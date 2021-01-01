« previous next »
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm
I just finished ME1 for the first time finally. It was OK, but it feels dated (unsurprisingly given how old it is despite the remaster) and to be honest I got bored of doing side quests and found myself just wanting to finish the main story so I could move on to ME2. I find Shephard to be a really dull character it was hard to identify with.

the male voiceover is wooden as fuck as well, but to be fair to him he improved a lot in 2 and 3.

Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 05:53:49 pm
What's  Mass Effect Andromeda like? Anyone played it?

it's alright. that's about it.

I mean it's not bad, but it's not great.
Sometimes games are best left in the past with the fond memories. Some age better than others.

I did give ME LE a go but one thing that struck me was I'm no longer blown away by interacting with everyone and the dialogue options. Thats just me though. Aside from that the controls don't feel very intuitive, like just swapping weapons and using abilities, maybe me again.

Lastly there's many instances where there is no atmosphere, I think it just serves as a reminder how far games have come in that regard.
Borderlands 2, Fallout 4, Surviving mars.

One of them is fun, one addiction, and surviving mars doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence.
