Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 111228 times)

voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2320 on: February 19, 2022, 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Started Mass Effect Andromeda and I must say, its been a bit of a drag so far. Its not a bad game as such, its just a bit dull and depends too much done on the world-building established in the trilogy. Youd say theyve earned that right but honestly it would make basically no sense if youd not played the originals.

Its just dull at the moment. The shooting mechanics are fine, it looks decent, but it just doesnt feel like Mass Effect. Ill give it a bit longer, do another main mission and see where Im at then.

Got Madden 22 downloading now its on Game Pass.

Still got Hitman, Halo, Cyberpunk to play. Good job my partner is on holiday for the next week!

That was about it really. it's not a bad game, but it just doesn't feel right. recycling the "mysterious missing precursor race" thing was a mistake too.
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2321 on: February 19, 2022, 07:07:02 pm »
Cyberpunk, finally, but on PS5

Footie Manager

Hitman 3

And, still, Xcom Long War of the Chosen
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2322 on: February 22, 2022, 01:26:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 19, 2022, 02:23:38 pm
That was about it really. it's not a bad game, but it just doesn't feel right. recycling the "mysterious missing precursor race" thing was a mistake too.
Agreed. These remnant seem like a bit of a lazy rehash of the Protheans from the original trilogy. It must also be said that the Kett lack any real feeling of threat. I like the less epic nature of the game's story, sometimes it's nice to have a story that's more personal as opposed to 'save the galaxy from an overwhelming evil' but they're flavourless. Rock-covered mini reapers.

It's a shame that Bioware look a shadow of their former selves. I'm hoping that EA will actually give them some breathing room to produce the RPGs and games they want rather than micromanage them into oblivion. Bioware's B Team did Andromeda and now I've had a bit more time with it, I think the reaction to it looks a touch overcooked. Granted I'm playing it several years after release, with the benefits of the bugs being largely fixed (though not completely, I spent 20 minutes yesterday looking for a way to get through a door, gave up and reloaded, then it auto opened the second time, as it was clearly meant to do when I thought it was some well-hidden puzzle and that's during the main quest).

If it wasn't a Mass Effect game, it would be a serviceable if a touch underwhelming 7/10 game. In the shadow of it's predecessor though, it doesn't stand up well. The squad mates are a bit boring and lean into the established archetypes too much, the character you play is the worst of them, completely without charisma. Even the wooden Mass Effect 1 Shepard seemed to be more interesting. Having said that, the game looks good, the snappier run and gun style is fun (albeit I prefer the cover shooting-stylings of ME2 and 3) as are some of the powers. The UI is over-stylised and cramped and I have zero compulsion to do any side missions whatsoever, whereas I completely 100%ed the LE Trilogy recently. I'd say I'm maybe 1/4 of the way through the main quest, which I will complete but probably never revisit.

It's just a bit bland, the conversations were the best thing about the other games and I tend to speed read the subtitles and skip through them here. A lot of forgettable exchanges. The worlds are also a bit bereft of content. In ME2 and 3, the movement between contained 'hubs' with a lot of content in smaller spaces made the world feel more fully realised and more immersive as a result. I'll maybe post more thoughts when I've actually completed the game, but ultimately, I think it's a serviceable and forgettable game that just wasn't able to nail the 'feel' of the Mass Effect universe.

ME4 is going to have to be something spectacular, otherwise somehow, Bioware's reputation will be even worse than it is presently.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2323 on: February 22, 2022, 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 22, 2022, 01:26:47 pm


ME4 is going to have to be something spectacular, otherwise somehow, Bioware's reputation will be even worse than it is presently.

they've got the next dragon age game to make/ruin before that happens.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2324 on: February 22, 2022, 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 22, 2022, 01:26:47 pm
It's just a bit bland, the conversations were the best thing about the other games and I tend to speed read the subtitles and skip through them here. A lot of forgettable exchanges. The worlds are also a bit bereft of content. In ME2 and 3, the movement between contained 'hubs' with a lot of content in smaller spaces made the world feel more fully realised and more immersive as a result. I'll maybe post more thoughts when I've actually completed the game, but ultimately, I think it's a serviceable and forgettable game that just wasn't able to nail the 'feel' of the Mass Effect universe.

