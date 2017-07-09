« previous next »
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2200 on: January 11, 2022, 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on January 11, 2022, 12:20:47 am
I've just started Hollow Knight.

Thought it would be immediate fun like Guacamelee, but its been much slower. Feels like it should be my cup of tea, but was getting a bit annoyed going through rooms I'd already explored to pick up enough money for a compass. Have given up for now, hope I'll be more in the mood next time.

Maybe I should just start Guac 2 to be fair.

One of my favourite games. So simple but so engaging. Hope it clicks for you one day. I hated RDR2 for a couple of years but can now confidently say its in my top 3 favourite of all time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2201 on: January 11, 2022, 03:51:00 pm »
Just finished The Gunk on SX, great little game. Nice and short, not too difficult but a nice little platformer with a decent little story. Not without it's flaws but I'd push anyone to play it. Can be done in about 4 hours

Now I'm onto Mass Effect with the remastered trilogy on Gamepass. Tried to get into it years ago but couldn't but I'm enjoying this one, must be down to the revamped controls and it looking a lot more polished
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2202 on: January 11, 2022, 04:22:57 pm »
Almost finished It Takes Two on co op with my girlfriend.

It's not massively my cup of tea generally, but what a cracking little game it's been for what it is. It keeps things fresh by blending genres, has a charming art style and manages to keep the puzzles from getting repetitive. For a couple who enjoy co-op gaming (but my partner isn't into FPS's and the like) it's a good blast and I reckon would challenge the Lego games for a good parent-child co-op.

I really liked the small Baldur's Gate-style section, and the third-person shooter bit was rudimentary but fun nonetheless. It feels like a lot of care has gone into the game and it's showed. Not something I'd normally ever touch but for ligthhearted co-op platforming it's great.

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2203 on: January 11, 2022, 11:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 11, 2022, 04:22:57 pm
Almost finished It Takes Two on co op with my girlfriend.

It's not massively my cup of tea generally, but what a cracking little game it's been for what it is. It keeps things fresh by blending genres, has a charming art style and manages to keep the puzzles from getting repetitive. For a couple who enjoy co-op gaming (but my partner isn't into FPS's and the like) it's a good blast and I reckon would challenge the Lego games for a good parent-child co-op.

I really liked the small Baldur's Gate-style section, and the third-person shooter bit was rudimentary but fun nonetheless. It feels like a lot of care has gone into the game and it's showed. Not something I'd normally ever touch but for ligthhearted co-op platforming it's great.

Been playing this with my girlfriend. It allows me to work on my patience as she's pretty bad...  :-X
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2204 on: January 12, 2022, 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: S on December 30, 2021, 08:45:07 pm
Playing through A Plague Tale: Innocence, having got it for Christmas.

Beautiful visuals and music. Very linear but that suits my needs just fine at the minute. An interesting premise with believable characters. Really enjoying it and looking forward to more. Only downside is the gameplay, which feels cumbersome whenever youre in a rush.
Just finished this. I highly recommend it to you all. Such an atmospheric and beautiful experience. I do have to mention that the gameplay complaints I mentioned actually got worse as the game progressed though. The mechanics were infuriating at times.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2205 on: January 13, 2022, 11:39:49 am »
Had started a Plagues Tale and was initially really drawn in with atmosphere and story. Then I get to the section where you have to hide from a guard and after several deaths got peed off and not gone back! Seems like I really need sit down and work it out.

RDR2 I got on Stadia! It was cheap as the controller and Chromecast are being given away in a packet of cornflakes (£20 quid on the store still I think). Use the Chromecast to stream video to my TV in 4k, was worth it for that alone. Sadly I cannot get into RDR2, many have a similar feeling and go back after time.

There is probably a separate thread for cloud gaming services, but after my initial hate for them I have kinda warmed to the idea. Helped getting Ultrafast fibre to be fair. The xbox cloud service is annoying since you need a controller, even if the game can be played with mouse/keyboard .. sigh. Hence no Halo Infinite for me.

Still plodding away on Farming Sim 22, though just got Icarus and that has taken up some time. Its a multi player co-op survival and explore, really works best with 2 or more players though. Best forest fires you will ever witness in a game :D

Tony Hawks on the Nintendo Switch is great, though looking forward to a more complete Pokemon game in the next couple of weeks, hopefully tweaked the system to be more deep but probs be stupid and simple, knowing Pokemon!

Not fired up the PS4 for months, really want to finish off Spiderman tho.

Really actually dont have time to play games at all, despite all of the above haha!

- all in my opinion of course -

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2206 on: January 13, 2022, 11:50:16 am »
Quote from: S on January 12, 2022, 10:18:25 pm
Just finished this. I highly recommend it to you all. Such an atmospheric and beautiful experience. I do have to mention that the gameplay complaints I mentioned actually got worse as the game progressed though. The mechanics were infuriating at times.

