What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 23, 2022, 06:19:10 pm
Back on the "Gothic"-train with Elex2, which is the newest game by Piranha Bytes the guys who made the Gothic-series, which is still the best RPG-(fantasy)-trilogy ever made (sharing top place with Mass Effect, which has different strengths). I tried finishing Elex1 before starting the second one, but it's just too much of a clusterfuck (especially with the fighting mechanics). Elex2 feels much better in that respect.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 23, 2022, 06:52:31 pm
So how long do Xbox exclusives usually take to go to switch (tunic)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 27, 2022, 05:11:20 pm
Finally finished Mass Effect Andromeda. Far, far better than I think its reputation suggests, which probably makes it a 7 - 7.5/10 in my book. Too much filler, too many wonkily-executed ideas but essentially a decent sci-fi RPG. The original team would have done far better with the same concept I feel. Completed all the main story, the loyalty quests and assignments, didnt bother with the endless fetch tasks. Took me about 50 hours spread across 2 months but probably should be a leaner experience and would be better for it.

Started Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks great and Ive enjoyed the early game so far. Plays nicely, is just fun and looks fantastic. Will give more thoughts when I finish it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 27, 2022, 05:13:04 pm
Ghost of Tsushima is one fucking bleak game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 28, 2022, 09:44:01 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 27, 2022, 05:13:04 pm
Ghost of Tsushima is one fucking bleak game.

In a good way?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
March 28, 2022, 10:19:01 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March 28, 2022, 09:44:01 am
In a good way?

maybe?

I've managed to liberate one island in among all the relentless death anyway. and there's one vaguely amusing character.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 1, 2022, 08:02:08 pm
Had a couple of hours spare so manage to start Guardians of the Galaxy. What an excellent game it seems from the first two chapters. Is clearly distinct enough from the films, is funny and looks absolutely fantastic.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 11:41:00 am
Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga releasing tomorrow. Im not a Star Wars guy but Im really into the Lego games. Theres just something about collecting studs, unlocking characters and chasing trophies. I love it.
Kind of embarrassing, especially as I have admitted in this very thread that I gave up on The Witcher 3 after the first tavern, about fifteen minutes into the game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 11:43:42 am
Been looking forward to this new Lego Star Wars game for ages
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 11:53:47 am
yeah I've no doubt it'll be good. hoping for a "free" version to appear tomorrow but if it is really good and cdkeys has an offer on I might fork out.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 04:39:09 pm
Yep I've been waiting for Lego Star Wars for a while now, very excited. It's bound to be the best Lego game yet.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 05:23:53 pm
Played SPiderman Miles Morales on the PS5 over a long weekend and really enjoyed myself. The narrative and voice acting was spot on, obviously a bit earnest/corny but played well I thought. Story tied up very neatly too, and have to say I found some of the family stuff after completing the game quite touching really.

Was after a game I could immerse myself in but complete relatively quickly, and this did the trick exactly as I was hoping for. Ended up getting all but one trophy too, but I couldn't be arsed completing the game in NewGame+ - especially since I'm trialling a game rental service (Boomerang).

On topic of renting, I''ve got two more free PS4 games (I'm chosing games that have free PS5 updates) to play in two weeks of my free trial. Reckon I'm gonna get the Avengers game, as I hear that's quite quick dumb fun, and doesn't linger, and then Tony Hawks to play around on for however many days I have left at the end. Intrigued to find out if I can still put together the crazy runs on TH2 in my mid 30s haha
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 05:24:25 pm
About to start Guardians - quite looking forward to it. Will be a nice change of pace going from a run of open world games (most recently Ghost of Tsushima which I just finished, DLC and all) to non-open world, especially as I will be playing Elden Ring afterwards!

Quote from: voodoo ray on March 23, 2022, 05:11:37 pm
ghost of tsushima; where absolutely nothing and nobody is where it's supposed to be.

"go here to find this person" they're not there
"go here to find this person" they're not there either
"go here to find this armour" it's not there


This made me laugh. I quite liked the pared-down HUD, and following the wind and stuff, but sometimes it did get really tricky to find things. Trying to polish off a large fortress and running around like a confused dork looking for the final banners to collect/falcons to release etc could get a little tiring. Even with the objective selected it seemed fairly random as to how much help the game gave me in finding them.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 06:32:04 pm
my progress on ghost of tsushima is very slow. it's just relentless death and misery and nothing else.

