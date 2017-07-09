« previous next »
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2240 on: January 21, 2022, 05:53:49 pm »
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2241 on: January 21, 2022, 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 21, 2022, 05:52:58 pm
I just finished ME1 for the first time finally. It was OK, but it feels dated (unsurprisingly given how old it is despite the remaster) and to be honest I got bored of doing side quests and found myself just wanting to finish the main story so I could move on to ME2. I find Shephard to be a really dull character it was hard to identify with.

the male voiceover is wooden as fuck as well, but to be fair to him he improved a lot in 2 and 3.

Quote from: Disregarder on January 21, 2022, 05:53:49 pm
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?

it's alright. that's about it.

I mean it's not bad, but it's not great.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2242 on: January 21, 2022, 07:32:48 pm »
Sometimes games are best left in the past with the fond memories. Some age better than others.

I did give ME LE a go but one thing that struck me was I'm no longer blown away by interacting with everyone and the dialogue options. Thats just me though. Aside from that the controls don't feel very intuitive, like just swapping weapons and using abilities, maybe me again.

Lastly there's many instances where there is no atmosphere, I think it just serves as a reminder how far games have come in that regard.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2243 on: January 22, 2022, 03:14:43 am »
Borderlands 2, Fallout 4, Surviving mars.

One of them is fun, one addiction, and surviving mars doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2244 on: January 22, 2022, 11:23:58 pm »
www.torn.com

Text/browser crime game, been on it for years.  Massive time sink, sign up using the link and get to level 10, I'll send over millions and other gear/weapons.   :wave
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2245 on: January 23, 2022, 09:41:59 pm »
Gods of War is brilliant. Love it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2246 on: January 23, 2022, 10:01:03 pm »
Had a few hours on Halo Infinite multi player today. There's only about four maps and its so buggy you can hardly get a lobby of friends together, so I think I'll head back to the Master Chief collection and play Halo 3 again - the best multiplayer ever.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2247 on: January 24, 2022, 03:23:11 am »
Quote from: boots on January 23, 2022, 09:41:59 pm
Gods of War is brilliant. Love it.

Are you on the PC version? If so, how does it run in terms of framerate etc?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2248 on: January 24, 2022, 09:03:17 am »
On PC. Runs great. Graphics are amazing and as for frame rate, I dont notice any lag/delay or stuttering. For me its been perfect. I am on an old 1080GTX. My mobo/ram and cpu are about 3yrs old and were good at time, but gpu is older as cant afford a new one yet.

Good game, i play it with xbox controller
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2249 on: January 24, 2022, 04:36:01 pm »
Got back into Fallout 76 nearly 3 years since I played it last and it's a completely different game now, so much has changed.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2250 on: January 24, 2022, 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 24, 2022, 04:36:01 pm
Got back into Fallout 76 nearly 3 years since I played it last and it's a completely different game now, so much has changed.
A mate who recently downloaded it off Game Pass, having never played it before said to me it's great and had it released as it is now, it would be accepted as a high quality entry into the Fallout series.

No idea if he's talking shite like but it's obviously come a long way.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2251 on: January 24, 2022, 05:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 24, 2022, 05:04:55 pm
A mate who recently downloaded it off Game Pass, having never played it before said to me it's great and had it released as it is now, it would be accepted as a high quality entry into the Fallout series.

No idea if he's talking shite like but it's obviously come a long way.

There's still a few glitches I remember from before, but they've flooded the world with NPCs and associated quests, which has made a massive difference.  Plus stuff like a battle pass and loads of other little tweaks.

Fallout 4 is still easily the better game for me, but I'm quite enjoying this one now.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2252 on: January 24, 2022, 05:47:26 pm »
Downloaded Persona 5 Strikers of PS+, loved the regular Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. The storyline in this one seems quite interesting, but the combat and gameplay so far is not grabbing me.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2253 on: January 25, 2022, 12:43:52 pm »
Still on ME1 Legendary Edition. I still love it, still think it was a great game in it's time but the Mako sections on the uncharted worlds are dire, soulless filler that takes a lot of time if you're a bit of a completionist. I've done most of them now and have wiped all assignments off the slate ahead of Virmire and then on to ME2, which I can't wait for. I can't remember ME2 nearly as well as ME1 as that's the Mass Effect I spent most time with a teenager (due to the spare time you have as a kid) when it came out.

