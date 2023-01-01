« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 150187 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2880 on: January 1, 2023, 08:00:24 am »
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is on Gamepass. Pretty fun game
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2881 on: January 2, 2023, 09:24:33 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 26, 2022, 09:38:37 am
It's very buggy. Whole tasks and storylines are blocked off. I'd wait a while for the patch.

Any update on that patch?

I've purchased and installed the game, but haven't actually played it yet in light of all the negative comments.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2882 on: January 2, 2023, 03:31:55 pm »
In the meantime, I'm between these titles as my next game (I only play on the Switch these days):

- Dead Cells
- Golf Story
- Celeste
- Stardew Valley

Can anyone help me decide? JerseyKloppite? AndyMuller? Zlen?

All of them would be a first-time playthrough.

For reference: I've just come off Hollow Knight and Hades (the two titles that made me realize that indies can be so much more rewarding than the big titles), but I've also put 100+ hours into Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing. Also, I have a kid at home so playtime is limited to 1-2 hours per evening  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2883 on: January 2, 2023, 04:24:00 pm »
Ive only played Dead Cells and got good 70+ hrs out of it. Its very playable and good fun. Super sharp gameplay and really drags you in.

Have you played Slay the Spire? That one I found perfect for short gaming sessions.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2884 on: January 2, 2023, 05:28:38 pm »
Don't know about the others, but Stardew Valley doesn't seem a good choice, if you have little time. Its mixture of saving at the end of the day (when you go to bed) and you having something to look forward to almost every day isn't helpful. I've gone countless times late at night "Okay, I'll finish this day to save and then I'll go to bed" only to be still playing an hour later, because once I saved the next day started, I wanted to have a quick look an what programme is on TV, seeing that all my crops are fully grown and back you go to the usual routine of milking the cows and sheep, picking up the eggs, collecting your crops and then you're in the middle of the next day and of course you then have to plant new crops and round and round it goes... ;)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2885 on: January 3, 2023, 01:33:48 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  2, 2023, 03:31:55 pm
In the meantime, I'm between these titles as my next game (I only play on the Switch these days):

- Dead Cells
- Golf Story
- Celeste
- Stardew Valley

Can anyone help me decide? JerseyKloppite? AndyMuller? Zlen?



I've played all 4 of them ;D

I'd go for Celeste or Golf Story. I mean if you're biding time for Sports Story then you should play Golf Story anyway, it's a brilliant little game and will set you up for the next one. Celeste is an ace platforming game, engrossing but not endless. You can chip away at both of them.

I've not got into Dead Cells yet, I started it but it seemed like it might go on forever and Ive put it off. Still on my list to get through. Stardew Valley is a lovely game but I didn't get hooked in the same way as Celeste and Golf Story.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2886 on: January 3, 2023, 09:43:29 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January  3, 2023, 01:33:48 am
I've played all 4 of them ;D

I figured as much, mate ;D

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January  3, 2023, 01:33:48 am
I'd go for Celeste or Golf Story. I mean if you're biding time for Sports Story then you should play Golf Story anyway, it's a brilliant little game and will set you up for the next one. Celeste is an ace platforming game, engrossing but not endless. You can chip away at both of them.

I've not got into Dead Cells yet, I started it but it seemed like it might go on forever and Ive put it off. Still on my list to get through. Stardew Valley is a lovely game but I didn't get hooked in the same way as Celeste and Golf Story.

Thanks, that's very helpful!

I guess Celeste would fill my Hollow Knight itch, Dead Cells would fill my Hades itch, and Stardew my Animal Crossing itch  while Golf Story would offer a new experience and prime me for Sports Story. So I might go for that. It's also currently the cheapest of the lot on the online store  ;D

EDIT: Just downloaded Golf Story now  :)

Quote from: stoa on January  2, 2023, 05:28:38 pm
Don't know about the others, but Stardew Valley doesn't seem a good choice, if you have little time. Its mixture of saving at the end of the day (when you go to bed) and you having something to look forward to almost every day isn't helpful. I've gone countless times late at night "Okay, I'll finish this day to save and then I'll go to bed" only to be still playing an hour later, because once I saved the next day started, I wanted to have a quick look an what programme is on TV, seeing that all my crops are fully grown and back you go to the usual routine of milking the cows and sheep, picking up the eggs, collecting your crops and then you're in the middle of the next day and of course you then have to plant new crops and round and round it goes... ;)

Thanks for this insight, aswell! It sounds very similar to my AC experience, so I guess I would somehow manage. Can you also do time skips like in AC (by manually setting forward the time on your console, which would make the game also skip forward to the next day) or is that not a thing in Stardew?