I mean it's a very well made game, the artwork when someone tells a story is fantastic and I really like the style of the duels but it's hard work when you meet the 70th person whose entire family including their children have been slaughtered by the mongols.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 06:38:54 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  4, 2022, 06:32:04 pm
my progress on ghost of tsushima is very slow. it's just relentless death and misery and nothing else.

I mean it's a very well made game, the artwork when someone tells a story is fantastic and I really like the style of the duels but it's hard work when you meet the 70th person whose entire family including their children have been slaughtered by the mongols.



Yeah after racing through the first island in quite a completionist way, I definitely needed a palate cleanser or two games that were a bit lighter but mostly that offered some variety.

Since it came up on PSplus I got into GoT Legends and have found it really enjoyable to play a lot of discrete 30ish minute Survival games
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 4, 2022, 09:47:14 pm
Getting good reviews the Lego Star Wars game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2022, 03:48:20 pm
Played a bit with a buddy today, really fun, as I'd expect from a Lego Star Wars game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 5, 2022, 08:49:15 pm
I decided I would pay for it, deluxe edition too obviously. but 20-odd % off

started on ep 4 (also obviously) and only played 1 'mission' and wandered about it a bit but it seems like good fun.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 7, 2022, 04:46:15 pm
Echo the sentiments about Lego Star Wars. Looks great, feels great, plays great.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 12:28:34 pm
Quote from: Classycara on April  4, 2022, 05:23:53 pm
... especially since I'm trialling a game rental service (Boomerang).

On topic of renting, I''ve got two more free PS4 games (I'm chosing games that have free PS5 updates) to play in two weeks of my free trial. Reckon I'm gonna get the Avengers game, as I hear that's quite quick dumb fun, and doesn't linger, and then Tony Hawks to play around on for however many days I have left at the end. Intrigued to find out if I can still put together the crazy runs on TH2 in my mid 30s haha

For my second game on the game renting trial I went for Streets of Rage 4. Was pretty fun, and enjoyed playing through it. Ended up playing online with a random, instead of waiting for a good time with a mate.

Having said that I enjoyed it, I also sent it back more or less the moment I completed the 12 stages. Didn't feel like replaying it at all. Apparently I played fewer than 3 hours. So fit the bill for one to not buy permanently
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 01:10:37 pm
I love Boomerang, been using them for years. Haven't really fully bought a game since using them, great service imo.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 01:28:52 pm
Quote from: F-T-9 on April 10, 2022, 01:10:37 pm
I love Boomerang, been using them for years. Haven't really fully bought a game since using them, great service imo.
That's reassuring, appreciate the feedback. Suspect I will go ahead, but maybe on the cheapest service for only ps4 games - and use it to go through some games with free PS5 upgrades that I want to try out but don't think I'll particularly care about owning (like Avengers/Cyberpunk/Nioh2)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 01:42:58 pm
Quote from: dalarr on April  7, 2022, 04:46:15 pm
Echo the sentiments about Lego Star Wars. Looks great, feels great, plays great.
Seen some clips of it online and it looks really good. I had the previous Complete Saga game they did 15-years back on 360 and its amazing how different this looks from that and not just down to the sequel trilogy being included.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 02:42:00 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 10, 2022, 01:42:58 pm
Seen some clips of it online and it looks really good. I had the previous Complete Saga game they did 15-years back on 360 and its amazing how different this looks from that and not just down to the sequel trilogy being included.

check out any game from 15 years ago and compare it to one made today.




still really enjoying it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 10, 2022, 09:06:07 pm
I like the new Lego Star Wars game, but dont love it. Something that just doesnt click for me - whether its the new over the shoulder view and return to classic split screen I dont know
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
April 11, 2022, 06:58:52 am
Quote from: TheKid. on April 10, 2022, 09:06:07 pm
I like the new Lego Star Wars game, but dont love it. Something that just doesnt click for me - whether its the new over the shoulder view and return to classic split screen I dont know

I'm only a couple of hours in, but I have the same feeling. Something is not "right". Feels a bit messy to me..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 08:16:35 am
Guardians of the Galaxy is really fun
