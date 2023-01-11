It also depends on how you like to play. I had a Switch for a while, but gave it to my sister's family, because I wasn't really using it anymore. I enjoyed playing Zelda and some of the other games I had on there, but I'm probably one of the few people who's not really that fond of the Zelda game and in general I have very little interest in any other Nintendo exclusives. Add to that, that the whole handheld-experience is also not really that important to me. I made use of it a bit when I still had the Switch, but I'm basically just playing when I'm at home and then I prefer using either my PC or a console on my TV. It might be different, if you're away from home a lot and want to play there or if you have to commute for a significant time every day and want to pass time with playing.