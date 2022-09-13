So nobody else playing Dying Light 2? I'm quite surprised that it's seemingly not been mentioned, especially given how popular open-world games are on here.
Anyhow, I've just completed the main story and have to say, I've enjoyed the shit out of it. I did use a reshade to get rid of the shitty bright colours and a hud mod for immersion (God I hate the modern tendency of Dev's to clutter up the screen. Fuck you floating markers!) but other than that no mods. It really is an wonderfully conceptualized, atmospheric and very immersive open world. I understand that it was a bug-fest at launch, but it seems totally fine now, at least on PC. Highly recommended.