Far Cry 5 is really good, the premise and setting are excellent.



Hard disagree. They advertised it like it was a satire of America alt right almost, but its just some goofy cult. Very one dimensional to me, a drug cult, big fat Oh. And compared to say, 4, I found the environment really flat and lacking. IMO, they dropped the ballIt also seems to dangle choices at you, which amount to nothing. Bad dialogue etc.I'm burned out on the formula too. Open world I love, but missions you have to complete on a timer. That goes for a lot of games - scripted missions with zero choice in the middle of an open world! But it turned me off Far Cry 5.Anyone enjoying it, enjoy it though. I've had great fun with that series. If you're not burned out on it, it's probably as powerful as ever.Hope they actually try to, you know. Evolve the series with the next one.