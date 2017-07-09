« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 19, 2022, 11:59:00 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 19, 2022, 11:35:34 am
'A Settlement Needs Your Help'....fuck off Preston.

I really enjoyed Fallout 4 in terms of story and open world exploration. I never really bothered with the whole settlement building. I did build myself a house though with big fat lights saying "STOA" on top of it though... :D It didn't help that the whole thing was clunky as fuck due to it being made for controllers (consoles).

Personally, I've played loads of Rimworld in recent weeks, but kind of got sick of it. Wanted another strategy/building-game so treated myself to Anno 1800. Was having a look at that for a while now, but always shied away from buying it. Got the complete (or whatever they call it) edition with the base game and all four seasons of DLC for 60 Euros in the Epic store sale. Did start the campaign, but kind of ended up with a bit of a mess (could still make it work), but decided to start over again after watching a really good Let's Play, that gave me some insight into how to start and how to plan stuff...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 19, 2022, 12:12:00 pm
as with pretty much all of that style of game I enjoyed anno 1800 until I got too far into it and then there are too many spinning plates to look after.

then it stops being fun and ends up too much like 'work'.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 19, 2022, 01:03:23 pm
Picked up Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced edition (the first game) for £12 on GoG.

Loved the second one and for that price seemed a no-brainer. Meetings end at 3pm today - so a cheeky wfh session is on the cards.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:59:50 am
I've gone back to God of War III before replaying God of War, and it's really good fun.

Also just borrowed AC Valhalla from a mate so have that to play on PS5, looks good fun too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 12:10:00 pm
Just started trying out Apex Legends for an FPS fix.

I can see why it's popular, but I'm terrible at it. I'm still not convinced that Battle Royale style games are for me, but they're clearly here to stay. Generally always preferred smaller teams/maps with respawns rather than huge maps with 1 life. Feel like I spend 90% of my time running around, collecting equipment/weapons,  then 10% in actual gunfights (usually getting dropped in a few seconds and having to start it all again!). It's definitely got potential though, guess I just gotta get gud, because it is very fun when you get a few kills under your belt and reach the later stages.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 02:22:58 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 19, 2022, 10:59:02 am
Glad you enjoyed it mate and fair play for completing the Achilles prophecy! Gutted I gave up trying to get that but I couldn't face going all the way to Elysium and only getting 1 sentence off Pat  ;D
Cheers mate and likewise

To be honest sounds like you chose wisely. Not much reward to completing that last prophecy, plus it got to a point it was a churn. For me, it fortunately came about quite quickly but only because I'd had a long churn in getting the Olympians up to a certain level for the epilogue

Think if it pops up free on PS Plus I might put a few hours in and try for the platinum, am sure itd get fun again after a break.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 02:25:18 pm
Quote from: wige on July 19, 2022, 01:03:23 pm
Picked up Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced edition (the first game) for £12 on GoG.

Loved the second one and for that price seemed a no-brainer. Meetings end at 3pm today - so a cheeky wfh session is on the cards.

Such a fun game, really like the humour. I played co-op with my daughter & she was more interested in robbing everyone than the plot!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 02:45:09 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July 20, 2022, 02:22:58 pm
Think if it pops up free on PS Plus I might put a few hours in and try for the platinum, am sure itd get fun again after a break.

I tried starting afresh just to see how far I'd get on my first go - disappointingly, I got whipped by Meg ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:04:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2022, 02:45:09 pm
I tried starting afresh just to see how far I'd get on my first go - disappointingly, I got whipped by Meg ;D
I get the impression she and Zagreus are into that, so good on you for immersing yourself in the lore
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:14:40 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 19, 2022, 11:59:00 am
I really enjoyed Fallout 4 in terms of story and open world exploration. I never really bothered with the whole settlement building. I did build myself a house though with big fat lights saying "STOA" on top of it though... :D It didn't help that the whole thing was clunky as fuck due to it being made for controllers (consoles).

Personally, I've played loads of Rimworld in recent weeks, but kind of got sick of it. Wanted another strategy/building-game so treated myself to Anno 1800. Was having a look at that for a while now, but always shied away from buying it. Got the complete (or whatever they call it) edition with the base game and all four seasons of DLC for 60 Euros in the Epic store sale. Did start the campaign, but kind of ended up with a bit of a mess (could still make it work), but decided to start over again after watching a really good Let's Play, that gave me some insight into how to start and how to plan stuff...

F3 will always be my favourite,they'd make a killing if they remastered it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:21:01 pm
F1 22 - its good, usual rounds of patches due to correct some niggles means Im just doing some single championship stuff in F2 and then F1 before the career mode proper, didnt make it to the career mode last year but hopefully will this time. Worth the upgrade if youre into F1 due to the big changes in the sport, the F1 cars especially feel and sound great. Already enjoy the racing much more than GT7.

Stray - only an hour or so into it but it plays nicely, nothing too complicated or groundbreaking but does nail a lot of what youd imagine being a cat is like! Looks great too.

