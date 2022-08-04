Been playing Tony Hawks PS5 version now its available on PS Plus. Rented the PS4 game a while back and got a fair way through trophies. Been nice to jump back in, only difference I can really see on the PS5 version is that I can win the odd multiplayer game - probably because of an influx of new players from PS plus though.
I've got all bar three of the trophies, and just have the 'hard get theres', the 'completing all gaps' and 'get to level 100' trophies left. Don't think I'm good enough to ever complete the 'get theres' though! So it'll join four or five other games where I'm a trophy or two shy of platinum