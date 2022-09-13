« previous next »
Back on the rpg train. Playing Divinity Original Sin now. Did play it a bit when it came out, but then I never finished it or even got far into it. Did play some more of the classical rpgs a short while ago and I'm now far more into games like that. So the plan is to finish DOS and then finish the second one which I have also played a while ago but never finished... Maybe that'll last until 2023 when Baldurs Gate 3 is hopefully out...
This is an excellent game ^^^.


I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.
I thought both dos and dos2 were good fun. Even if it did seem like every battle in 2 resulted in the whole screen being on fire.
Quote from: KillieRed on September 13, 2022, 12:51:27 pm
This is an excellent game ^^^.


I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.

Love that. My daughter picked up my Zelda BOTW save after I finished and spent my seemingly endless amount of money on gambling. Also keeping a close eye on her.
Quote from: KillieRed on September 13, 2022, 12:51:27 pm
This is an excellent game ^^^.


I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.

You shouldn't really bother. As she's your daughter we all know how she's going to turn out, probably a bit of a weirdo, but otherwise a very decent person for someone, who's from Scotland... ;)

Yeah, I did really it in my first try and don't really remember why I never finished it. I probably got stuck at a hard fight both in DOS and DOS2 and then just stopped playing. Not this time though.

Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2022, 01:34:53 pm
I thought both dos and dos2 were good fun. Even if it did seem like every battle in 2 resulted in the whole screen being on fire.

Haha... I love the whole elemental stuff, even though I'm pretty shite at taking advantage of it. I can set people and areas on fire, but stuff like creating a steam cloud and then using the electric bolt or whatever it's called to stun people is way too complicated for me. If I do that, I do it accidentally. Same as creating a puddle and then stunning people or turning it into an ice surface, so my character falls on his big fat arse... :D
Never managed to get into Divinity Original Sin 2, which is odd because I have finished Baldurs Gate 1 and 2 on the pc in my youth. Your posts inspired me, Ill give it another go.
Toem is such a nice little break from the noise and lights of other games.  Not usually my thing but I've become hooked after getting it on PS+.
Tinykin through Game Pass. What a game, might be my favourite platformer in a long time. Gorgeous level design, great mechanics and some challenging puzzles to solve. Definitely recommend

Played through the 1st 2 parts of Deathloop as well now it's out on Game Pass. Seems interesting so far. Will reserve judgement until I've played some more but it's definitely got some interesting ideas
just started playing "prey", i'm enjoying it without loving it so far.
Quote from: LiverLuke on September 21, 2022, 04:26:51 pm
just started playing "prey", i'm enjoying it without loving it so far.

I enjoyed that. the enemies did get pretty annoying though.
Playing Desperados 3, awesome game. I was a huge fan of the Commandos series and this game follows the same concept, just in a western setting.
You Suck At Parking.

Lovely little throwaway, one more go kind of game.
Been playing No Man's Sky on the PS5, was annoyed that I can't seem to use my PS4 save, so I started again, another game that has steadily improved over time.
Quote from: ScottScott on September 21, 2022, 09:19:51 am
Tinykin through Game Pass. What a game, might be my favourite platformer in a long time. Gorgeous level design, great mechanics and some challenging puzzles to solve. Definitively recommend
And Ive just started this, what a brilliant game. Im a sucker for a platformer/puzzler and theres far too few of them around these days.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 23, 2022, 09:56:53 am
Been playing No Man's Sky on the PS5, was annoyed that I can't seem to use my PS4 save, so I started again, another game that has steadily improved over time.

I'd go further and say it is the best, bar none, example of a game getting better after an initial release - started off completerly average, ended up being easily GOTY material each year (as every year they put out the best free expansions in gaming).  There is not a single game I can think of thaty has got better like it has  - Final Fantasy 14 started off meh, had one really important world changing expansion (which was basically a rebuild_ and then since then a number of paid expansions, but nothing ground breaking like NMS
Replaying God Of War in preperation for Ragnarok. I played it on release but probably rushed the main story because it was so good and didn't take my time to really venture round the lake and such. It's just a brilliant game, pacing, little conversations when you are exploring, the combat is very satisfying. Can't wait for the second one now.
So nobody else playing Dying Light 2?  I'm quite surprised that it's seemingly not been mentioned, especially given how popular open-world games are on here. 

