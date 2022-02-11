Spoiler

In the original ME3, there were 3 endings: Essentially destroy the reapers, likely costing Shepard his life but ending their threat. The caveat is that all synthetic life would end, such as the Geth and AIs.



Then there was synthesis, whereby organics and synthetics would be forcibly intertwined. Again Shepard dies.



Finally, there's control. Shepard doesn't die as such, but becomes some weird space deity who loses his individual consciousness and becomes a weird space god who can control the reapers and stops them from their rampage and uses them to rebuild what they've destroyed, ending the cosmic cycle of the reapers harvesting all organics.



In LE, an additional choice was added. Refusal. Refuse all the above, doom the galaxy to repeat the cycle of destruction and reconcile yourself with the idea that your role as Shepard all along wasn't to stop the Reapers, but learn enough to pass on to the next cycle to ensure they stop the Reapers.



I did a run through of all of them so I could see the alternate endings. Most are as I remember them. Here's what I think will be canon in future games and what the issues would be with each one. I would also say I still don't like the ending of this space child AI and I have issues with the lack of agency given here, which flies in the face of much of the choice and characterisation that comes before it. I don't want to make this already lengthy post an essay though. Bear in mind that I played a Paragon Shepard and write this from a story/narrative perspective rather than if a particular individual was role-playing in a specific way.



Synthesis: Sounds alright, but the least plausible. The Reapers have kind of been doing this, creating their husks through a melding of man and machine and whilst all options are 'playing God' to an extent, this one feels wrong. It also feels like the Saren choice, the antagonist from the first game. He explicitly said he wanted to join the Reapers and gain greater power as a true fusion of organic and synthesised sentience. It feels wrong and like there's no way Shepard would choose this fate for the galaxy.



Control: An interesting one and the one that arguably gives slightly greater pay off than the others. Shepard becoming some weird God of the Reapers kind of works from the angle that he'd always sacrifice his individuality in order to save others. This is the ending that The Illusive Man was aiming for, to control the Reapers and subjugate them. Which is why I don't think Shepard would choose this. He's seen, right in front of his face, the power of the Reapers in indoctrination and the way it's turned many people into abominations. It's nice to think that they can be completely controlled, but a large lesson of the story was that they will always control those who look for power and use them, not be controlled. Whilst the post-scenes show this did help to rebuild the galaxy, I think the individual man would not take this choice, as it's so risky and basically saying 'actually, that guy I've just spent 60 hours+ (real time) foiling at every turn, he's actually right. Let's go with that.'



Reject: I think Bioware thought this would be some catharsis by adding this and additional agency for the player, along with it being a more impactful scene. Shepard just lying down, allowing the destruction to carry on, having reassessed himself not as saviour but as someone simply to warn future cycles, flies in the face of everything he's done up to that point. Shepard makes a point so many times throughout the series that he keeps going because of his squadmates, people on Earth and all life in the galaxy. For him to then have the chance to end it all by just lying down and accepting defeat is somewhat puzzling. It also ruins the impact of a scene with Liara earlier in the game.



This ending also lead me to think there's a possibility that the Star Child isn't completely impartial and might not be fully truthful in every way. He's an AI created to resolve the issue that synthetics and organics will always go to war and the galaxy is chaos that needs controlling. He refers multiple times to himself as being a Reaper and if you select the reject ending, he suddenly goes all Reaper and says 'so be it' in an aggressive, Harbinger-like voice. He also makes mention that Shepard is here to 'destroy us.' What selecting this ending does is destroy the characterisation of the character of Shepard and just makes everything he's done seem rather pointless; it's not the grand realisation I think Bioware thought it could be. Shepard has always been about being a figure who can make people believe, bring them together against the odds and hope through collaboration that things can be made better. Choosing reject is none of this. It feels like the Star Child is almost trying to manipulate you into this choice.



Finally, Destroy. Probably canon, given this is the only one where we see signs of life from Shepard at the end, as we see his body in the rubble quickly inhale. In every other one he dies or becomes some weird space deity. This one does what the 3 games were leading towards - destroys the Reapers and saves all organic life in the galaxy. The issue is, if you've taken the canon route of saving the Geth and bringing them on side, this will destroy them (as well as characters like EDI). This one makes sense to me. For a human, who's life span is short (compared to the other species) and wants to give hope to the galaxy and end the immediate suffering of the Reapers, this gets rid of the issue at hand and also ends the cycles. It gives hope and allows the galaxy to use Shepard's example and strive for something better when rebuilding. It does destroy the Geth, which is something people have said Shepard wouldn't do. Mass Effect has always been about hard choices (albeit some very manufactured); Shepard has had to knowingly let multiple squadmates go to their death in the name of saving the galaxy. He's doomed 300k Batarians to stop the Reapers arriving earlier than expected - He's always been very much 'do what needs to be done for the greater good, make the best decision you can at the time with the information you have at present.' Even the Geth themselves would probably agree it's the best outcome, if you've spent enough time exploring Legion's dialogue options in ME2 and 3. In the epilogue, Hackett says they can and will rebuild everything. They can rebuild the Geth and AIs. If you've guided the Quarian Fleet to Rannoch and proffered peace with the Geth, the Geth have been instrumental in rebuilding with them. The Quarians have learnt their lesson the hard way and would probably through Tali rebuild the Geth and not make the same mistakes again.



It makes the most sense as an ending and if Bioware do intend to bring Shepard back, it's going to be canon unless there's a huge retcon.



Thanks to anyone who stuck with my ramblings.