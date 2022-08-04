« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

LiverLuke

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 4, 2022, 02:38:21 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August  3, 2022, 10:12:07 pm
Was curious about this, it looked interesting but I could see it driving me crackers.

it's unlike any game i've ever played before, it really annoys me but i can't stop going back to it haha. Defo worth a playthrough - totally unique experience.
boots

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 08:56:24 am
I'm about to start Outer Wilds as I found it in my Epic Games library. I'd bought it and obviously not played it for some reason. Quite possibly another game came out at the same time to distract me. So Im downloading it now. 57Gb ffs. It better be worth it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 01:56:20 pm
Quote from: LOKKO on July 26, 2022, 09:44:31 pm
Just spent way to long playing power wash simulator strangely addictive 🤔

You'd probably like Viscera Cleanup detail ;)
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 03:59:36 pm
Quote from: boots on August  5, 2022, 08:56:24 am
I'm about to start Outer Wilds as I found it in my Epic Games library. I'd bought it and obviously not played it for some reason. Quite possibly another game came out at the same time to distract me. So Im downloading it now. 57Gb ffs. It better be worth it.

Narrator:  It wasn't
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 04:00:22 pm
F1 manager had better be decent
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 04:05:18 pm
Curious as to Digimon Survive. Will be waiting til it's on Game Pass or a hell of a lot cheaper though.
TipTopKop

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 04:09:22 pm
I'm playing Huntdown. It's a retro 2D side shooter, themed like an 80's Escape from NY action flick, very basic and short term.

I say this and I have an unopened Elden Ring game as well   ;D  I know I will love every bit of that, but at the moment I'm just in the mood for a basic 2 or 3 button shooter with no complexity or much depth.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 5, 2022, 11:41:29 pm
Quote from: boots on August  5, 2022, 08:56:24 am
I'm about to start Outer Wilds as I found it in my Epic Games library. I'd bought it and obviously not played it for some reason. Quite possibly another game came out at the same time to distract me. So Im downloading it now. 57Gb ffs. It better be worth it.
Tried it a few times as I like the premise, however I'm playing on Console (both Xbox and PS5) and I just find the 30fps to be jarring, might try it on my sons PC with the higher FPS and fidelity.
Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 8, 2022, 10:43:00 am
Really enjoying Returnal, made it to the 4th Biome now.

Fucking nails though in some parts.
Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 8, 2022, 10:54:47 am
Been playing Tony Hawks PS5 version now its available on PS Plus. Rented the PS4 game a while back and got a fair way through trophies. Been nice to jump back in, only difference I can really see on the PS5 version is that I can win the odd multiplayer game - probably because of an influx of new players from PS plus though.

I've got all bar three of the trophies, and just have the 'hard get theres', the 'completing all gaps' and 'get to level 100' trophies left. Don't think I'm good enough to ever complete the 'get theres' though! So it'll join four or five other games where I'm a trophy or two shy of platinum
boots

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 9, 2022, 08:39:31 am
Ive mistaken Outer Wilds with Outer Worlds. I'm a dummy.

Reminds me of Biosphere. No idea when I bought this. But I never played it. Seems ok as a filler until something else comes along.

JackFrags has some good youtubes about Hunt Showdown. Might give that a go, looks fun.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 9, 2022, 09:13:43 am
I've kind of fallen down the strategy well lately. I did play Anno1800 for a while, but it got kind of samey and too complicated at one point. Have now gone to Transport Fever 2 and am trying to build nice looking rail and street networks, but so far have messed up at one point and have started over again for about a million times. Though I am planning to go to the bitter end now with my current save... ;) Kind of waiting for the end of August when Saints Row comes out. The previews I've seen are kind of encouraging, that it'll be a good game. I always liked the series (especially the one that came around at the time of GTA IV, because it was so much more a GTA game than the actual GTA) and if they're doing more of the same (which according to the previews they are) then it'll be a nice experience.
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 9, 2022, 10:04:34 am
Recently finished AC Origins and the new TMNT game on the Switch. Really enjoyed both.

