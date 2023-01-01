« previous next »
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is on Gamepass. Pretty fun game
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 26, 2022, 09:38:37 am
It's very buggy. Whole tasks and storylines are blocked off. I'd wait a while for the patch.

Any update on that patch?

I've purchased and installed the game, but haven't actually played it yet in light of all the negative comments.
In the meantime, I'm between these titles as my next game (I only play on the Switch these days):

- Dead Cells
- Golf Story
- Celeste
- Stardew Valley

Can anyone help me decide? JerseyKloppite? AndyMuller? Zlen?

All of them would be a first-time playthrough.

For reference: I've just come off Hollow Knight and Hades (the two titles that made me realize that indies can be so much more rewarding than the big titles), but I've also put 100+ hours into Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing. Also, I have a kid at home so playtime is limited to 1-2 hours per evening  ;D
Ive only played Dead Cells and got good 70+ hrs out of it. Its very playable and good fun. Super sharp gameplay and really drags you in.

Have you played Slay the Spire? That one I found perfect for short gaming sessions.
Don't know about the others, but Stardew Valley doesn't seem a good choice, if you have little time. Its mixture of saving at the end of the day (when you go to bed) and you having something to look forward to almost every day isn't helpful. I've gone countless times late at night "Okay, I'll finish this day to save and then I'll go to bed" only to be still playing an hour later, because once I saved the next day started, I wanted to have a quick look an what programme is on TV, seeing that all my crops are fully grown and back you go to the usual routine of milking the cows and sheep, picking up the eggs, collecting your crops and then you're in the middle of the next day and of course you then have to plant new crops and round and round it goes... ;)
Quote from: emergency exit on January  2, 2023, 03:31:55 pm
In the meantime, I'm between these titles as my next game (I only play on the Switch these days):

- Dead Cells
- Golf Story
- Celeste
- Stardew Valley

Can anyone help me decide? JerseyKloppite? AndyMuller? Zlen?



I've played all 4 of them ;D

I'd go for Celeste or Golf Story. I mean if you're biding time for Sports Story then you should play Golf Story anyway, it's a brilliant little game and will set you up for the next one. Celeste is an ace platforming game, engrossing but not endless. You can chip away at both of them.

I've not got into Dead Cells yet, I started it but it seemed like it might go on forever and Ive put it off. Still on my list to get through. Stardew Valley is a lovely game but I didn't get hooked in the same way as Celeste and Golf Story.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:33:48 am
I've played all 4 of them ;D

I figured as much, mate ;D

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:33:48 am
I'd go for Celeste or Golf Story. I mean if you're biding time for Sports Story then you should play Golf Story anyway, it's a brilliant little game and will set you up for the next one. Celeste is an ace platforming game, engrossing but not endless. You can chip away at both of them.

I've not got into Dead Cells yet, I started it but it seemed like it might go on forever and Ive put it off. Still on my list to get through. Stardew Valley is a lovely game but I didn't get hooked in the same way as Celeste and Golf Story.

Thanks, that's very helpful!

I guess Celeste would fill my Hollow Knight itch, Dead Cells would fill my Hades itch, and Stardew my Animal Crossing itch  while Golf Story would offer a new experience and prime me for Sports Story. So I might go for that. It's also currently the cheapest of the lot on the online store  ;D

EDIT: Just downloaded Golf Story now  :)

Quote from: stoa on January  2, 2023, 05:28:38 pm
Don't know about the others, but Stardew Valley doesn't seem a good choice, if you have little time. Its mixture of saving at the end of the day (when you go to bed) and you having something to look forward to almost every day isn't helpful. I've gone countless times late at night "Okay, I'll finish this day to save and then I'll go to bed" only to be still playing an hour later, because once I saved the next day started, I wanted to have a quick look an what programme is on TV, seeing that all my crops are fully grown and back you go to the usual routine of milking the cows and sheep, picking up the eggs, collecting your crops and then you're in the middle of the next day and of course you then have to plant new crops and round and round it goes... ;)

Thanks for this insight, aswell! It sounds very similar to my AC experience, so I guess I would somehow manage. Can you also do time skips like in AC (by manually setting forward the time on your console, which would make the game also skip forward to the next day) or is that not a thing in Stardew?

Quote from: Zlen on January  2, 2023, 04:24:00 pm
Ive only played Dead Cells and got good 70+ hrs out of it. Its very playable and good fun. Super sharp gameplay and really drags you in.

Have you played Slay the Spire? That one I found perfect for short gaming sessions.

I've not heard of Slay the Spire. Will give it a look, cheers!
Got myself an Xbox  Series X and I'm re-playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I played it when it came out, but only got to chapter 6 and never finished it. I'm amazed how this game is both amazing, but also pretty horrible in some aspects. As with all the Rockstar games character movement is just a pain in the arse. It's just awful to move in an enclosed space like a house and then search cupboards, desks and whatever. Same goes for picking up stuff from the floor. The whole inventory (load-out) management is a shambles as well with you having to re-equip rifles and stuff every so often or you'll stand there with your rifle on the horse and you just having your handguns. I've been playing a while and have now reached chapter 3 and there were still tutorials for stuff that were accessible right at the start of chapter two. Absolutely horribly designed in my view. Same goes for a lot of the side-stuff which is next to useless like hunting for pelts to upgrade your bags which is completely unnecessary as is crafting.

Having said that, it's a brilliant game in terms of how immersive the world is and how you get attached to your character and the characters in your gang. I played a whole round of poker with some of my gang mates (until none of them had any money left) just to hear them tell their little stories. Sat at the fire with them listening to their banter, singing and stories. I also like the overall story (from what I've seen so far in this play-through and from what I remember from the first time), even though Dutch van der Linde is a complete c*nt and it's pretty obvious from very early on, that he's a complete idiot.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:11:17 am
Got myself an Xbox  Series X and I'm re-playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I played it when it came out, but only got to chapter 6 and never finished it. I'm amazed how this game is both amazing, but also pretty horrible in some aspects. As with all the Rockstar games character movement is just a pain in the arse. It's just awful to move in an enclosed space like a house and then search cupboards, desks and whatever. Same goes for picking up stuff from the floor. The whole inventory (load-out) management is a shambles as well with you having to re-equip rifles and stuff every so often or you'll stand there with your rifle on the horse and you just having your handguns. I've been playing a while and have now reached chapter 3 and there were still tutorials for stuff that were accessible right at the start of chapter two. Absolutely horribly designed in my view. Same goes for a lot of the side-stuff which is next to useless like hunting for pelts to upgrade your bags which is completely unnecessary as is crafting.

Having said that, it's a brilliant game in terms of how immersive the world is and how you get attached to your character and the characters in your gang. I played a whole round of poker with some of my gang mates (until none of them had any money left) just to hear them tell their little stories. Sat at the fire with them listening to their banter, singing and stories. I also like the overall story (from what I've seen so far in this play-through and from what I remember from the first time), even though Dutch van der Linde is a complete c*nt and it's pretty obvious from very early on, that he's a complete idiot.

Agreed, i'm playing it on the PS4, oh & don't do the next mission straight away, just explore the camp, & the map, theirs interactions with other gang members in camp, chapters 2 & 3 are definitely the best chapters, & i did the treasure hunting quite early on too.

Just to add, i've become an expert at finding rival gang camps, & picking rival gang members off, & looting the camp. ;D
