'A Settlement Needs Your Help'....fuck off Preston.



I really enjoyed Fallout 4 in terms of story and open world exploration. I never really bothered with the whole settlement building. I did build myself a house though with big fat lights saying "STOA" on top of it though...It didn't help that the whole thing was clunky as fuck due to it being made for controllers (consoles).Personally, I've played loads of Rimworld in recent weeks, but kind of got sick of it. Wanted another strategy/building-game so treated myself to Anno 1800. Was having a look at that for a while now, but always shied away from buying it. Got the complete (or whatever they call it) edition with the base game and all four seasons of DLC for 60 Euros in the Epic store sale. Did start the campaign, but kind of ended up with a bit of a mess (could still make it work), but decided to start over again after watching a really good Let's Play, that gave me some insight into how to start and how to plan stuff...