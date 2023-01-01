Re: Hollow Knight, everyone raves about it but I couldn't get into it after starting so have left it. Is it really that good?
I wanna give it another go as I was only at the start but it really didn't feel that interesting.
I felt similar in the beginning. But now I've finished the game (took me about 2 months/70 hours) including all sidequests.
When did it click for me?
Well, generally speaking, like with all Metroidvanias, the game gets more fun and involving as you acquire more abilities. You start with zilch, but by the end you feel like your character can do ANYTHING.
What sets Hollow Knight apart from other Metroidvania games is not just its massive map
, but the way it encourages you to explore. Traditionally with Metroidvanias, you would defeat the boss at the end of an area, get rewarded with a new ability, then backtrack and use that ability to open up the path to the next area.
Hollow Knight sticks to that formula only in the beginning, while it gently familiarizes you with the world and the controls.
But after you've moved past the first few areas, it suddenly abandons this - and OPENS UP. It reminded me a bit of Breath of the Wild in this regard, not only in how the game let's you decide in which sequence you want to complete each part of the main quest, but in how it allows for multiple different ways to complete them. In Hollow Knight, you will find that you will now have 3-4 different ways to reach (or even stumble upon) new areas. And there are always multiple different ways in how you can best a challenge/boss depending on which charms you've already acquired and how you combine them (you can collect 45 different charms, but you only ever have up to 11 charm slots, and some of the charms take up 3-4 slots - so really, the combination is KEY, and what is the best combination changes depending on the situation you're facing).
That moment, when the game thus opens up, happens once you reach the City of Tears, the ancient capital of Hallownest. If I remember correctly it's the fourth area you reach (after Forgotten Crossroads, Greenpath and the Fungal Wastes/Mantis Village). This is also where the music, atmosphere and the lore of the game really sucked me in proper. It was like this warm blanket of melancholy that draped itself over this magical little kingdom.
I'd estimate that this was about 10 hours into the game, but it probably took me longer than average since I would always try to complete every single sidequest first before moving on, which is not at all necessary.
I'm also not ashamed to admit that I will use an online guide and Youtube tutorials whenever I'm stuck. Being a dad with limited playing time, I'd much rather progress in the story after a while than being stuck forever trying to figure it all out for myself, and maybe lose motivation to go on playing.In summary: Stick with Hollow Knight, you won't regret it