Quote from: Zlen on January  2, 2023, 04:24:00 pm
Ive only played Dead Cells and got good 70+ hrs out of it. Its very playable and good fun. Super sharp gameplay and really drags you in.

Have you played Slay the Spire? That one I found perfect for short gaming sessions.

I've not heard of Slay the Spire. Will give it a look, cheers!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2887 on: January 4, 2023, 12:11:17 am »
Got myself an Xbox  Series X and I'm re-playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I played it when it came out, but only got to chapter 6 and never finished it. I'm amazed how this game is both amazing, but also pretty horrible in some aspects. As with all the Rockstar games character movement is just a pain in the arse. It's just awful to move in an enclosed space like a house and then search cupboards, desks and whatever. Same goes for picking up stuff from the floor. The whole inventory (load-out) management is a shambles as well with you having to re-equip rifles and stuff every so often or you'll stand there with your rifle on the horse and you just having your handguns. I've been playing a while and have now reached chapter 3 and there were still tutorials for stuff that were accessible right at the start of chapter two. Absolutely horribly designed in my view. Same goes for a lot of the side-stuff which is next to useless like hunting for pelts to upgrade your bags which is completely unnecessary as is crafting.

Having said that, it's a brilliant game in terms of how immersive the world is and how you get attached to your character and the characters in your gang. I played a whole round of poker with some of my gang mates (until none of them had any money left) just to hear them tell their little stories. Sat at the fire with them listening to their banter, singing and stories. I also like the overall story (from what I've seen so far in this play-through and from what I remember from the first time), even though Dutch van der Linde is a complete c*nt and it's pretty obvious from very early on, that he's a complete idiot.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2888 on: January 4, 2023, 03:20:56 am »
Quote from: stoa on January  4, 2023, 12:11:17 am
Got myself an Xbox  Series X and I'm re-playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I played it when it came out, but only got to chapter 6 and never finished it. I'm amazed how this game is both amazing, but also pretty horrible in some aspects. As with all the Rockstar games character movement is just a pain in the arse. It's just awful to move in an enclosed space like a house and then search cupboards, desks and whatever. Same goes for picking up stuff from the floor. The whole inventory (load-out) management is a shambles as well with you having to re-equip rifles and stuff every so often or you'll stand there with your rifle on the horse and you just having your handguns. I've been playing a while and have now reached chapter 3 and there were still tutorials for stuff that were accessible right at the start of chapter two. Absolutely horribly designed in my view. Same goes for a lot of the side-stuff which is next to useless like hunting for pelts to upgrade your bags which is completely unnecessary as is crafting.

Having said that, it's a brilliant game in terms of how immersive the world is and how you get attached to your character and the characters in your gang. I played a whole round of poker with some of my gang mates (until none of them had any money left) just to hear them tell their little stories. Sat at the fire with them listening to their banter, singing and stories. I also like the overall story (from what I've seen so far in this play-through and from what I remember from the first time), even though Dutch van der Linde is a complete c*nt and it's pretty obvious from very early on, that he's a complete idiot.

Agreed, i'm playing it on the PS4, oh & don't do the next mission straight away, just explore the camp, & the map, theirs interactions with other gang members in camp, chapters 2 & 3 are definitely the best chapters, & i did the treasure hunting quite early on too.

Just to add, i've become an expert at finding rival gang camps, & picking rival gang members off, & looting the camp. ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2889 on: January 5, 2023, 11:37:28 am »
I've just watched the scene and graphic comparison for the new remake of Dead Space. It looks amazing and like they have put loads of work into it!

It'll be a toss up of playing that or Callisto Protocol.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2890 on: January 6, 2023, 09:07:18 am »
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2891 on: January 6, 2023, 09:16:14 am »
Atomic Heart and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 are the two Ive been wanting to play for a while.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2892 on: January 6, 2023, 09:19:14 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  6, 2023, 09:07:18 am
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...

