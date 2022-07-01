« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,836
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2520 on: July 1, 2022, 08:56:16 am
Finally getting round to playing Horizon Zero Dawn properly.

I had played it very briefly but lost interest in it because of how vast and open it is. I really had to be in the mood.

But now that I've got some time to put the hours in I am really enjoying it. There is a lot of freedom to it and a solid main story to take you along.

Will move on to Forbidden West as soon as I finish
dalarr

  Call me sensitive
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,016
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2521 on: July 1, 2022, 03:18:27 pm
Couldnt get into Horizon myself. Will definitely give it another go at some point.

Anyone still playing Skywalker Saga? Im close to 800 kyber bricks, but its taking its toll. I love grinding, but this one might be the first time I dont go platinum in a Lego game
voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,935
  feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2522 on: July 1, 2022, 03:21:35 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July  1, 2022, 03:18:27 pm
Couldnt get into Horizon myself. Will definitely give it another go at some point.

Anyone still playing Skywalker Saga? Im close to 800 kyber bricks, but its taking its toll. I love grinding, but this one might be the first time I dont go platinum in a Lego game

I don't do grinding because I couldn't give a fuck about achievements/trophies/etc.

I played that game as much as I wanted to and I enjoyed it while I did.

Sort of tempted by the new F1 game but I reckon I'll have the same issues as I did with the last one I got a couple of years ago.
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,226
  Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2523 on: July 1, 2022, 03:23:08 pm
Just finished Hob on the Switch. Fun little game but could have done with a little more guidance as to what your goals were etc.

Playing Braid on the PC which is interesting. Then Dead Cells to come on the Switch.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,349
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2524 on: July 1, 2022, 03:30:22 pm
Weird West
Disco Elysium (bit hard to get into, but a gem once you do).
Destiny 2
Division 2
Hedley Lamarr

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 3,215
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2525 on: July 1, 2022, 03:40:28 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  1, 2022, 03:30:22 pm
Weird West
Disco Elysium (bit hard to get into, but a gem once you do).
Destiny 2
Division 2

Disco Elysium is magnificent.  I actually used to dream about that game whilst playing it.  Might be one of my favourite games of all time.
naYoRHa2b

  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2526 on: July 1, 2022, 03:49:55 pm
Juggling some racing games at the moment. ACC, F1 22 and GT7. It's actually not a good idea as it takes a while to adapt back and forth between the different handling nuances.
SamAteTheRedAcid

  Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 22,096
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2527 on: July 1, 2022, 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  1, 2022, 03:40:28 pm
Might be one of my favourite games of all time.

Mine too. I've deliberately not finished it as I don't want it to end.
Ed-Zeppelin

  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2528 on: July 1, 2022, 04:15:39 pm
Caved and bought F1 22. Only had a few laps in a McLaren round Silverstone so far but liking it so far. Not a huge change from last year except for the new cars, which was what sold me really. Graphics do seem a bit better than last year and the cars sound good.

Also really enjoying Forza Horizon 5 again which is a nice contrast to the F1. Have The Artful Escape and Ghost of Tsushima lined up now I have PS Extra.

I need to try Disco Elysium again as I started it and enjoyed it but just ran out of steam fairly early on.
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2529 on: July 1, 2022, 05:03:00 pm
Got lent a copy of Hades today and thought I'd give it a quick spin on my afternoon off, before heading out.

It's now three hours later, and we've signed Mo on a new contract!
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2530 on: July 1, 2022, 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July  1, 2022, 05:03:00 pm
Got lent a copy of Hades today and thought I'd give it a quick spin on my afternoon off, before heading out.

It's now three hours later, and we've signed Mo on a new contract!

Blimey, which boon is that?
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2531 on: July 1, 2022, 06:28:28 pm
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2532 on: July 1, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July  1, 2022, 06:14:05 pm
Blimey, which boon is that?
;D
Hmm, any of them good with a bow? Ares? Lets say that one, god of left footed sharpshooters
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2533 on: July 2, 2022, 09:58:43 am
Quote from: Classycara on July  1, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
;D
Hmm, any of them good with a bow? Ares? Lets say that one, god of left footed sharpshooters

Got to be Artemis's Deadly Strike :P
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2534 on: July 4, 2022, 03:38:52 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July  1, 2022, 05:03:00 pm
Got lent a copy of Hades today and thought I'd give it a quick spin on my afternoon off, before heading out.

It's now three hours later, and we've signed Mo on a new contract!

