What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2022, 12:10:53 pm
Classycara:
I've just started Hollow Knight.

Thought it would be immediate fun like Guacamelee, but its been much slower. Feels like it should be my cup of tea, but was getting a bit annoyed going through rooms I'd already explored to pick up enough money for a compass. Have given up for now, hope I'll be more in the mood next time.

Maybe I should just start Guac 2 to be fair.

One of my favourite games. So simple but so engaging. Hope it clicks for you one day. I hated RDR2 for a couple of years but can now confidently say its in my top 3 favourite of all time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2022, 03:51:00 pm
Just finished The Gunk on SX, great little game. Nice and short, not too difficult but a nice little platformer with a decent little story. Not without it's flaws but I'd push anyone to play it. Can be done in about 4 hours

Now I'm onto Mass Effect with the remastered trilogy on Gamepass. Tried to get into it years ago but couldn't but I'm enjoying this one, must be down to the revamped controls and it looking a lot more polished
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2022, 04:22:57 pm
Almost finished It Takes Two on co op with my girlfriend.

It's not massively my cup of tea generally, but what a cracking little game it's been for what it is. It keeps things fresh by blending genres, has a charming art style and manages to keep the puzzles from getting repetitive. For a couple who enjoy co-op gaming (but my partner isn't into FPS's and the like) it's a good blast and I reckon would challenge the Lego games for a good parent-child co-op.

I really liked the small Baldur's Gate-style section, and the third-person shooter bit was rudimentary but fun nonetheless. It feels like a lot of care has gone into the game and it's showed. Not something I'd normally ever touch but for ligthhearted co-op platforming it's great.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 11, 2022, 11:24:26 pm
Drinks Sangria:
Almost finished It Takes Two on co op with my girlfriend.

It's not massively my cup of tea generally, but what a cracking little game it's been for what it is. It keeps things fresh by blending genres, has a charming art style and manages to keep the puzzles from getting repetitive. For a couple who enjoy co-op gaming (but my partner isn't into FPS's and the like) it's a good blast and I reckon would challenge the Lego games for a good parent-child co-op.

I really liked the small Baldur's Gate-style section, and the third-person shooter bit was rudimentary but fun nonetheless. It feels like a lot of care has gone into the game and it's showed. Not something I'd normally ever touch but for ligthhearted co-op platforming it's great.

Been playing this with my girlfriend. It allows me to work on my patience as she's pretty bad...  :-X
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 12, 2022, 10:18:25 pm
S:
Playing through A Plague Tale: Innocence, having got it for Christmas.

Beautiful visuals and music. Very linear but that suits my needs just fine at the minute. An interesting premise with believable characters. Really enjoying it and looking forward to more. Only downside is the gameplay, which feels cumbersome whenever youre in a rush.
Just finished this. I highly recommend it to you all. Such an atmospheric and beautiful experience. I do have to mention that the gameplay complaints I mentioned actually got worse as the game progressed though. The mechanics were infuriating at times.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 11:39:49 am
Had started a Plagues Tale and was initially really drawn in with atmosphere and story. Then I get to the section where you have to hide from a guard and after several deaths got peed off and not gone back! Seems like I really need sit down and work it out.

RDR2 I got on Stadia! It was cheap as the controller and Chromecast are being given away in a packet of cornflakes (£20 quid on the store still I think). Use the Chromecast to stream video to my TV in 4k, was worth it for that alone. Sadly I cannot get into RDR2, many have a similar feeling and go back after time.

There is probably a separate thread for cloud gaming services, but after my initial hate for them I have kinda warmed to the idea. Helped getting Ultrafast fibre to be fair. The xbox cloud service is annoying since you need a controller, even if the game can be played with mouse/keyboard .. sigh. Hence no Halo Infinite for me.

Still plodding away on Farming Sim 22, though just got Icarus and that has taken up some time. Its a multi player co-op survival and explore, really works best with 2 or more players though. Best forest fires you will ever witness in a game :D

Tony Hawks on the Nintendo Switch is great, though looking forward to a more complete Pokemon game in the next couple of weeks, hopefully tweaked the system to be more deep but probs be stupid and simple, knowing Pokemon!

