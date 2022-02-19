That was about it really. it's not a bad game, but it just doesn't feel right. recycling the "mysterious missing precursor race" thing was a mistake too.



Agreed. These remnant seem like a bit of a lazy rehash of the Protheans from the original trilogy. It must also be said that the Kett lack any real feeling of threat. I like the less epic nature of the game's story, sometimes it's nice to have a story that's more personal as opposed to 'save the galaxy from an overwhelming evil' but they're flavourless. Rock-covered mini reapers.It's a shame that Bioware look a shadow of their former selves. I'm hoping that EA will actually give them some breathing room to produce the RPGs and games they want rather than micromanage them into oblivion. Bioware's B Team did Andromeda and now I've had a bit more time with it, I think the reaction to it looks a touch overcooked. Granted I'm playing it several years after release, with the benefits of the bugs being largely fixed (though not completely, I spent 20 minutes yesterday looking for a way to get through a door, gave up and reloaded, then it auto opened the second time, as it was clearly meant to do when I thought it was some well-hidden puzzle and that's during the main quest).If it wasn't a Mass Effect game, it would be a serviceable if a touch underwhelming 7/10 game. In the shadow of it's predecessor though, it doesn't stand up well. The squad mates are a bit boring and lean into the established archetypes too much, the character you play is the worst of them, completely without charisma. Even the wooden Mass Effect 1 Shepard seemed to be more interesting. Having said that, the game looks good, the snappier run and gun style is fun (albeit I prefer the cover shooting-stylings of ME2 and 3) as are some of the powers. The UI is over-stylised and cramped and I have zero compulsion to do any side missions whatsoever, whereas I completely 100%ed the LE Trilogy recently. I'd say I'm maybe 1/4 of the way through the main quest, which I will complete but probably never revisit.It's just a bit bland, the conversations were the best thing about the other games and I tend to speed read the subtitles and skip through them here. A lot of forgettable exchanges. The worlds are also a bit bereft of content. In ME2 and 3, the movement between contained 'hubs' with a lot of content in smaller spaces made the world feel more fully realised and more immersive as a result. I'll maybe post more thoughts when I've actually completed the game, but ultimately, I think it's a serviceable and forgettable game that just wasn't able to nail the 'feel' of the Mass Effect universe.ME4 is going to have to be something spectacular, otherwise somehow, Bioware's reputation will be even worse than it is presently.