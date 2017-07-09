As Dusk Falls - interesting so far, completed Chapter One. Love the style, something a bit different from the other interactive movie style games out there. Story has got me as well so really looking forward to finishing it and seeing where it goes. Might even grab me enough for another playthrough with different choices to see how it differs



Lego Star Wars - finally caved and bought it. Love the old games and this is no different. Perfect pick up and play game, still has the same charm of the originals too. Love that there are now side missions to go back and complete above and beyond the ones in the last games as I'll be playing this for a long time to come



Far Cry 5 - same formula as other FC and Ubi games but I'm enjoying this setting. Not too far into this but promising so far. Having an issue on the SX where it crashes a lot when playing whilst downloaded but is absolutely fine when streaming through Game Pass