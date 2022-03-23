« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 114926 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,707
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2400 on: March 23, 2022, 06:19:10 pm »
Back on the "Gothic"-train with Elex2, which is the newest game by Piranha Bytes the guys who made the Gothic-series, which is still the best RPG-(fantasy)-trilogy ever made (sharing top place with Mass Effect, which has different strengths). I tried finishing Elex1 before starting the second one, but it's just too much of a clusterfuck (especially with the fighting mechanics). Elex2 feels much better in that respect.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2401 on: March 23, 2022, 06:52:31 pm »
So how long do Xbox exclusives usually take to go to switch (tunic)
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 05:11:20 pm »
Finally finished Mass Effect Andromeda. Far, far better than I think its reputation suggests, which probably makes it a 7 - 7.5/10 in my book. Too much filler, too many wonkily-executed ideas but essentially a decent sci-fi RPG. The original team would have done far better with the same concept I feel. Completed all the main story, the loyalty quests and assignments, didnt bother with the endless fetch tasks. Took me about 50 hours spread across 2 months but probably should be a leaner experience and would be better for it.

Started Guardians of the Galaxy, which looks great and Ive enjoyed the early game so far. Plays nicely, is just fun and looks fantastic. Will give more thoughts when I finish it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,347
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 05:13:04 pm »
Ghost of Tsushima is one fucking bleak game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 