I don't know if they have patched it but there was one part near the end of the game I was nearly tearing my hair out, ridiculously difficulty compared to the rest of the game. Must have taken me 100 attempts to do it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2207 on: January 13, 2022, 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on January 11, 2022, 11:24:26 pm
Been playing this with my girlfriend. It allows me to work on my patience as she's pretty bad...  :-X
Yeah, we had a few fall outs on Moving Out last year based on her 'erratic' control of the character and that taught me a touch more patience. She wasn't great but luckily it's not a particularly challenging game so it made it more engaging I think to have her struggle a touch, as it gave it some artificial challenge. She really struggles with any game where you have to manually orienteer the camera, so us playing FPS's is out of the question and It Takes Two has been a (enjoyable) trial.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2208 on: January 13, 2022, 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig Mac on January 13, 2022, 11:50:16 am
I don't know if they have patched it but there was one part near the end of the game I was nearly tearing my hair out, ridiculously difficulty compared to the rest of the game. Must have taken me 100 attempts to do it
The difficulty spike near the end is ridiculous. I breezed through the whole thing, then it turned into Bloodborne. Its all down to the gameplay, which as I said can be infuriating. I persisted simply because I enjoyed the characters so much.

Its a beautiful game that doesnt quite reach its potential. Its an 8/10 that could be higher. Theres a sequel coming this year and if they can fix the small amount of issues then they might have a classic on their hands.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2209 on: January 13, 2022, 06:58:23 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on January 13, 2022, 11:39:49 am
Had started a Plagues Tale and was initially really drawn in with atmosphere and story. Then I get to the section where you have to hide from a guard and after several deaths got peed off and not gone back! Seems like I really need sit down and work it out.
Ill warn you now mate, if youre annoyed with the gameplay early on in the game I wouldnt go back! It doesnt get any better. So its basically about whether or not the atmosphere and characters are enough for you.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2210 on: January 13, 2022, 10:06:40 pm »
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2211 on: January 14, 2022, 08:22:33 am »
For those that havent played them, the Hitman trilogy is coming to Gamepass next week in one package. 
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2212 on: January 14, 2022, 08:24:31 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 13, 2022, 10:06:40 pm
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.

bargain.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2213 on: January 14, 2022, 09:38:11 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 13, 2022, 10:06:40 pm
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.

It's ok, really repetitive though
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2214 on: January 14, 2022, 11:04:49 am »
Amongst other things, I've been keeping my Forza Horizon 5 racing going across the winter (Mexican sunshine helps to stave off the Scottish grey skies) and I've just about run out of accolades to aim for, with everything remaining being either:

- The "Do x amount of this playlist activity" ones, which require waiting weeks for more playlists to pop up

- Various bits to do in the various multiplayer modes that I can't be bothered to try grinding and so will also just pick up slowly throughout playlist activities

- Creative accolades such as hundreds of people using your liveries and tunes. If you don't have an alternative platform to advertise yourself on and get a reputation it's hard to break into these as people usually go back to their saved creators.

That being said... if anyone is active on the game and wants to help me out then my gamertag is also Riquende and you can find several liveries, tunes and pictures I've made, to download, use and like as applicable.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2215 on: January 15, 2022, 10:27:32 pm »
Finished Halo 2 in the MCC so decided to take a break from Halo world and started Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. Enjoying it so far the atmosphere, enemies and general grimness seems to be a bit more my bag than the cartoony Halo world.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2216 on: January 16, 2022, 02:01:24 pm »
Just started up Outer Wilds. Played for 5 minutes then something came up so had to abandon.

I'm not sure if this is a game for me. Anyone else played it and if so, is it worth sticking with?
"Salahs in here......"

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2217 on: January 16, 2022, 04:27:00 pm »
Some cracking games (potentially, hello Cyberpunk) being released this year.

Elden Ring
Starfield
STALKER
Dying Light 2
Redfall
Saints Row
Gotham Knights
Plague Tale : Requiem

Thats without Playstation exclusives that I dont keep track of.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2218 on: January 16, 2022, 04:45:50 pm »
god of war pc
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2219 on: January 16, 2022, 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January 16, 2022, 02:01:24 pm
Just started up Outer Wilds. Played for 5 minutes then something came up so had to abandon.

I'm not sure if this is a game for me. Anyone else played it and if so, is it worth sticking with?

