This is an excellent game ^^^.





I probably mentioned before, but I played this Co-op with my daughter. She had very little interest in the plot but was bang into robbing peoples homes & businesses then selling the goods back to them! Im keeping a close eye on her these days.



I thought both dos and dos2 were good fun. Even if it did seem like every battle in 2 resulted in the whole screen being on fire.



You shouldn't really bother. As she's your daughter we all know how she's going to turn out, probably a bit of a weirdo, but otherwise a very decent person for someone, who's from Scotland...Yeah, I did really it in my first try and don't really remember why I never finished it. I probably got stuck at a hard fight both in DOS and DOS2 and then just stopped playing. Not this time though.Haha... I love the whole elemental stuff, even though I'm pretty shite at taking advantage of it. I can set people and areas on fire, but stuff like creating a steam cloud and then using the electric bolt or whatever it's called to stun people is way too complicated for me. If I do that, I do it accidentally. Same as creating a puddle and then stunning people or turning it into an ice surface, so my character falls on his big fat arse...