Been playing 'A Way Out' as my girlfriend has all of a sudden taken a major interest in couch co-op games. We've completed It Takes Two which was really good to be fair and have downloaded phogs. She won't try Gears or Halo unfortunately and it was a stretch to get her to try something a touch more mature looking, but it's been enjoyable enough so far. She loved Overcooked 2 but it just stressed me out  ;D We did complete the story with 3 stars on every level though, it's a decent little game.

Hitman is downloaded for a gaming binge when my partner goes on holiday with her family in a few weeks.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2254 on: January 26, 2022, 12:43:33 am »
Quote from: boots on January 24, 2022, 09:03:17 am
On PC. Runs great. Graphics are amazing and as for frame rate, I dont notice any lag/delay or stuttering. For me its been perfect. I am on an old 1080GTX. My mobo/ram and cpu are about 3yrs old and were good at time, but gpu is older as cant afford a new one yet.

Good game, i play it with xbox controller

Thanks mate. Think that I'll give it a go. Will also be usimg the xb controller. Only really use keyboard/mouse for fps games.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2255 on: January 26, 2022, 07:24:05 am »
Digital Foundry were glowing on the GOW PC port, will pick it up after Elden Ring me thinks.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2256 on: January 27, 2022, 10:06:20 pm »
Finished Mass Effect 1 and started straight on two. Brilliant open sequence and it looks fantastic to this day - not sure if it looked like this upon release, I cant really remember, but if it didnt, theyve given it a far greater touch up than they gave 1 for the remaster. They were 3 years apart but on the same console yet 2 looks massively improved graphically.

The combat is hugely improved too. Ill put some serious hours in over the weekend. Whats odd is that I can remember almost everything about the original game in the trilogy but theres been lots of the early game so far in 2 I have absolutely no recollection of.

Its interesting as to what constitutes a big single player experience these days. I always felt Mass Effect was big, but it really isnt. Compared to games like Skyrim or The Witcher, its a fairly concise RPG. I did all of the side missions, all of the crap survey collecting and all of the main missions and got my character as high a level as they can go in one play through, and it took just over 20 hours without feeling rushed about it. No way you could do some of the more modern RPGs in that timeframe.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2257 on: January 28, 2022, 12:44:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 10:06:20 pm
Its interesting as to what constitutes a big single player experience these days. I always felt Mass Effect was big, but it really isnt. Compared to games like Skyrim or The Witcher, its a fairly concise RPG. I did all of the side missions, all of the crap survey collecting and all of the main missions and got my character as high a level as they can go in one play through, and it took just over 20 hours without feeling rushed about it. No way you could do some of the more modern RPGs in that timeframe.

It depends on how you define "big". The way I see it, Skyrim is as extensive as a lake, but also as shallow as a puddle. The Mass Effect trilogy in contrast is basically a well. It's doesn't have a lot of surface, but it goes way deeper. Take the worst side-character in ME and they are more fleshed out and play a bigger part in the whole experience than the main characters in Skyrim.

I'm not saying one is better than the other, it's just that they are completely different games. Skyrim is more about discovering the world and basically making your own story. ME is more about building up a relationship with characters in the story and your companions. There's this rebel guy in Skyrim you meet right at the beginning of the story and it feels like that experience should turn this into a kind of special relationship. Yet, when you meet him again further down the line he's basically like "Oh, you're the guy from the beginning. Great that you're here..." and that's it. That's not how the characters in ME work for me. You actually feel like they have a relationship with Shepard that starts growing as the trilogy progresses. I still remember when I was playing ME2 for the first time and I met a character (not sure if it's a spoiler, but won't know them in case someone is just playing the games for the first time) again and it actually meant something. It really felt like meeting an old friend again. Nothing in Skyrim gets close to that and ME is just full of stuff like that, whether it's meeting people you know from earlier (games) or whether it's stuff that just grips you emotionally. To me that is where they put the most work in, whereas for Skyrim they "just" built a big world and filled it with stuff to do, but a lot of it is not connected in any way. ME for me is just a great experience overall that sucks you in. That happens in Skyrim as well, but in a different way.