Think I might have to give this a blast :)
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2535 on: July 4, 2022, 11:11:20 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  4, 2022, 03:38:52 pm
Think I might have to give this a blast :)
Really loving it, would definitely recommend - especially if it helps us get Naby re-signed up
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2536 on: July 6, 2022, 01:59:59 am
Returnal
Demon Souls
Dark Souls (all of the Dark Souls are on huge discount on Xbox Store).
Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2537 on: July 6, 2022, 01:49:14 pm
Rogue Tower. Neat-o little tower defense game on Steam.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2538 on: July 8, 2022, 09:24:32 am
Done with Hades now. Finished nearly everything except the Achilles quest and the Epilogue. After 53 hours I got a bit tired of the same levels etc. Great game though with some fantastic voice acting.
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2539 on: July 8, 2022, 09:41:29 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  8, 2022, 09:24:32 am
Done with Hades now. Finished nearly everything except the Achilles quest and the Epilogue. After 53 hours I got a bit tired of the same levels etc. Great game though with some fantastic voice acting.

I've sunk 30 hours in, in a very short amount of time. Really got me hooked, more than anything I've played in a while - exactly what I was hoping for.

Still loving it, and have it rented for a couple more weeks yet. Good to know how far youve got in that amount of time, suspect I'll be ready for a break around the same time.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2540 on: July 8, 2022, 01:08:14 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July  8, 2022, 09:41:29 am
I've sunk 30 hours in, in a very short amount of time. Really got me hooked, more than anything I've played in a while - exactly what I was hoping for.

Still loving it, and have it rented for a couple more weeks yet. Good to know how far youve got in that amount of time, suspect I'll be ready for a break around the same time.

Addictive isn't it mate? Would have stuck with it longer but the Achilles quest takes a while and I was coming across a lot of one line dialogue in the end so it came to a natural end for me.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2541 on: July 11, 2022, 11:14:33 am
God of War HD on PS+ Premium. The streaming is not bad actually and I'm halfway through the game now. Looking on going through them all so I'm ready for Ragnarok.
Freetux

  Kemlynite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2542 on: July 12, 2022, 07:51:33 pm
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order my first souls like game so a bit slow going at first
IgorBobbins

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  BOBBINS!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2543
Spider-Man Remastered and Horizon Forbidden West.  Really enjoying both.
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2544 on: July 13, 2022, 09:36:31 am »
AC Origins. A lot of fun, much like Odyssey.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2545 on: July 13, 2022, 10:09:12 am »
Agree with you all, Hades is excellent. I gave up though, there was only so many times I could fight Meg without having a tiny breakdown.

AC: Origins... Amazing. Not played since its been remastered though.

I've started on Far Cry 5. Not played the series but as it was on Gamepass I thought I'd give it a shot as the trailers looked good.

Just about to leave Dutchs Island so only really early on in it, but seems quite fun. Looks good too.
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2546 on: July 13, 2022, 10:56:10 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 13, 2022, 10:09:12 am
Agree with you all, Hades is excellent. I gave up though, there was only so many times I could fight Meg without having a tiny breakdown.

AC: Origins... Amazing. Not played since its been remastered though.

I've started on Far Cry 5. Not played the series but as it was on Gamepass I thought I'd give it a shot as the trailers looked good.

Just about to leave Dutchs Island so only really early on in it, but seems quite fun. Looks good too.
Hope you enjoy Far Cry 5 as much as I did. Yes, its your standard Ubisoft/Far Cry game but I really enjoyed it. Graphics are nice and fluid, weapon sounds and customization is great, huge map with different locations. Have fun, I hope.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2547 on: July 13, 2022, 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: dalarr on July 13, 2022, 10:56:10 am
Hope you enjoy Far Cry 5 as much as I did. Yes, its your standard Ubisoft/Far Cry game but I really enjoyed it. Graphics are nice and fluid, weapon sounds and customization is great, huge map with different locations. Have fun, I hope.
Cheers mate. Its a promising start.

It usually takes me a while to get into a game but this has been a good start thanks to some of the characters. The acting is good too which is weird for an Ubisoft game!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2548 on: July 14, 2022, 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 13, 2022, 10:09:12 am
Agree with you all, Hades is excellent. I gave up though, there was only so many times I could fight Meg without having a tiny breakdown.

AC: Origins... Amazing. Not played since its been remastered though.