Yeah, bland is pretty apt I think. I also hated that the story is about exploring new worlds and then when you actually find different species it's not really anything special. You meet them, you talk to their leader and then it's "Oh, Mr. Ryder. I've forgotten my keys at home, would you mind getting them for me?" kind of stuff. So underwhelming...

Not sure about ME4. As long as it doesn't suck arse I'll be happy getting back to the universe I know. Plenty of room for them to fuck it up somehow though...
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2325 on: February 22, 2022, 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 22, 2022, 01:50:35 pm
they've got the next dragon age game to make/ruin before that happens.
I've never actually played the Dragon Age series. It's on the list as it's all on Game Pass. I was kind of waiting for them to give it the LE treatment though. I was told the most recent one was 'too MMORPG-ey' if that makes any sense.

Any new ME will be 2025 onwards.

Quote from: stoa on February 22, 2022, 01:55:52 pm
Yeah, bland is pretty apt I think. I also hated that the story is about exploring new worlds and then when you actually find different species it's not really anything special. You meet them, you talk to their leader and then it's "Oh, Mr. Ryder. I've forgotten my keys at home, would you mind getting them for me?" kind of stuff. So underwhelming...

Not sure about ME4. As long as it doesn't suck arse I'll be happy getting back to the universe I know. Plenty of room for them to fuck it up somehow though...
Agreed. I just landed on the planet where you meet the first non-hostile alien race. You go in, have a huge talk about the fate of their world then you're getting stopped by someone in the street to collect archaeological samples. Like come on. Strips all of the immersion and gravitas from the game and ruins the pacing. I also hope they return to the gameplay of the trilogy, combat wise. Gears of War with magic powers. 

On ME4, I'm not asking for a genre defining RPG or something that even pushes the envelope as much as the original trilogy did, just a solid game with a good story that feels like a Mass Effect game. They should return to the Milky Way.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2326 on: February 22, 2022, 02:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 22, 2022, 02:06:42 pm
I've never actually played the Dragon Age series. It's on the list as it's all on Game Pass. I was kind of waiting for them to give it the LE treatment though. I was told the most recent one was 'too MMORPG-ey' if that makes any sense.

it's no more of that than andromeda is. but as with anything there's nothing forcing you to do the shitter quests though.

I replayed all 3 of them a couple of years ago during lockdown version 1.0 and they're still worth a bash.
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2327 on: February 22, 2022, 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 22, 2022, 02:10:01 pm
it's no more of that than andromeda is. but as with anything there's nothing forcing you to do the shitter quests though.

I replayed all 3 of them a couple of years ago during lockdown version 1.0 and they're still worth a bash.
Once Andromeda's boxed off, I'll finally play Cyberpunk and have the trilogy waiting ready to go. I love a good fantasy RPG so it's surely worth me giving it a chance.
kj999

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2328 on: February 23, 2022, 01:57:22 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on February 12, 2022, 10:55:20 am
I know this is a pretty vague/annoying question, but Im not massively up to speed with games. Im looking for something big and open world on the PS4, I like a little bit of battling but mainly intrigue/quest/trials/puzzles. Ive liked RDR2, last of uss, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, Metal Gear 5. Didnt like Witcher, God of War or Assassins Creed.

The only game Ive seen I might go for is Ghost of Tosh-whatever.

Any suggestions you lovely gang of nerds?

You played Uncharted? Good questing, puzzles etc. Not open world though, pretty linear. I like it coz I can't be arsed with too much aimless wandering.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2329 on: February 23, 2022, 08:19:40 am »
god of war was decent. I didn't bother doing the additional stuff like hunting down all the valkeries but I did pretty much everything else and enjoyed playing it.

