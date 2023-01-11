What kind of games do you like though?
There's no kind of Uncharted, God Of War, TLOU, Spiderman, COD type games.
There's some good rpg's like octopath traveller which is like an old school RPG visually similar to ff8, or xenoblade chronicle games which are open world action RPG.
It's very different from playstation and the games which are on both..well your gonna want to play most of them on PlayStation because the ports of Witcher 3, doom, outer world etc just aren't the same visually.
All the games you listed are good games, not for everyone though.
You'd be better off with a steam deck to be honest