I've started on Far Cry 5. Not played the series but as it was on Gamepass I thought I'd give it a shot as the trailers looked good.

Just about to leave Dutchs Island so only really early on in it, but seems quite fun. Looks good too.
Far Cry 5 is really good, the premise and setting are excellent.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2549 on: July 14, 2022, 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 14, 2022, 03:33:34 pm
Far Cry 5 is really good, the premise and setting are excellent.
Yeah really enjoying it. Only critic, there is far too much going on at the start. As in, you do the first bit on Dutchs Island and all of a sudden side/main missions galore!

I guess it always feels this way when starting a new rpg.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2550 on: July 16, 2022, 04:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 13, 2022, 11:17:13 am
Cheers mate. Its a promising start.

It usually takes me a while to get into a game but this has been a good start thanks to some of the characters. The acting is good too which is weird for an Ubisoft game!

That's on Gamepass  isn't it ?  I haven't played a game since Elden Ring, might give it ago.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2551 on: July 16, 2022, 05:20:58 pm »
Also playing Far Cry 5 for the first time. First Far Cry game I've played since 2 I think. Actually really enjoying it too, which I was not expecting.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2552 on: July 16, 2022, 05:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 14, 2022, 03:33:34 pm
Far Cry 5 is really good, the premise and setting are excellent.

Hard disagree. They advertised it like it was a satire of America alt right almost, but its just some goofy cult. Very one dimensional to me, a drug cult, big fat Oh. And compared to say, 4, I found the environment really flat and lacking. IMO, they dropped the ball

It also seems to dangle choices at you, which amount to nothing. Bad dialogue etc.

I'm burned out on the formula too. Open world I love, but missions you have to complete on a timer. That goes for a lot of games - scripted missions with zero choice in the middle of an open world! But it turned me off Far Cry 5.

Anyone enjoying it, enjoy it though. I've had great fun with that series. If you're not burned out on it, it's probably as powerful as ever.

Hope they actually try to, you know. Evolve the series with the next one.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2553 on: July 16, 2022, 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2022, 05:52:08 pm
Anyone enjoying it, enjoy it though. I've had great fun with that series. If you're not burned out on it, it's probably as powerful as ever.

Hope they actually try to, you know. Evolve the series with the next one.

It probably helps for me that I haven't played it since 2. I can see how it would get boring if every game is very similar.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2554 on: July 17, 2022, 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 16, 2022, 06:33:41 pm
It probably helps for me that I haven't played it since 2. I can see how it would get boring if every game is very similar.
Same goes. It's the first one for me and I'm enjoying it. Can see how it would get repetitive but so far I'm just enjoying plodding along taking people out with my side kick. Want to get a 2nd gun to hire though.
Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Main Stander
  • TV's own
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2555 on: July 17, 2022, 07:12:06 pm »
About 30 hours into Fallout 4. Had it about 5-6 years ago but never bothered saving properly - just used the exit save. I was a bit past where now and the save failed and I thought I am not going through all that again! Learned my lesson this time.
The story missions are brilliant, varied and full of great characters. Having to keep the settlers happy can get a tad annoying but other than that I'm loving this play through. Huge single player story driven but open world games are my thing and this is one of the best imo.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Have had my fill with Hades now, must have had around 100 attempts (although some of them I deliberately threw), but it's been a great game to session and get a bit lost in.

Only v minor criticism is the last trophy I have outstanding (not that I'm a trophy hunter, and this is a good reason why I need to resist the addicting temptation). Have completed almost everything there is to complete, including all the fated prophecies, but there's no chance in hell i can be arsed to max out every single keepsake.

If i'd have known in advance, maybe I could have achieved it by this point but having to do that instead of getting a trophy for finishing all the prophecies is just not fun.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:58:27 am
Have had my fill with Hades now, must have had around 100 attempts (although some of them I deliberately threw), but it's been a great game to session and get a bit lost in.

Only v minor criticism is the last trophy I have outstanding (not that I'm a trophy hunter, and this is a good reason why I need to resist the addicting temptation). Have completed almost everything there is to complete, including all the fated prophecies, but there's no chance in hell i can be arsed to max out every single keepsake.

If i'd have known in advance, maybe I could have achieved it by this point but having to do that instead of getting a trophy for finishing all the prophecies is just not fun.

Glad you enjoyed it mate and fair play for completing the Achilles prophecy! Gutted I gave up trying to get that but I couldn't face going all the way to Elysium and only getting 1 sentence off Pat  ;D
