Finally finished Mass Effect Andromeda. Far, far better than I think its reputation suggests, which probably makes it a 7 - 7.5/10 in my book. Too much filler, too many wonkily-executed ideas but essentially a decent sci-fi RPG. The original team would have done far better with the same concept I feel. Completed all the main story, the loyalty quests and assignments, didnt bother with the endless fetch tasks. Took me about 50 hours spread across 2 months but probably should be a leaner experience and would be better for it.



Started Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks great and Ive enjoyed the early game so far. Plays nicely, is just fun and looks fantastic. Will give more thoughts when I finish it.