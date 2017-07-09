Had started a Plagues Tale and was initially really drawn in with atmosphere and story. Then I get to the section where you have to hide from a guard and after several deaths got peed off and not gone back! Seems like I really need sit down and work it out.RDR2 I got on Stadia! It was cheap as the controller and Chromecast are being given away in a packet of cornflakes (£20 quid on the store still I think). Use the Chromecast to stream video to my TV in 4k, was worth it for that alone. Sadly I cannot get into RDR2, many have a similar feeling and go back after time.There is probably a separate thread for cloud gaming services, but after my initial hate for them I have kinda warmed to the idea. Helped getting Ultrafast fibre to be fair. The xbox cloud service is annoying since you need a controller, even if the game can be played with mouse/keyboard .. sigh. Hence no Halo Infinite for me.Still plodding away on Farming Sim 22, though just got Icarus and that has taken up some time. Its a multi player co-op survival and explore, really works best with 2 or more players though. Best forest fires you will ever witness in a gameTony Hawks on the Nintendo Switch is great, though looking forward to a more complete Pokemon game in the next couple of weeks, hopefully tweaked the system to be more deep but probs be stupid and simple, knowing Pokemon!Not fired up the PS4 for months, really want to finish off Spiderman tho.Really actually dont have time to play games at all, despite all of the above haha!