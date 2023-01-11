« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2023, 06:14:25 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on January 11, 2023, 09:39:32 am
So Im in the middle of playing Golf Story now and just saw on Twitter that the first patch for Sports Story was rolled out a few days ago.

Has anyone checked to see if Sports Story plays less buggy now? Apparently the devs are already working on the next patch

Not had a go yet as I'm finishing off Pokémon Violet but from looking on Reddit it seems as though they're a long way from resolving all of the issues. I'd hold fire for now.
emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2023, 09:35:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on January 11, 2023, 04:47:47 pm
Thanks, I probably need to do that as I'm a bit rubbish at that.

This is the video that instantly made me so much better and more confident when facing Lynels:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiSwOkat_Uw
NarutoReds

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:46:59 am
There's no need to open a new thread for this. I just wanna ask only.

Okay... Urm, I'm kind of a Playstation guy. I love the processing power of graphic in Playstation.

But but... In your opinion, is it worth it to buy a Nintendo Switch in future? Is it fun?

Any opinion here, from the owners? Because I don't have it and never use it in my whole life, Nintendo Switch.
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 07:44:45 am
I enjoyed mine for a good while, it got me into lot of indie games. Now its mostly played by my kid. But unless youre specifically interested in Switch exclusives I have to say dont bother. There are though some absolutely brilliant games on Switch.
Disregarder

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 07:44:49 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 04:46:59 am
There's no need to open a new thread for this. I just wanna ask only.

Okay... Urm, I'm kind of a Playstation guy. I love the processing power of graphic in Playstation.

But but... In your opinion, is it worth it to buy a Nintendo Switch in future? Is it fun?

Any opinion here, from the owners? Because I don't have it and never use it in my whole life, Nintendo Switch.

IMO yes it's worth having the switch. I have a had a PS4 for about 8 years and a switch for about 5. I flip between the two depending on what game I'm really into at one point. There are some astonishing switch only games (zelda, Mario odyessy, Mario kart) that rival anything you can get on PlayStation in terms of quality if not quite up to the same graphics level. The ability to play handheld is a massive plus for me in a busy family home where the TV is being used for something else. Also means you can take the switch with you when you go out, on holiday etc.
meady1981

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:19:57 am
I mean, it was worth it just for Zelda, and the upcoming Zelda for me. Living in a small flat with a kid, the switch helps me have little intense bursts of arcade fun on indie games as I can play it anywhere my kid isnt (and yes sometimes I play it on the toilet). So its great in that aspect. I can only play PS when shes gone to bed. Havent actually played my switch through the TV since the first year I had it so the portability is a big plus. I wasnt really a fan of indie games before, but the switch massively opened them up to me.
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:23:53 am
Yep, definitely worth it for Zelda and the upcoming Zelda this year.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:46:33 am
It also depends on how you like to play. I had a Switch for a while, but gave it to my sister's family, because I wasn't really using it anymore. I enjoyed playing Zelda and some of the other games I had on there, but I'm probably one of the few people who's not really that fond of the Zelda game and in general I have very little interest in any other Nintendo exclusives. Add to that, that the whole handheld-experience is also not really that important to me. I made use of it a bit when I still had the Switch, but I'm basically just playing when I'm at home and then I prefer using either my PC or a console on my TV. It might be different, if you're away from home a lot and want to play there or if you have to commute for a significant time every day and want to pass time with playing.
Hazell

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
Yeah the handheld thing is a big thing for me, otherwise I probably wouldn't have got it. Aside from the Nintendo only games like Zelda, it obviously doesn't have the a lot of biggest newer games but personally that doesn't bother me because it has some fantastic indie titles and ports of older games like Bioshock (which still looks and plays fantastic).

So I guess it depends on what you're looking for in terms of use and what kind of games you want to play.
Hazell

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:09:57 am
Quote from: emergency exit on January 11, 2023, 09:35:00 pm
This is the video that instantly made me so much better and more confident when facing Lynels:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiSwOkat_Uw

Thanks, going to need to get some practice in!
emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:36:41 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:19:57 am
I mean, it was worth it just for Zelda, and the upcoming Zelda for me. Living in a small flat with a kid, the switch helps me have little intense bursts of arcade fun on indie games as I can play it anywhere my kid isnt (and yes sometimes I play it on the toilet). So its great in that aspect. I can only play PS when shes gone to bed. Havent actually played my switch through the TV since the first year I had it so the portability is a big plus. I wasnt really a fan of indie games before, but the switch massively opened them up to me.

This, absolutely this!

I already had a PS4 (mainly for Fifa) and went on to buy the Switch mainly for Zelda.

I put the PS4 away a few months ago and now only use my Switch. I love it for its portability and all the wonderful indie games its online store (and some helpful lads right here in this thread) opened up to me.

I wouldnt trade it for any other console, especially with the new Zelda getting released in May.
NarutoReds

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:16:38 pm
Damn, after reading all of the replies here, feels like want to spend my money on Nintendo Switch. It's worth it, as you all have said above.

I trust Rawkites here then.  Portability is the big key here I believe, even the graphic processing power is not as good as Playstation.
KillieRed

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:30:47 pm
My daughter loves it for the different kind of games it tends to have. Very rarely plugs it into a tv, but as you say its very portable.
meady1981

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 03:57:21 pm
Another big plus for me is that I can pick it up and be carrying on a game within 5 seconds. PS is a bit more of an event due to my own time constraints... firing the TV up, loading the game and waiting half an hour for a story line to play out before I can shoot something :)
NarutoReds

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:23:38 am
Other than Zelda and Mario stuffs, what are the nice games to have in Nintendo Switch actually?

Anyone can recommend, what are you playing in Switch? I have no idea because from my circles, they are all just playing

- Animal Crossing
- Legend of Zelda
- Mario Kart
- Luigi's Mansion
- Monster Hunter

I mean, for someone who is from Playstation background, those are NOT intriguing for me. I swear God the Mario stuffs would bore me to death.

p/s: Don't get me wrong. Please. Of course I admit millions of people are loving and playing Nintendo Switch. Fans everywhere.

It's just aa... I don't know what to play actually. May I know what's yours? The games.

Which and which are the fun games there. In Nintendo world.