Not fired up the PS4 for months, really want to finish off Spiderman tho.

Really actually dont have time to play games at all, despite all of the above haha!

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 11:50:16 am
S:
Just finished this. I highly recommend it to you all. Such an atmospheric and beautiful experience. I do have to mention that the gameplay complaints I mentioned actually got worse as the game progressed though. The mechanics were infuriating at times.

I don't know if they have patched it but there was one part near the end of the game I was nearly tearing my hair out, ridiculously difficulty compared to the rest of the game. Must have taken me 100 attempts to do it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 12:01:34 pm
Crimson:
Been playing this with my girlfriend. It allows me to work on my patience as she's pretty bad...  :-X
Yeah, we had a few fall outs on Moving Out last year based on her 'erratic' control of the character and that taught me a touch more patience. She wasn't great but luckily it's not a particularly challenging game so it made it more engaging I think to have her struggle a touch, as it gave it some artificial challenge. She really struggles with any game where you have to manually orienteer the camera, so us playing FPS's is out of the question and It Takes Two has been a (enjoyable) trial.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 06:55:59 pm
Craig Mac:
I don't know if they have patched it but there was one part near the end of the game I was nearly tearing my hair out, ridiculously difficulty compared to the rest of the game. Must have taken me 100 attempts to do it
The difficulty spike near the end is ridiculous. I breezed through the whole thing, then it turned into Bloodborne. Its all down to the gameplay, which as I said can be infuriating. I persisted simply because I enjoyed the characters so much.

Its a beautiful game that doesnt quite reach its potential. Its an 8/10 that could be higher. Theres a sequel coming this year and if they can fix the small amount of issues then they might have a classic on their hands.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 06:58:23 pm
has gone odd:
Had started a Plagues Tale and was initially really drawn in with atmosphere and story. Then I get to the section where you have to hide from a guard and after several deaths got peed off and not gone back! Seems like I really need sit down and work it out.
Ill warn you now mate, if youre annoyed with the gameplay early on in the game I wouldnt go back! It doesnt get any better. So its basically about whether or not the atmosphere and characters are enough for you.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 13, 2022, 10:06:40 pm
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2022, 08:22:33 am
For those that havent played them, the Hitman trilogy is coming to Gamepass next week in one package. 
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2022, 08:24:31 am
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x:
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.

bargain.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2022, 09:38:11 am
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x:
I've got fuck all to play but saw Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Store for 6 quid so downloaded it. Never played it but heard loads of good things about it.

It's ok, really repetitive though
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
January 14, 2022, 11:04:49 am
Amongst other things, I've been keeping my Forza Horizon 5 racing going across the winter (Mexican sunshine helps to stave off the Scottish grey skies) and I've just about run out of accolades to aim for, with everything remaining being either:

- The "Do x amount of this playlist activity" ones, which require waiting weeks for more playlists to pop up

- Various bits to do in the various multiplayer modes that I can't be bothered to try grinding and so will also just pick up slowly throughout playlist activities

- Creative accolades such as hundreds of people using your liveries and tunes. If you don't have an alternative platform to advertise yourself on and get a reputation it's hard to break into these as people usually go back to their saved creators.

That being said... if anyone is active on the game and wants to help me out then my gamertag is also Riquende and you can find several liveries, tunes and pictures I've made, to download, use and like as applicable.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
Finished Halo 2 in the MCC so decided to take a break from Halo world and started Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. Enjoying it so far the atmosphere, enemies and general grimness seems to be a bit more my bag than the cartoony Halo world.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 02:01:24 pm
Just started up Outer Wilds. Played for 5 minutes then something came up so had to abandon.

I'm not sure if this is a game for me. Anyone else played it and if so, is it worth sticking with?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:27:00 pm
Some cracking games (potentially, hello Cyberpunk) being released this year.

Elden Ring
Starfield
STALKER
Dying Light 2
Redfall
Saints Row
Gotham Knights
Plague Tale : Requiem

Thats without Playstation exclusives that I dont keep track of.