The Witcher 3 for me is closer to ME, because they have put kind of the same effort into the whole experience and the stories they're telling as the guys did with ME. The open world in the Witcher is kind of the same as the driving around on planets stuff in the first ME. It's there to give people something to do besides doing the story, but it's not really for me. They could easily have done that game without the open world and I would have enjoyed it equally. The big difference between ME and TW3 for me is that in ME you can kind of create your own Sheppard. With Geralt you already have a main character and he's the way he is, which is kind of a massive twat. I never really liked Geralt (even when I was playing the first Witcher game) and that's why I like ME better.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2258 on: January 28, 2022, 11:31:36 am »
Good post Stoa - I wasn't really referring to world building or even the story-driven elements of the games - it's clear to see that ME and TW3 shit on Skyrim in that way and are deeper in terms of story. I'd argue Skyrim isn't 'shallow as a puddle though,' it's a very different type of RPG and it has layers dependent on the way you play it. I've put hundreds of hours into Skyrim and Oblivion, so I can't accept they're shallow.

I was more referring into the amount of time you put into the game to basically do and see everything - I've recently done ME1 Legendary in 20 hours, doing absolutely everything one can do - all side missions, all collections, achievements and all quests. Doing it in that time makes it no less rich. Skyrim is less honed and focused a game than the others, like you say they're not directly comparable. Mass Effect is one of those experiences where even though the total time might be somewhat shorter, the experience is fantastic and deep. Looking at the early throes of Mass Effect 2, it's going to take a lot longer to fully plumb it's depths than the original game.

Out of curiosity, I googled how long it takes to 100% Mass Effect. Bioware themselves have said the story is 17 hours but it takes 40 hours to see 100% the game. Either a horrid overestimation or I cut a big chunk of time off by knowing the game so well. It can be done in half the time, so when it says ME2 takes 50 hours to 100%, I'll take that with a pinch of salt.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2259 on: Yesterday at 12:36:02 pm »
More Mass Effect posting -

Girlfriend was out all weekend with family and working, so I did something across Saturday and Sunday that I doubt I've done in 15 years - sat there in front of the Xbox and just played pretty much none-stop, logging 17 hours on Mass Effect 2 across the two days.

Some thoughts -

Massive improvement on combat from a playability perspective from the first game, the movement and shooting is so much more fluid. They did however bodge the biotic powers somewhat, rendering them pretty useless after they'd been so fun in 1. Luckily I think this is rectified in 3.

As gaming goes, it's close a masterpiece. The combat is satisfying, the character development is terrific and if you do all of the loyalty missions and DLC and vary your squad choice, you see how much unique dialogue they all have and the absolute labour of love this game was for Bioware. The game gets criticism for it's pacing - all build up then the major missions crammed into the last act with no choice on when to complete them. I'd say this is valid in some ways. The pacing is what you make of it, you can stagger the squad's loyalty missions and do them in such a way that really creates a cohesive narrative that fits with the story well. However, if you intend on everyone surviving the suicide mission, you do have to damage the pacing of the narrative int he final act somewhat.

The story is good if you do explore the relationships with characters, but if you just bomb through the main quest it would be underwhelming, with no real set up for the sequel. Mass Effect is rich but only if you spend the time to appreciate it. Either way, I massively enjoyed it. I just got really immersed for the first time in a long time in an RPG and wanted to do everything rather than feeling obligated to.

