What games are you playing at the moment?

Slick_Beef

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2440 on: April 17, 2022, 06:22:42 pm
naYoRHa2b on April 17, 2022, 12:32:05 pm
I went back and played GTA1 last year and it gets old really quick. It was a great little hit of nostalgia but it wore off fast.

GTA1 is fucking solid without the ability to save. I must have put hundreds of hours into that game when I was a kid and eventually managed to pass the first four levels without cheating but both the Vice City levels are absolutely insane.  No one would make a game that hard these days!

dalarr on April 17, 2022, 12:23:14 pm
I played a lot of GTA2 multiplayer back in the day. The campaign is entertaining as well. I liked the respect system they implemented. There was a mission where you had to collect people that would be made into hot dogs.

Yeah GTA2 never got as much love as it deserves,  a lot of the missions in that game are hilarious. Always used to enjoy the scientist ones!  Adding in the ability to save makes it far more accessible than 1.
Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2441 on: April 18, 2022, 07:01:30 pm
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.

It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.

Is the multiplayer any better?
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2442 on: April 18, 2022, 07:31:22 pm
Classycara on April 18, 2022, 07:01:30 pm
Currently playing through the Avengers game on PS5, as part of a free trial of Boomerang rental.

It's a bit samey, eh? Can see myself giving up before completing even though it's only a 10ish hour game.

Is the multiplayer any better?

Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.
Classycara

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2443 on: April 18, 2022, 07:59:50 pm
AndyMuller on April 18, 2022, 07:31:22 pm
Nah mate, its a pretty bad game altogether. I enjoyed the story for what it was but it became highly repetitive and boring in the end.

Cheers mate, good to know
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2444 on: April 19, 2022, 12:57:34 am
Classycara on April 18, 2022, 07:59:50 pm
Cheers mate, good to know

You're just a hater of good games... ;)
Crimson

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2445 on: April 29, 2022, 05:49:12 pm
There really isn't anything to play on Xbox is there?

Revisiting Fifa again out of pure boredom!

My PC is an intel-Mac that cannot run games  ;D Anyone have experiences using an external GPU?
F-T-9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2446 on: April 30, 2022, 11:32:53 am
Been playing that Guardians of the Galaxy game, really great fun. Way better than the Avengers game imo.
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 06:45:02 am
Bought the Sports game for the Switch so will be playing that later but I started Hades on the PS5 last night and its fantastic! Beat Meg on my 5th run I think.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm
Switch Sports is great fun. Badminton is fun, the football works surprisingly well and volleyball is also a fun game with friends, although my boys nearly came to blows when playing together Bowling is as fun as ever.

All the games are fun really.
dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 12:42:35 pm
Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm
Switch Sports is great fun. Badminton is fun, the football works surprisingly well and volleyball is also a fun game with friends, although my boys nearly came to blows when playing together Bowling is as fun as ever.

All the games are fun really.
Sounds fun!

Elzar

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 02:18:02 pm
Been playing The Stanley Parable deluxe, absolutely baffled
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
dalarr on Yesterday at 12:42:35 pm
Sounds fun!



Just realised I did say fun a lot there but I stand by it! :)
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2452 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm
Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm
Switch Sports is great fun. Badminton is fun, the football works surprisingly well and volleyball is also a fun game with friends, although my boys nearly came to blows when playing together Bowling is as fun as ever.

All the games are fun really.

Been hammering the tennis game today, its addictive!

They are adding golf apparently. They could easily do boxing and pool and probably others too.
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2453 on: Today at 10:32:11 pm
Just finished Control. Really good game, the mechanics were fun and it was extremely playable. Very much a "just one more mission/checkpoint" experience.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Reply #2454 on: Today at 11:25:35 pm
Really fun game that
