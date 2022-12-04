Picked up the Division 2 during the Black Friday sales for £8. Loved the 1st one and this is just as good so far. Doing it all solo so it'll become more of a challenge later on but these are great for just an hour or so



Still working through Mafia DE as well, what a game! Can't believe I missed it 1st time round but so glad I'm getting to play it now, especially with all of these graphical improvements



Couple from Game Pass as well I've got too:



Pentiment, great little game. Not anything I would have ever considered playing but with GP and it getting excellent reviews I gave it a go and it's so good

Soccer Story - Pokemon style game based around football. Only about an hour in but it's quite light and fun

Vampire Survivors - what a game. 2D retro style. Wouldn't even know what to compare it to as it's not something I've played before but my God it's like crack. Basically you vs. a horde of vampires and monsters. Kill more to upgrade your weapons and just try and survive as long as possible. Can't get enough of it and find myself itching to get back on for another round or two



I've been bought the GameSir X2 Pro for Christmas from the wife (similar to the Razr Kishi and the Backbone) for cloud gaming. Has anyone got one or one of the others? Are they any good? Reviews are great for the GameSir and the Kishi and the Backbone but would love to know if anyone has one and what they think of it