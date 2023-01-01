Got myself an Xbox Series X and I'm re-playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I played it when it came out, but only got to chapter 6 and never finished it. I'm amazed how this game is both amazing, but also pretty horrible in some aspects. As with all the Rockstar games character movement is just a pain in the arse. It's just awful to move in an enclosed space like a house and then search cupboards, desks and whatever. Same goes for picking up stuff from the floor. The whole inventory (load-out) management is a shambles as well with you having to re-equip rifles and stuff every so often or you'll stand there with your rifle on the horse and you just having your handguns. I've been playing a while and have now reached chapter 3 and there were still tutorials for stuff that were accessible right at the start of chapter two. Absolutely horribly designed in my view. Same goes for a lot of the side-stuff which is next to useless like hunting for pelts to upgrade your bags which is completely unnecessary as is crafting.



Having said that, it's a brilliant game in terms of how immersive the world is and how you get attached to your character and the characters in your gang. I played a whole round of poker with some of my gang mates (until none of them had any money left) just to hear them tell their little stories. Sat at the fire with them listening to their banter, singing and stories. I also like the overall story (from what I've seen so far in this play-through and from what I remember from the first time), even though Dutch van der Linde is a complete c*nt and it's pretty obvious from very early on, that he's a complete idiot.