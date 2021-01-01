« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:27:56 pm
Anyone playing The Callisto Project yet?

Looks very similar to Dead Space and has many of the same production team apparently.

I loved the DS series of games so might give this a whirl.
