Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 147641 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2840 on: December 4, 2022, 01:27:56 pm »
Anyone playing The Callisto Project yet?

Looks very similar to Dead Space and has many of the same production team apparently.

I loved the DS series of games so might give this a whirl.
Offline ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2841 on: December 6, 2022, 08:38:34 am »
Picked up the Division 2 during the Black Friday sales for £8. Loved the 1st one and this is just as good so far. Doing it all solo so it'll become more of a challenge later on but these are great for just an hour or so

Still working through Mafia DE as well, what a game! Can't believe I missed it 1st time round but so glad I'm getting to play it now, especially with all of these graphical improvements

Couple from Game Pass as well I've got too:

Pentiment, great little game. Not anything I would have ever considered playing but with GP and it getting excellent reviews I gave it a go and it's so good
Soccer Story - Pokemon style game based around football. Only about an hour in but it's quite light and fun
Vampire Survivors - what a game. 2D retro style. Wouldn't even know what to compare it to as it's not something I've played before but my God it's like crack. Basically you vs. a horde of vampires and monsters. Kill more to upgrade your weapons and just try and survive as long as possible. Can't get enough of it and find myself itching to get back on for another round or two

I've been bought the GameSir X2 Pro for Christmas from the wife (similar to the Razr Kishi and the Backbone) for cloud gaming. Has anyone got one or one of the others? Are they any good? Reviews are great for the GameSir and the Kishi and the Backbone but would love to know if anyone has one and what they think of it
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2842 on: December 6, 2022, 09:01:51 am »
At this stage it looks like I might just play PES 2021 forever. Basically all I have played for the last two months. The fact that midfield is THE most important line in your team, one that facilitates both defence and attack makes it vastly superior to FIFA. Add the relevance of tactics, player playing styles and it is as close to real football as any game Ive ever played. Why oh why did you fuck this up Konami? Mad bastards.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2843 on: December 6, 2022, 03:04:50 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on December  6, 2022, 08:38:34 am
Still working through Mafia DE as well, what a game! Can't believe I missed it 1st time round but so glad I'm getting to play it now, especially with all of these graphical improvements

Agreed on this. I really enjoyed it and I'm finishing up the DLC on Mafia 2 which is decent enough but Mafia DE is superior.

They are making Mafia 4 and it will be a prequel to the first one which is a good sign.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2844 on: December 12, 2022, 07:43:03 am »
Hollow Knight, more specifically: The White Palace

Bloody hell!  ;D
Offline ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2845 on: December 12, 2022, 09:22:20 am »
Vampire Survivors is my GOTY. Never been addicted to a game like this before, it's just phenomenal. Like crack, I just keep wanting to go back and do another few runs with it
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2846 on: December 12, 2022, 12:16:55 pm »
Just finished Astronite on the Switch and GOTG on PS5. Both great games!

Got Ghostwire Tokyo next up.
Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2847 on: December 12, 2022, 12:37:02 pm »
I'm in a very weird mood at the moment in terms of gaming, which could be because I have been playing to much in the weeks and months before. I got myself some new games (mainly older strategy stuff on sale, except for the Steam-version of Dwarf Fortress) and I enjoy watching tutorials or guides about those games on youtube. They also get me excited (often so excited that it made me buy the game in the first place). However, I just can't really get into a mood for actually playing them. Might need a break. Thankfully, Christmas time is coming up and there'll hopefully be loads of time to play some of the games I've got waiting on my harddrive... ;)
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2848 on: December 12, 2022, 12:38:56 pm »
TLOU Part 1 Remake or whatever it is. Graphics are boss like.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2849 on: December 12, 2022, 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on November 21, 2022, 08:11:28 pm
The follow up, Sports Story, is out next month. More of the same from what Ive seen, just bigger and more sports.

Horrible tease this having a release date of "December 2022". Keep checking every day and no joy :lmao
Offline #1 Barry Manilow Fan. Y? Cuzz It's Xmas For All The Children

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2850 on: December 13, 2022, 11:20:31 am »
Fired up Valheim again, excited for the Mistlands update.

Been a while, but dangit - that game is good! One of the most positive experiences I've ever had when playing it the first time.
Offline dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2851 on: December 13, 2022, 03:22:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 12, 2022, 12:38:56 pm
TLOU Part 1 Remake or whatever it is. Graphics are boss like.
Brilliant game, hope you enjoy it mate! I will play it again at some point
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2852 on: December 13, 2022, 03:30:47 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on December 13, 2022, 03:22:22 pm
Brilliant game, hope you enjoy it mate! I will play it again at some point

Oh yeah I love it mate already played the original along with Part II.

Deffo worth a run through on this new remake.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2853 on: December 14, 2022, 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 21, 2022, 02:48:01 pm
'Golf Story' on Switch is class. Got it for a fiver on sale. The mechanics are great, the Story is full of good humour and you get hours worth out of it. Not finished yet just unlocked the third course and it's difficult!

