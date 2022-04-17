I went back and played GTA1 last year and it gets old really quick. It was a great little hit of nostalgia but it wore off fast.
I played a lot of GTA2 multiplayer back in the day. The campaign is entertaining as well. I liked the respect system they implemented. There was a mission where you had to collect people that would be made into hot dogs.
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.Is the multiplayer any better?
Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.
Cheers mate, good to know
I have no idea what Im taking about
Switch Sports is great fun. Badminton is fun, the football works surprisingly well and volleyball is also a fun game with friends, although my boys nearly came to blows when playing together
Bowling is as fun as ever.All the games are fun really.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Sounds fun!