Going to finally boot Cyberpunk up soon having been looking at the case sitting there for 6 months ;D
Elmo!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 10, 2022, 02:08:58 pm
Two Point Campus dropped on Gamepass yesterday and I've had a day off work so played a few missions on there.

It's basically just Two Point Hospital with GPs and Psychiatrists etc repalced with lecture theatres and science labs, but good fun. I never did finish TPH and expect I'll get bored of this before the end too.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 10, 2022, 02:23:23 pm
Apparently the F1 game is actually not fucked in career modes now so I'll probably get it in the next few days. Should keep me amused for a bit until it inevitably annoys me somehow
has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 10, 2022, 03:34:41 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August  9, 2022, 10:04:34 am
Recently finished AC Origins and the new TMNT game on the Switch. Really enjoyed both.

Going to finally boot Cyberpunk up soon having been looking at the case sitting there for 6 months ;D

Will complete an AC game one day, closest was Odyssey at about 60%!

I think you will enjoy CP, it is nearly the game that was promised years back. Though the console ports were rightfully binned off, I didn't experience many major issues on PC, enjoyed it after a couple of patches landed.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 10, 2022, 04:06:48 pm
Cyberpunk is perfect on the Series S, it got a next gen update a while back (presumably the same on PS5).  It's actually a pretty cool game.
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 10, 2022, 05:46:54 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on August 10, 2022, 03:34:41 pm
Will complete an AC game one day, closest was Odyssey at about 60%!

I think you will enjoy CP, it is nearly the game that was promised years back. Though the console ports were rightfully binned off, I didn't experience many major issues on PC, enjoyed it after a couple of patches landed.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 10, 2022, 04:06:48 pm
Cyberpunk is perfect on the Series S, it got a next gen update a while back (presumably the same on PS5).  It's actually a pretty cool game.

I'll be playing it on PS4 so interested to see how it runs! Would wait to play on PS5 but in current circumstances I won't be buying one unless my PS4 explodes ;D
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 14, 2022, 05:07:35 pm
Currently around 3 hours into Dying Light 2.  Boss.  I'm playing with no HUD which makes it a really immersive experience and the E3 reshade (shown below), which really improves the visuals.  Really loving it so far.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FLssNeChN1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FLssNeChN1U</a>

voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
August 14, 2022, 06:32:36 pm
f1 2022 still has issues with its AI being completely inconsistent, but I've found some info online where it'll work out your 'recommended' level from times you do in time trial.

I'm shit, but I've enjoyed it more now I've started using it. also managed to make my own lid (nice) and found something that allows you to change the calendar. so once I reach season 2 I think I'll go to the 16 race calendar and mess around with it. fuck off monaco and saudi!
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm
Stray which is lovely after finishing God of War 2.
Riquende

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:16:58 am
Quote from: has gone odd on August 10, 2022, 03:34:41 pm
Will complete an AC game one day, closest was Odyssey at about 60%

I'm cracking back on with Odyssey after completing the main game last year. I got so annoyed with the first of the DLCs - not only were the quests just 'more of the same' - hunting down the Order as opposed to the Cult, but being forced into a romance/parenthood plot with the Persian was really weird after the liberal sexual politics of the main game. Not to mention, living as a family in a hut in Dyme whilst my character's mother, brother and adopted father all just wait around on the ship, not bothering to involve themselves with my child. Terrible, terrible stuff but I'm through those quests now and was happy when my co-parent was found dead on the beach.

Everything on Greece is now done and I've unlocked the portal to Elysium.
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 09:36:09 am
Quote from: dalarr on August  4, 2022, 08:28:51 am
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. I struggled massively with XCOM2 and this DLC is ever harder. I appreciate a good old DLC that is actually worth the money.
Basically Im waiting for God of War.

War of the Chosen is much better than Xcom 2 itself IMO, though I play the Long War mod - not that that makes it easier  :D

Seriously deeply absorbing, think you'll get your money's worth - WOTC is basically Xcom 2.5

Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 10:03:59 am
Finally loaded up Cyberpunk now its the next Gen edition, having not touched it since release day. Certainly looks a lot nicer now, going to get into the guts of it later to see how it plays.

It was such a mess at launch I didnt feel like inflicting that upon myself.