I didn't like it, didnt like the spaceship controls and the general discovery aspect. Some love it though
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2220 on: January 16, 2022, 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 16, 2022, 04:45:50 pm
god of war pc

cracked on release day so I'll have a go at a free version some time soon. sounds like a good game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2221 on: January 17, 2022, 02:01:12 pm »
Ive started GoW on PC. It's quite a nice game. I like it. Dont usually play 3rd view RPG, but Witcher 3 and RDR2 changed all that. Plus BF2042 is such a shitshow right now. The graphics on GoW are pretty and some of the dialogue from Artius is amusing. I'm still trying to get to grips with these runes and enchantments and other things etc. But its fun. I really like Rage, thats hilarious.

I played OW for about a week, but...it could not hold my attention. Its a bit like Mass Effect but not as good.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2222 on: January 17, 2022, 02:17:14 pm »
Does Wordle count? :P

Just on the final boss of Metroid Dread. What a fun fucking game it is. Proper retro Super Metroid sequal.

Also working my way through Planet coaster and 2 point Hospital because I'm a 90's gamer and Rollercoaster tycoon 3 and Theme Hospital was my life back then ;)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2223 on: January 17, 2022, 08:55:35 pm »
Picked up Disco Elysium in the PSN sale...

It's unique, that's for sure! Definitely a game I need to play in short bursts because of the volume of text, reading. It's very well done though. One to play through multiple times I think with wildly different 'builds'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2224 on: January 17, 2022, 09:05:38 pm »
Played through the (first game of the) Spyro remaster last new year, when isolating with Covid. Tested positive again on the 27th, so have spent the last couple of weeks like a big kid dipping in & out of the second Crash Bandicoot and Spyro games. Enjoyed the blast of nostalgia from both, and am low-key proud to have earned a platinum trophy on both ;D Crash Warped next, I suppose...!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2225 on: January 19, 2022, 08:53:01 pm »
Fired up Hades after hearing you lot going on about it!

Historically, it's not my cup of tea but wow, it's great. Really enjoying it so far. A really well designed game.

Question is... Is it possible!? 😂
"Salahs in here......"

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2226 on: January 19, 2022, 08:59:06 pm »
Finished FF12 last night.

Great thing about always being Xbox (have both now) is that I get to play all the FFs for the first time.

Going to take a break before I load up FF10 though - any recommendations for a nonJ RPG on gamepass, preferably something with lots of customisation and the newer the better in terms of pretty graphics.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2227 on: January 19, 2022, 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on January 19, 2022, 08:53:01 pm
Fired up Hades after hearing you lot going on about it!

Historically, it's not my cup of tea but wow, it's great. Really enjoying it so far. A really well designed game.

Question is... Is it possible!? 😂

You just have to play it, and play it, and play it and it gets easier (and harder) as you power up and make it further. Great fun!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2228 on: January 19, 2022, 10:49:55 pm »
Just finished Ghost Of Tsushima. Played it all the way through with Japanese voice over. What a game, really picks up during Act II and I just smashed it from then on. Still got a few side quests to do

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2229 on: January 19, 2022, 10:58:01 pm »
For some reason I downloaded the yu gi oh game which came out today on xbox.
Wow what a sucky horrible game. I don't mind a card game, I got quite into hearthstone at one point, but Its the slowest suckiest piece of crap I've ever had the misfortune of touching.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2230 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 am »
When does Hitman drop on Game Pass?

Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Don't have a massive amount of time, can maybe spare a couple of hours a few times a week so it will be slow progress working through it, I've done the opening mission and left the Citadel where the game opens up and then completed the asteroid hijack mission which I believe was a DLC originally.

It's a touch clunky, but they've done some good work to make it look better and it's worth saying that the lore of the game is phenomenal. I don't think any game I've played has so brilliantly presented it's universe and made it feel like it was an established body of work over decades of games, as opposed to a load of info dropped on you in one game. Maybe my favourite game lore after The Elder Scrolls.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2231 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 am »
Hitman should be on there later today, probably this evening.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2232 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am

It's a touch clunky, but they've done some good work to make it look better and it's worth saying that the lore of the game is phenomenal. I don't think any game I've played has so brilliantly presented it's universe and made it feel like it was an established body of work over decades of games, as opposed to a load of info dropped on you in one game. Maybe my favourite game lore after The Elder Scrolls.

Loved the original games although 3 was a let down after 2.  I'm further into the first one in the legendary edition than you and have explored about half the Galaxy so far. Although I still love the characters, dialogue and game lore are still top notch, it really shows its age in the sparse environments and very repetitive enemies and mission types. Some of the games mechanics are also annoying like very, very slow lift you have to use to speak to some crew members.