There's some functional changes that weren't well pitched - the stripping away of certain skills and categories within your character's skill menu made the RPG elements feel far lesser and also made it feel like you had less strings to your bow and options within your squad. Similarly, as much as I liked getting upgrades for weapons and the ship, the stripping back of loot collection made the new system look less unwieldy but also just less fun. Skyrim, Fallout, Borderlands etc etc - loot is a huge part of the enjoyment so why Bioware stripped it out completely I'll never know. I can't remember if it switched back in 3.

Gone is the frustrating Mako and Bioware did something good - they focused on less uncharted worlds you could land on, but gave more variety and thought to the ones that you could - flying round in the new ship on the surface of the planet, escaping a collapsing freighter overhanging a cliff, destroying a load of aliens in a cloud of fog whilst trying to disable the element that's causing the weather. It's varied and it's not ME1's 'land on planet, scan rock, scan crashed probe, kill 8 enemies in underground base, repeat.'

The game looks amazing. It's been touched up obviously but for a 12 year old game, the character models in particular look absolutely fantastic and the lighting and mood is great. An AAA game in it's entirety.

Looking forward to starting 3 but it will probably be later in the week before I get the chance. On game lengths - I've now logged 47 hours on Legendary Edition so far, 20 on 1 and 27 on 2, so a reasonable boost in content.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2260 on: Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm »
Fiiiiiiine I'll load up the ME Legendary Edition if I must.

Need something to do waiting for the Cyberpunk upgrade.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2261 on: Yesterday at 04:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Fiiiiiiine I'll load up the ME Legendary Edition if I must.

Need something to do waiting for the Cyberpunk upgrade.
I'd be interested to see what you think. I've harped on about it enough but I'll probably bob back in when 3 is done  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 04:50:12 pm »
I loved it the first time round. That ending was a dud and I played the extended cut as soon as it came out.

Worked my way through Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9 and 13 on gamepass, so need a different game before I jump back to FFX and XIII
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm
Fiiiiiiine I'll load up the ME Legendary Edition if I must.

Hah, same.
Nice review Sangria, made me want to get back to my ME1 playthrough and onto ME2.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:36:02 pm
Girlfriend was out all weekend with family and working, so I did something across Saturday and Sunday that I doubt I've done in 15 years - sat there in front of the Xbox and just played pretty much none-stop, logging 17 hours on Mass Effect 2 across the two days.

and did you tell her this when she returned? :D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Ive never played Skyrim, is Skyrim V worth a look? I enjoyed W3 and GoW and am looking for something to while away the winter evenings until spring arrives and I can get my bikes out.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm »
Yeah it's definitely worth playing.

It's not aged great I don't think but the open world nature of the game is still one of the best. Just the freedom to go off where you want and discover as you go is great really. Stumbling upon different communities. The combat might feel a bit shite now but it's serviceable.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:51:28 am
Ive never played Skyrim, is Skyrim V worth a look? I enjoyed W3 and GoW and am looking for something to while away the winter evenings until spring arrives and I can get my bikes out.
Sorry, do you mean Skyrim VR or Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? Same game but I can't speak to the VR experience, heard good stuff though. Skyrim you'll either love or hate depending on what sort of RPGs you enjoy and the level of depth you want. It's not the deepest in terms of systems etc but for lore, fun adventuring etc and player possibilities it's great and massive. One Skyrim playthrough can easily yield 50 hours+ of entertainment.

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm
Hah, same.
Nice review Sangria, made me want to get back to my ME1 playthrough and onto ME2.

and did you tell her this when she returned? :D
Haha she asked 'have you been sat here all day' and I didn't have much of a response. I had tea on the table ready for her so she knew not to pry too much  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 12:19:51 pm »
Thanks Guys. Not the VR version as I cant get along with VR. Just the SkyrimV, its only a tenner on steam.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:19:51 pm
Thanks Guys. Not the VR version as I cant get along with VR. Just the SkyrimV, its only a tenner on steam.
The Special Edition with all the DLC is on Game Pass if you have that?