Spiderman 2
Hogwarts legacy
Resident evil 4 remake
System Shock
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2893 on: January 6, 2023, 09:31:51 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  6, 2023, 09:07:18 am
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...

Zelda and Hades 2 for me  :)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2894 on: January 6, 2023, 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  6, 2023, 09:31:51 am
Zelda and Hades 2 for me  :)

Yesss, Hades 2! But its release still a couple of years away, I'd say.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2895 on: January 6, 2023, 10:52:23 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  6, 2023, 09:07:18 am
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...

Starfield
Redfall
Forza Motorsport

Hoping we get those 3 in the next few months, particularly looking forward to a new Forza with the current gen hardware
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2896 on: January 6, 2023, 12:10:32 pm »
Spider-Man 2 I'm really looking forward to. Back in 2018 along with RDR2 and God Of War it was my favourite game that year, just loads of fun.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2897 on: January 6, 2023, 01:07:40 pm »
My backog is few years long, so I'll probably dip into 2023 titles in few years time.
Interested to see if Diablo 4 is any good.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2898 on: January 6, 2023, 05:16:56 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  6, 2023, 09:07:18 am
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...

I am already buzzing about Tears of the Kingdom coming out in May. Release date is on my sons 9th birthday and we both love Breath of the Wild so much so that I'm on my third play through now. I need to get it preordered as soon as I can or he will be pissed right off if he doesn't get it!
Thing is, I've never actually finished the first game. I always got sidetracked onto finding shrines or generally just exploring and mucking about until a we got a new game which meant I stopped playing it. Determined to complete it this time as my lad has finished it and can't believe I never did.
Been playing video games for 40 years and Botw is probably one of it not the greatest thing I've experienced.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2899 on: January 6, 2023, 08:37:34 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  6, 2023, 09:07:18 am
What are everyone's most anticipated games of 2023 then?  ;D

Also asking because I generally struggle to keep an overview over upcoming releases...

The only ones I can think of right now are the new Zelda and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Oh, and the trailer for Have a Nice Death looked very decent to me, aswell...

Re: Hollow Knight, everyone raves about it but I couldn't get into it after starting so have left it. Is it really that good?

I'm playing Breath of the Wild at the moment and will probably finish it by the time the new one comes out so looking forward that in May.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2900 on: January 6, 2023, 08:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  6, 2023, 08:37:34 pm
Re: Hollow Knight, everyone raves about it but I couldn't get into it after starting so have left it. Is it really that good?
I didn't get it either. I even gave it two go's, but I just knew it wasn't for me.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2901 on: January 6, 2023, 09:16:04 pm »
I keep going back to Vampire Survivors whenever I have a bit of spare time. Really addictive.

It's on Gamepass.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2902 on: January 6, 2023, 11:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January  6, 2023, 08:58:50 pm
I didn't get it either. I even gave it two go's, but I just knew it wasn't for me.

I wanna give it another go as I was only at the start but it really didn't feel that interesting.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2903 on: January 6, 2023, 11:56:14 pm »
Oh and just seen Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for the Switch is a fiver on the e-store so I might get it and play that first.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2904 on: January 7, 2023, 02:28:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on January  6, 2023, 11:55:02 pm
I wanna give it another go as I was only at the start but it really didn't feel that interesting.
I had this exact thing at the start of Hollow Knight. Gave up on in for a good while. Then jumped back in, progressed through the first caves (and bought the map and the thing to equip that lets you track yourself on the map live) and suddenly it all clicked.

might not be that way for everyone, but I'm delighted I had the second go at it because the initial impression i had became amost unrecognisable
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2905 on: January 7, 2023, 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  6, 2023, 08:37:34 pm
Re: Hollow Knight, everyone raves about it but I couldn't get into it after starting so have left it. Is it really that good?

Quote from: Hazell on January  6, 2023, 11:55:02 pm
I wanna give it another go as I was only at the start but it really didn't feel that interesting.

I felt similar in the beginning. But now I've finished the game (took me about 2 months/70 hours) including all sidequests.

When did it click for me?

Well, generally speaking, like with all Metroidvanias, the game gets more fun and involving as you acquire more abilities. You start with zilch, but by the end you feel like your character can do ANYTHING.

What sets Hollow Knight apart from other Metroidvania games is not just its massive map, but the way it encourages you to explore. Traditionally with Metroidvanias, you would defeat the boss at the end of an area, get rewarded with a new ability, then backtrack and use that ability to open up the path to the next area.