Nearly finished this now. I'm on the last course 'Blue Dunes' and have to play 9 holes and come top of the leaderboard. Had 5 attempts so far and best I mustered was +4! The last hole is really hard as the green slopes all over the place. I'm level 32 so should have enough ability, just need to keep having a go.

Only thing that annoys me is there's no 'restart trial/task' option. Sometimes you have to play right through a challenge even though you know you're aren't going to beat it.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2854 on: December 19, 2022, 06:51:03 pm »
Ahhhhh, this victory felt really really good.

Finally managed to complete the true ending of Hollow Knight. That final boss (after the original final boss) took me about 30 tries

A lovely, challenging game from start to finish! Cant wait for the sequel, Silksong, to come out.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2855 on: December 19, 2022, 07:13:52 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on December 19, 2022, 06:51:03 pm
Ahhhhh, this victory felt really really good.

Finally managed to complete the true ending of Hollow Knight. That final boss (after the original final boss) took me about 30 tries

A lovely, challenging game from start to finish! Cant wait for the sequel, Silksong, to come out.

Congrats mate. One my my favourite games of the last few years. Silksong is up there with Sports Story and the new Zelda game as titles I'm hugely anticipating on Switch.

Just finished Ghostwire Tokyo on the PS5 and bought a game called "Rustler" as it's only a fiver in the eShop sale. It's like a medieval version of GTA. Mixed reviews but seems a bit of fun.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2856 on: December 19, 2022, 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 19, 2022, 07:13:52 pm
Congrats mate. One my my favourite games of the last few years. Silksong is up there with Sports Story and the new Zelda game as titles I'm hugely anticipating on Switch.


Thanks, mate! I ended up finishing the game on a completion rate of 104% (the highest you can reach is 112%, I believe) so I'm well chuffed with that.

Just like you, I'm also greatly anticipating Tears of the Kingdom along with Silksong, and that Hades II trailer definitely got my blood pumping! (I put even more hours into Hades than into BotW).

As someone who grew up with the NES and SNES, I never in a million years expected to get so much milage out of my Switch. At times I felt right back in my youth.

Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2857 on: December 19, 2022, 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on December 19, 2022, 08:07:01 pm
Thanks, mate! I ended up finishing the game on a completion rate of 104% (the highest you can reach is 112%, I believe) so I'm well chuffed with that.

Just like you, I'm also greatly anticipating Tears of the Kingdom along with Silksong, and that Hades II trailer definitely got my blood pumping! (I put even more hours into Hades than into BotW).

As someone who grew up with the NES and SNES, I never in a million years expected to get so much milage out of my Switch. At times I felt right back in my youth.



Yeah I can't remember where I got to but remember it being more than 100% which was confusing ;D

I really need to have another crack at Hades. Spent a load of time on it then ended up playing something else and have never gone back.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2858 on: December 19, 2022, 09:43:01 pm »
I think you reach the additional percentages through the various DLCs.

As for Hades, there's a longish post of mine somewhere further back in this thread where I wax lyrical about it :-D I think it might just be my favourite game of all time.

I does take its time to really pull you in though. It took me over 30 tries to until I achieved my first successful escape, but the lore and the plot properly kicks in to gear only after your 10th successful escape.

But I found it utterly facinating how a game that makes you play through the same levels and enemies over and over again has so much forward momentum. Once you have all the weapons and aspects unlocked, and you can fully focus on your builds, it becomes completely engrossing. I have 170 hours on Hades and I only really stopped after I had completed every quest and succeeded with every possible build.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 03:48:01 pm »
After a year of patches, finally gotten around to playing Battlefield 2042. Still a little buggy, but overall a very enjoyable experience. It reminds me of old Battlefields now.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:48:01 pm
After a year of patches, finally gotten around to playing Battlefield 2042. Still a little buggy, but overall a very enjoyable experience. It reminds me of old Battlefields now.
It still ain't great though, it's available with Gamepass and I still shy away from playing it, Battlefield 1 is still far superior.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
It still ain't great though, it's available with Gamepass and I still shy away from playing it, Battlefield 1 is still far superior.
I prefer BF4 and BF1, but the gameplay and feel is similar to those. The maps still need improvement though.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 12:33:06 am »
The maps are almost universally agreed by the Battlefield community to be the worst they've ever made, the only thing I play it for is Portal, if you can find a custom Rush or Conquest server on a BF3 or Bad Company 2 map with 1000% tickets you'll have an hour of great fun.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 02:12:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:33:06 am
The maps are almost universally agreed by the Battlefield community to be the worst they've ever made, the only thing I play it for is Portal, if you can find a custom Rush or Conquest server on a BF3 or Bad Company 2 map with 1000% tickets you'll have an hour of great fun.
Yeah, theyre not great and theres only 8-10 maps. A few of them are decent, but most of them are too open. I skipped BF3 for some reason, so Ill have to find an active server and try it out.
