I've played all 4 of them
I figured as much, mate
I'd go for Celeste or Golf Story. I mean if you're biding time for Sports Story then you should play Golf Story anyway, it's a brilliant little game and will set you up for the next one. Celeste is an ace platforming game, engrossing but not endless. You can chip away at both of them.
I've not got into Dead Cells yet, I started it but it seemed like it might go on forever and Ive put it off. Still on my list to get through. Stardew Valley is a lovely game but I didn't get hooked in the same way as Celeste and Golf Story.
Thanks, that's very helpful!
I guess Celeste would fill my Hollow Knight itch, Dead Cells would fill my Hades itch, and Stardew my Animal Crossing itch while Golf Story would offer a new experience and prime me for Sports Story. So I might go for that. It's also currently the cheapest of the lot on the online store
EDIT: Just downloaded Golf Story now
Don't know about the others, but Stardew Valley doesn't seem a good choice, if you have little time. Its mixture of saving at the end of the day (when you go to bed) and you having something to look forward to almost every day isn't helpful. I've gone countless times late at night "Okay, I'll finish this day to save and then I'll go to bed" only to be still playing an hour later, because once I saved the next day started, I wanted to have a quick look an what programme is on TV, seeing that all my crops are fully grown and back you go to the usual routine of milking the cows and sheep, picking up the eggs, collecting your crops and then you're in the middle of the next day and of course you then have to plant new crops and round and round it goes...
Thanks for this insight, aswell! It sounds very similar to my AC experience, so I guess I would somehow manage. Can you also do time skips like in AC (by manually setting forward the time on your console, which would make the game also skip forward to the next day) or is that not a thing in Stardew?
Ive only played Dead Cells and got good 70+ hrs out of it. Its very playable and good fun. Super sharp gameplay and really drags you in.
Have you played Slay the Spire? That one I found perfect for short gaming sessions.
I've not heard of Slay the Spire. Will give it a look, cheers!