Hollow Knight sticks to that formula only in the beginning, while it gently familiarizes you with the world and the controls.

But after you've moved past the first few areas, it suddenly abandons this - and OPENS UP. It reminded me a bit of Breath of the Wild in this regard, not only in how the game let's you decide in which sequence you want to complete each part of the main quest, but in how it allows for multiple different ways to complete them. In Hollow Knight, you will find that you will now have 3-4 different ways to reach (or even stumble upon) new areas. And there are always multiple different ways in how you can best a challenge/boss depending on which charms you've already acquired and how you combine them (you can collect 45 different charms, but you only ever have up to 11 charm slots, and some of the charms take up 3-4 slots - so really, the combination is KEY, and what is the best combination changes depending on the situation you're facing).

That moment, when the game thus opens up, happens once you reach the City of Tears, the ancient capital of Hallownest. If I remember correctly it's the fourth area you reach (after Forgotten Crossroads, Greenpath and the Fungal Wastes/Mantis Village). This is also where the music, atmosphere and the lore of the game really sucked me in proper. It was like this warm blanket of melancholy that draped itself over this magical little kingdom.

I'd estimate that this was about 10 hours into the game, but it probably took me longer than average since I would always try to complete every single sidequest first before moving on, which is not at all necessary.

I'm also not ashamed to admit that I will use an online guide and Youtube tutorials whenever I'm stuck. Being a dad with limited playing time, I'd much rather progress in the story after a while than being stuck forever trying to figure it all out for myself, and maybe lose motivation to go on playing.

In summary: Stick with Hollow Knight, you won't regret it ;)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2906 on: January 8, 2023, 08:44:56 pm »
I loved hollow Knight so much that I drew the maps during the game to try remember where everything was. Loved every second of it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2907 on: January 8, 2023, 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on January  7, 2023, 07:17:25 pm
In summary: Stick with Hollow Knight, you won't regret it ;)

Thanks mate, I definitely want to give it another shot as it's been a while since I played it and stopped well before I got the map. Still need to finish off Breath of the Wild (I'm basically just exploring now, given all I've got left is to face Ganon) before the new one comes out and I've got Bioshock Infinite to finish of that trilogy so I probably won't get round to it for a while but you make a persuasive argument. It's back on my list :)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2908 on: Yesterday at 08:03:49 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on January  8, 2023, 08:44:56 pm
I loved hollow Knight so much that I drew the maps during the game to try remember where everything was. Loved every second of it.

That's awesome! I remember doing that as a kid with the (S?)NES game of Star Wars: A New Hope. There was a level where you had to jump around on platforms with Princess Leia and it all looked identical. So my stepdad and I started sketching down every single platform on a piece of paper  ;D

Quote from: Hazell on January  8, 2023, 10:08:02 pm
Thanks mate, I definitely want to give it another shot as it's been a while since I played it and stopped well before I got the map. Still need to finish off Breath of the Wild (I'm basically just exploring now, given all I've got left is to face Ganon) before the new one comes out and I've got Bioshock Infinite to finish of that trilogy so I probably won't get round to it for a while but you make a persuasive argument. It's back on my list :)

Cheers  :) Yeah, no need to rush Breath of the Wild. I still played on forever after I first defeated Ganon, completing all the shrines and the two DLCs, and making a point of challenging every single Lynel  ;D

I clocked about 160 hours on the game in total, but had defeated Ganon after about 60. So in retrospect that final boss battle was a very minor event during my playthrough  ;D

Can't wait for the sequel!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Playing Disco Elysium and boy oh boy what a brilliant game it is. Not since I first played Planescape Torment, ages ago, has a game grabbed me so much through words alone. Writing is truly sublime, and with all NPC's fully voiced in FInal Cut version - it's just so immersive and well made. This is one I'll definitely replay a few times.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 10:43:42 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:27:11 am
Playing Disco Elysium and boy oh boy what a brilliant game it is. Not since I first played Planescape Torment, ages ago, has a game grabbed me so much through words alone. Writing is truly sublime, and with all NPC's fully voiced in FInal Cut version - it's just so immersive and well made. This is one I'll definitely replay a few times.

It's phenomenal, one of THE great games.
