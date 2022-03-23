Played SPiderman Miles Morales on the PS5 over a long weekend and really enjoyed myself. The narrative and voice acting was spot on, obviously a bit earnest/corny but played well I thought. Story tied up very neatly too, and have to say I found some of the family stuff after completing the game quite touching really.



Was after a game I could immerse myself in but complete relatively quickly, and this did the trick exactly as I was hoping for. Ended up getting all but one trophy too, but I couldn't be arsed completing the game in NewGame+ - especially since I'm trialling a game rental service (Boomerang).



On topic of renting, I''ve got two more free PS4 games (I'm chosing games that have free PS5 updates) to play in two weeks of my free trial. Reckon I'm gonna get the Avengers game, as I hear that's quite quick dumb fun, and doesn't linger, and then Tony Hawks to play around on for however many days I have left at the end. Intrigued to find out if I can still put together the crazy runs on TH2 in my mid 30s haha