hitting those fucking bells within a time limit to open certain chests can fuck right off though.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2330 on: February 23, 2022, 05:12:22 pm »
Finished AA3 which was fantastic, moved on to Danganronpa 1, a series that's often recommended for fans of AA and it's been decent so far.
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2331 on: February 23, 2022, 05:46:46 pm »
Golf+ on the Quest 2
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2332 on: February 23, 2022, 05:58:29 pm »
as with last year I've bought madden once hte nfl season ends because it goes cheap, and also because I've found there are PC mods for it. so instead of beating up the football team I can beat up the commanders and all that. nice.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2333 on: February 25, 2022, 07:13:25 pm »
I've borrowed a ps4 just so that I can play forbidden west and I am as hopeless at aiming with a controller as I ever have been. I am utterly fucking shite.
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 25, 2022, 07:13:25 pm
I've borrowed a ps4 just so that I can play forbidden west and I am as hopeless at aiming with a controller as I ever have been. I am utterly fucking shite.
Mad how our reactions go with a bit of age when were otherwise healthy  ;Im not sure the reasoning or if its a dont use it you lose it situation.

My reactions and general ability to play the faster twitch games is shot, Im terrible at them. I made the mistake of going on Call of Duty (the free one) the other night with mates and not only was everything going on bamboozling to me, I was utterly dire. I think I managed two kills across two hours. Hopeless. I was never good at Call of Duty, only average back in the Modern Warfare days, but I was always a good Halo player and shit hot at Gears of War. Yet these days, Im awful at anything that needs true speed. I didnt play games properly for a portion of years in my mid 20s and thats likely contributed.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 am »
Your reflexes do slow down with age though. Nothing you can do about it unless you spend your 20s and 30s playing COD 8 hours a day
Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 08:57:15 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:50:23 am
Your reflexes do slow down with age though. Nothing you can do about it unless you spend your 20s and 30s playing COD 8 hours a day
Interesting in a way given that in your 20s, most people are the strongest and quickest theyre ever going to be, within reason. At about 21 I stopped playing games pretty much for 4 years and when I went back I was garbage and my reactions crap. Part of the hiatus from gaming was Id replaced gaming with running and the gym. I was the fittest and sharpest Id ever been and likely ever will be but my reactions had diminished in that time!

Probably why Im shit at Souls games, theres a lot of timing in them.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 am »
My reflexes were never really all that great and middle age has not made them any better! I've also no patience for efforts in frustration and hate having to do the same thing repeatedly so it's straight to easy mode. I'll put it on fucking 'story' if needs be.

Which is why I'll never play that elden ring for instance.

Anyway forbidden west is great so far. It's just more of the same to be honest just with some new machines but that just means they haven't fixed what wasn't broken. But I'm obviously still in the first small area after the credits.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:34:53 am
My reflexes were never really all that great and middle age has not made them any better! I've also no patience for efforts in frustration and hate having to do the same thing repeatedly so it's straight to easy mode. I'll put it on fucking 'story' if needs be.

Which is why I'll never play that elden ring for instance.

Anyway forbidden west is great so far. It's just more of the same to be honest just with some new machines but that just means they haven't fixed what wasn't broken. But I'm obviously still in the first small area after the credits.

I dunno mate, I'm no Dark Souls fan for the same reasons that you mention, but Elden Ring (once they've sorted out the tech issues) looks pretty great.  If you wanted to play the game on a simulated 'easier level' you could always use this trainer and change the defense and damage multipliers:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIyGndcNjUc
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
I dunno mate, I'm no Dark Souls fan for the same reasons that you mention, but Elden Ring (once they've sorted out the tech issues) looks pretty great.  If you wanted to play the game on a simulated 'easier level' you could always use this trainer and change the defense and damage multipliers:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIyGndcNjUc

I had a quick look at a couple of reviews and both mentioned having to re-do bosses a few times etc and I just don't have the patience for that kind of thing these days. so I'm sure it's good for what it is but it's probably not for me.

and that's fine.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 08:03:45 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
I had a quick look at a couple of reviews and both mentioned having to re-do bosses a few times etc and I just don't have the patience for that kind of thing these days. so I'm sure it's good for what it is but it's probably not for me.

and that's fine.

As I said though, if you use a trainer such as the one in the link I posted you can essentially play it on easy level by modifying the damage multipliers with the sliders in the trainer.  If the game doesn't interest you though regardless of it's difficulty then fair fucks. 

I'll probably go down the trainer route once the games' technical issues are sorted because I really like the look of the open world and would enjoy exploring it, but Souls games do my fucking head in for the exact same reason as you've stated. 
