I went back and played GTA1 last year and it gets old really quick. It was a great little hit of nostalgia but it wore off fast.



I played a lot of GTA2 multiplayer back in the day. The campaign is entertaining as well. I liked the respect system they implemented. There was a mission where you had to collect people that would be made into hot dogs.



GTA1 is fucking solid without the ability to save. I must have put hundreds of hours into that game when I was a kid and eventually managed to pass the first four levels without cheating but both the Vice City levels are absolutely insane. No one would make a game that hard these days!Yeah GTA2 never got as much love as it deserves, a lot of the missions in that game are hilarious. Always used to enjoy the scientist ones! Adding in the ability to save makes it far more accessible than 1.