Power wash simulator - had a go because it came on Gamepass. Annoyingly addictive once you start a level, Ive actually moved to the PS5 again for this reason. If youre a clean freak or want to waste a few hours spraying water at stuff and watching it change colour this is the game for you. Its meditative simplicity got me through a couple of rough days with COVID over the weekend so theres always that!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:29:26 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on July 20, 2022, 10:21:01 pm
Power wash simulator - had a go because it came on Gamepass. Annoyingly addictive once you start a level, Ive actually moved to the PS5 again for this reason. If youre a clean freak or want to waste a few hours spraying water at stuff and watching it change colour this is the game for you. Its meditative simplicity got me through a couple of rough days with COVID over the weekend so theres always that!

Wonder if you might like the game Gris mate, its not all that similar but the artwork, colour reveals and music are pretty meditative and it's a nice few hours without thinking
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 20, 2022, 10:29:35 pm
fallout 3; an argument over who was going to press a button.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 21, 2022, 06:50:34 am
Quote from: Classycara on July 20, 2022, 10:04:38 pm
I get the impression she and Zagreus are into that, so good on you for immersing yourself in the lore

;D Funnily enough, I just got given a legendary keepsake from her in my real game, which I haven't used yet.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 21, 2022, 07:10:36 am
Quote from: Classycara on July 20, 2022, 10:29:26 pm
Wonder if you might like the game Gris mate, its not all that similar but the artwork, colour reveals and music are pretty meditative and it's a nice few hours without thinking

Thanks, looked it up and will definitely give it a go. Sounds ideal for a relaxing experience, the art style is very nice.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 02:41:06 pm »

Recently finished God Of War on the Playstation. Holy mother of god! what a game! How am I supposed to follow that game!!

Next is either Red Dead 2 or the last of us 2.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 19, 2022, 11:58:20 am
Im one trophy off Platinum for Spider-man Remastered - I need to unlock all suits but Ive 100% the game and all districts etc.  So I dont know how to unlock the remaining ? suits

https://www.pushsquare.com/guides/marvels-spider-man-remastered-all-suits-and-how-to-unlock-them
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:41:06 pm
Recently finished God Of War on the Playstation. Holy mother of god! what a game! How am I supposed to follow that game!!

Next is either Red Dead 2 or the last of us 2.
Yeah, I really think I loved pretty much everything about that game. So well done in gameplay, lore and story telling.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 06:16:48 pm »
Stray
Footie Manager
Returnal
R-Type (forget which one it's on PS Plus)
FIFA 22 (signed Icardi as our number 9, shamefully brilliant)
Xcom 2 (heroin as a game)
Civ 6
Old World

but best of all

HORDE MODE IN QUAKE WITH A MATE


.,..... yes I have a job
I test games
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:58:27 am
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
Gone back to Assassins Creed Valhalla again but playing through on PS5 after leaving it for a year. Essentially though just killing time until the games start coming out of the woodwork in Oct/Nov time. Always the lull during this time
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 08:34:40 am
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 08:34:40 am »
Stray is a nice game.

Still playing warzone, bought some back paddles off Amazon a while ago and attempted to remap the DualSense, there's a little ribbon cable they provide you to replace the one inside the DS and depending what model you have you need to cut a section out and I cut the wrong bit like an absolute twat  ;D

Now have to wait a few weeks to get replacement cables sent from China!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:42:03 pm
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm »
Forza Horizon 4 from PC Game Pass, I know it's old and Horizon 5 is also on PC Game Pass but wanted to start with 4. I prefer these ones over the mainline Forza games but I guess the only flaw I have is that Microsoft doesn't offer versions with a lot of the DLC included which you still need to purchase separately. Like it would have been nice if they had a version that at least included the Hot Wheels and Lego DLC.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 01:51:40 pm
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
sort of bored of stray since it exploded on social media and everyone I know is talkin about it

YES I AM APPARENTLY A TEENAGER lol it's popular so it sucks

it's a good game. Gonna pause (paws) it cause frankly I just wanna enjoy the game on my own, solo, la la la I can't see or hear anything else
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:53:53 pm
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Reached the final dungeon of OG FF7, going to finish the sidequests and superbosses before finishing the game.

Might check out Stray eventually as I love cats and used to foster a bunch, but the stutter issues on PC are putting me off. I'm not sure if the team is big enough to get it patched anytime soon too, especially since it's more of an engine problem.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 05:20:35 pm
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 19, 2022, 12:12:00 pm
as with pretty much all of that style of game I enjoyed anno 1800 until I got too far into it and then there are too many spinning plates to look after.

then it stops being fun and ends up too much like 'work'.

Yeah, I'm similar. With Anno 1800 I also get the feeling that it kind of makes it harder for you to get things running smoothly by not really giving you (or making it unneccessarily complicated to get) much info on how things are running and what might be causing issues.