Going to keep going with it though. Remember when I played it the first time having a romantic tryst with Liara. Decided I'd rebuff her this time (she doesn't waste time before coming into you once she's on board) and she was shocked! Was thinking of trying it on with Williams but she's a bit racist.
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
Loved the original games although 3 was a let down after 2.  I'm further into the first one in the legendary edition than you and have explored about half the Galaxy so far. Although I still love the characters, dialogue and game lore are still top notch, it really shows its age in the sparse environments and very repetitive enemies and mission types. Some of the games mechanics are also annoying like very, very slow lift you have to use to speak to some crew members.
Agreed on the exploration stuff, the Mako isn't fun to use and the non-quest environments are basically pointless window dressing really. They did some good work on 2 and 3 to avoid this - I seem to remember 2 being the series' high point but I look forward to playing through them and reassessing. I always thought it did a great job of getting across how high the stakes were for the 'suicide mission.'

The combat is clunkier than I remember but still pretty playable, I don't remember the enemy variants lacking such diversity though. Lots of geth and flying drones so far. I seem to remember a big graphical leap between the first two games so we'll see.

I actually think that 3 was a largely brilliant game but with a god-awful story ending that diminished the finale and dampened feeling towards the series massively. Again, when I finally get their I'll reassess.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:57:29 pm

I actually think that 3 was a largely brilliant game but with a god-awful story ending that diminished the finale and dampened feeling towards the series massively. Again, when I finally get their I'll reassess.

That was my thoughts as well, I really enjoyed playing 3 (and still do) but that ending was just a case of "what?"

Sticking a slightly ambiguous ending to "drive conversation" or whatever on a film is one thing, but doing the same on a series of games over however many years and hours of play was a massive case of whoever disappearing up their own arse.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:10:36 pm
That was my thoughts as well, I really enjoyed playing 3 (and still do) but that ending was just a case of "what?"

Sticking a slightly ambiguous ending to "drive conversation" or whatever on a film is one thing, but doing the same on a series of games over however many years and hours of play was a massive case of whoever disappearing up their own arse.
Completely agreed, they were trying to be clever, cinematic and thematic but came across as just not understanding the appeal of the story so far and not giving player's their deserved catharsis after 3 games and probably 200 hours of death-defying missions as Commander Shepard. Horrible misstep that they didn't even correct with the DLC for 3.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
It's a touch clunky, but they've done some good work to make it look better and it's worth saying that the lore of the game is phenomenal. I don't think any game I've played has so brilliantly presented it's universe and made it feel like it was an established body of work over decades of games, as opposed to a load of info dropped on you in one game. Maybe my favourite game lore after The Elder Scrolls.

Agree, it's a wonderfully realised world with some great lore, it wasn't til I started playing the legendary edition that I remembered how rich it was. I haven't got very far with ME1 yet, I'm struggling a bit with navigating the Citadel and Shepherd only being able to run 2 metres before he runs out of breath is irritating me, tried to download an infinite sprint mod but couldn't get it to work. Also can't decide what I want to do with Paragon/Renegade, my original playthrough I was a goody two-shoes which got a bit much at times, I'd like to play it more in the "what would I do?" style this time, but I think it's designed so that you're better off choosing one path and sticking to it? I just knocked out a female reporter for asking a fairly innocuous question which seemed a bit much. Considering just sacking off most of the side quests and mainlining the central story so I can get to the masterpiece that is ME2.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2237 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:18:29 pm
Agree, it's a wonderfully realised world with some great lore, it wasn't til I started playing the legendary edition that I remembered how rich it was. I haven't got very far with ME1 yet, I'm struggling a bit with navigating the Citadel and Shepherd only being able to run 2 metres before he runs out of breath is irritating me, tried to download an infinite sprint mod but couldn't get it to work. Also can't decide what I want to do with Paragon/Renegade, my original playthrough I was a goody two-shoes which got a bit much at times, I'd like to play it more in the "what would I do?" style this time, but I think it's designed so that you're better off choosing one path and sticking to it? I just knocked out a female reporter for asking a fairly innocuous question which seemed a bit much. Considering just sacking off most of the side quests and mainlining the central story so I can get to the masterpiece that is ME2.
You can do a bit of both with Paragon/Renegade, in ME1, dialogue choices relating to both aren't locked as long as you use the skill points you get upon level up to upgrade them, so it's experience dependent rather than amount of points amassed in either category. My current playthrough I'm doing more of a 'do what's right, not what's easy, but don't be a walkover' choice selection, but that does lead you to both paragon and renegade responses, more Paragon though.

The sprint thing is annoying, it is improved with using skill points on 'Fitness,' but that's a fairly boring thing to upskill. In ME1, unlike the others, there's very, very little reward for side-quest exploration. Mass Effect 2 really changed that to the point where you'd be missing some of the best stories the game has to offer by only ploughing through the main quest.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
