not played it before).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2956 on: Yesterday at 10:06:04 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on January 27, 2023, 10:54:41 pm
For the switch maybe this could be useful:

https://youtu.be/tUp9nyml_uQ

nice one, will give it a go today. :thumbup
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 09:05:28 am »
The Dead Space remake/reboot/rewhatever is absolutely awesome, they've made a fantastic game even better,
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2958 on: Today at 10:58:57 am »
Just got Tunic on the switch. Played a few hours and finding quite dull. - I was really looking forward to it.
Wish Id just got Links Awakening instead.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 