Anyhow, I've just completed the main story and have to say, I've enjoyed the shit out of it.  I did use a reshade to get rid of the shitty bright colours and a hud mod for immersion (God I hate the modern tendency of Dev's to clutter up the screen. Fuck you floating markers!) but other than that no mods.   It really is an wonderfully conceptualized, atmospheric and very immersive open world.  I understand that it was a bug-fest at launch, but it seems totally fine now, at least on PC.  Highly recommended.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 25, 2022, 12:07:01 pm
Replaying God Of War in preperation for Ragnarok. I played it on release but probably rushed the main story because it was so good and didn't take my time to really venture round the lake and such. It's just a brilliant game, pacing, little conversations when you are exploring, the combat is very satisfying. Can't wait for the second one now.
Think i'll do the same at some point. Although maybe in reverse - really took my time with it last time, including getting all bar one achievement (except missing an unknown bastard raven)

Story is so well delivered it would be nice to power through it ready for the game (and have enough of a backlog that I won't be rushing to buy it til its cheaper)
Has anyone played Toem?

Lovely charming little black and white game about puzzle solving through photography.

They have just released a new area for free and played through that for an hour or 2 the other night.
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 21, 2022, 05:51:44 pm
I enjoyed that. the enemies did get pretty annoying though.

yeah i might turn down the difficulty as the phantoms are so annoying
Quote from: LiverLuke on September 27, 2022, 04:27:58 pm
yeah i might turn down the difficulty as the phantoms are so annoying
I enjoyed Prey, it's underrated, it's the kind of story driven game developers don't tend to make much these days, can't monetise every single iota of the game is probably why.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 27, 2022, 03:24:21 pm
Has anyone played Toem?

Lovely charming little black and white game about puzzle solving through photography.

They have just released a new area for free and played through that for an hour or 2 the other night.
Yeah I enjoyed that over the weekend and ended up going until I'd platinum'd it, nice breather of a game. Did enjoy the new area a lot too.
Platinumed God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn recently, going to wait it out for the sequels to be available for ~£20 or less each then give them a go. Currently picking up MGSV again just to get through the story before going for the next platinum on the list - Ghosts of Tsushima.
Quote from: Classycara on September 27, 2022, 04:59:33 pm
Yeah I enjoyed that over the weekend and ended up going until I'd platinum'd it, nice breather of a game. Did enjoy the new area a lot too.

Same was a nice platinum,. had to look up a few things but otherwise was a nice palate cleaners.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 29, 2022, 10:17:00 am
Same was a nice platinum,. had to look up a few things but otherwise was a nice palate cleaners.

Haha don't know if i picked it up somewhere, but i also use palate cleanser too to describe nice little standlone/short/pick up and play games that are good in between longer games.

Currently been using Rayman Legends for this - am on the verge of saving all the teensies, which is a surprise as was quite overwhelmed that there were so many levels when first starting
Rerurn to Monkey Island. Its everything I hoped it would be.
Fallout 76 after getting burnt out on Destiny2
Digging back into Division 2. Nice wee additions on the latest updates. Could be some time before Division 3 appears.
My PlayStation crapped out and took my Tv with it.
Something about a bad handshake between the two or something. Both kaput.
Apparently its common with PS4s. We had a lightning strike very close by the night before which is also a problem that can bugger them. Long and short of it is therell be no gaming in the meady household for quite some time now. Gonna have to use may spare money for food and heating.
Quote from: dalarr on September 29, 2022, 07:09:21 pm
Rerurn to Monkey Island. Its everything I hoped it would be.

Yep, wasn't too sure about it initially but am really into it now. Struggling a bit with

but all good fun.
Quote from: dalarr on September 29, 2022, 07:09:21 pm
Rerurn to Monkey Island. Its everything I hoped it would be.

Yep. All those nostalgia strings pulled

Quote from: Hazell on October  1, 2022, 08:21:27 pm
Yep, wasn't too sure about it initially but am really into it now. Struggling a bit with

but all good fun.

Yep I struggled with the same thing but I muddled through
Finished Uncharted the Lost Legacy and really enjoyed it.

The game was great, didn't enjoy some of the combat but I thought the open map was a nice touch to be honest, felt a nice little standalone game.

I want to do Assassin's Creed Origins before MW2 comes out, so going to jump into that tonight.
Spiderman Remastered this weekend.

These are just great fun games, and the swinging premise is so good alone that it makes doing all the sidemission and collectible stuff a nice way to break up the story as opposed to a chore. I'm a lot less invested in the story than I was with Miles Morales - but maybe that's just because i played that first. it's not lacking in engagement or anything
Just started Deathloop. Really liking the look and feel of the game so far, pretty funny dialogue too.
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 06:59:10 pm
Just started Deathloop. Really liking the look and feel of the game so far, pretty funny dialogue too.

Me too :) Meaning I've actually sunk quite a few hours into it now!
couldn't be arsed to put this anywhere else.
