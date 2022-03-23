Finally finished Mass Effect Andromeda. Far, far better than I think its reputation suggests, which probably makes it a 7 - 7.5/10 in my book. Too much filler, too many wonkily-executed ideas but essentially a decent sci-fi RPG. The original team would have done far better with the same concept I feel. Completed all the main story, the loyalty quests and assignments, didnt bother with the endless fetch tasks. Took me about 50 hours spread across 2 months but probably should be a leaner experience and would be better for it.
Started Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks great and Ive enjoyed the early game so far. Plays nicely, is just fun and looks fantastic. Will give more thoughts when I finish it.