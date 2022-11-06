Played loads more Bannerlord and have come to the conclusion that it has to be the most overhyped game ever. The start to games is great, but in the mid-game it just gets so fucking boring. There's fuck all to do except doing the same old shite over and over again and I don't really get why people are so fond of it. Did play around a bit with mods and there's some good stuff out there that should really be already part of the vanilla game (like the diplomacy mod or other QoL improvements). I get that this is not a triple A title made by a big studio and there were issues during development, but so much of the love for the game seems to be about what it could be (with mods or developer-patches) rather than what it is, which in the end is a pretty dull experience...