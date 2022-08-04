I've kind of fallen down the strategy well lately. I did play Anno1800 for a while, but it got kind of samey and too complicated at one point. Have now gone to Transport Fever 2 and am trying to build nice looking rail and street networks, but so far have messed up at one point and have started over again for about a million times. Though I am planning to go to the bitter end now with my current save...Kind of waiting for the end of August when Saints Row comes out. The previews I've seen are kind of encouraging, that it'll be a good game. I always liked the series (especially the one that came around at the time of GTA IV, because it was so much more a GTA game than the actual GTA) and if they're doing more of the same (which according to the previews they are) then it'll be a nice experience.