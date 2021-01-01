Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
67
68
69
70
71
[
72
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: What games are you playing at the moment? (Read 146220 times)
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,023
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
«
Reply #2840 on:
Today
at 01:27:56 pm »
Anyone playing The Callisto Project yet?
Looks very similar to Dead Space and has many of the same production team apparently.
I loved the DS series of games so might give this a whirl.
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Print
Pages:
1
...
67
68
69
70
71
[
72
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
What games are you playing at the moment?
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2